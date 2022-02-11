npminstall

Make npm install fast and handy.

Use as Cli

Install

$ npm install npminstall -g

Usage

In cnpm

It is integrated in cnpm.

$ npm install cnpm -g $ cnpm install

npminstall

Usage: npminstall npminstall <pkg> npminstall <pkg>@<tag> npminstall <pkg>@<version> npminstall <pkg>@<version range> npminstall < alias >@npm:<name> npminstall <folder> npminstall <tarball file> npminstall <tarball url> npminstall <git:// url> npminstall <github username>/<github project> Can specify one or more: npm install ./foo.tgz bar@stable /some/folder If no argument is supplied, installs dependencies from ./package.json. Options: --production: won 't install devDependencies --save, --save-dev, --save-optional: save installed dependencies into package.json -g, --global: install devDependencies to global directory which specified in `$ npm config get prefix` -r, --registry: specify custom registry -c, --china: specify in china, will automatically using chinese npm registry and other binary' s mirrors -d, --detail: show detail log of installation --trace: show memory and cpu usages traces of installation --ignore-scripts: ignore all preinstall / install and postinstall scripts during the installation --no-optional: ignore optionalDependencies during the installation --forbidden-licenses: forbit install packages which used these licenses --engine-strict: refuse to install (or even consider installing) any package that claims to not be compatible with the current Node.js version. --flatten: flatten dependencies by matching ancestors dependencies --registry-only: make sure all packages install from registry. Any package is installed from remote(e.g.: git, remote url) cause install fail. --cache-strict: use disk cache even on production env

npmuninstall

Usage: npmuninstall <pkg> npmuninstall <pkg>@<version> npmuninstall <pkg>@<version> [<pkg>@<version>] npminstall < alias >@npm:<name>

npmlink

Usage: npmlink <folder>

Use as Lib

Install

$ npm install npminstall --save

Usage

const npminstall = require ( 'npminstall' ); ( async ( ) => { await npminstall({ root : process.cwd(), }); })().catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Support Features

all types of npm package a) a folder containing a program described by a package.json file ( npm install file:eslint-rule ) b) a gzipped tarball containing (a) ( npm install ./rule.tgz ) c) a url that resolves to (b) ( npm install https://github.com/indexzero/forever/tarball/v0.5.6 ) d) a @ that is published on the registry with (c) e) a @ (see npm-dist-tag) that points to (d) f) a that has a "latest" tag satisfying (e) g) a that resolves to (a) ( npm install git://github.com/timaschew/cogent#fix-redirects )

all types of npm package All platform support

All platform support global install ( -g, --global )

global install ( ) preinstall , install , postinstall scripts

, , scripts node-gyp node-pre-gyp

node-gyp bin (yo@1.6.0, fsevents@1.0.6)

bin (yo@1.6.0, fsevents@1.0.6) scoped package

scoped package bundleDependencies / bundledDependencies (node-pre-gyp@0.6.19, fsevents@1.0.6)

bundleDependencies / bundledDependencies (node-pre-gyp@0.6.19, fsevents@1.0.6) optionalDependencies (pm2@1.0.0)

optionalDependencies (pm2@1.0.0) peerDependencies (co-defer@1.0.0, co-mocha@1.1.2, estraverse-fb@1.3.1)

peerDependencies (co-defer@1.0.0, co-mocha@1.1.2, estraverse-fb@1.3.1) deprecate message

deprecate message --production mode

mode save , save-dev , save-optional

, , support ignore-scripts

support uninstall

uninstall resolutions

resolutions npm alias

Different with NPM

This project is inspired by pnpm, and has a similar store structure like pnpm. You can read pnpm vs npm to see the different with npm.

Limitations

You can't install from shrinkwrap(and don't want to support for now).

Peer dependencies are a little trickier to deal with(see rule 1 below).

You can't publish npm modules with bundleDependencies managed by npminstall(because of rule 2 below).

npminstall will collect all postinstall scripts, and execute them until all dependencies installed.

will collect all postinstall scripts, and execute them until all dependencies installed. If last install failed, better to cleanup node_modules directory before retry.

node_modules directory

Two rules:

The latest version of modules will link at options.storeDir 's node_modules . Module's dependencies will link at module's node_modules .

e.g.:

app/ ├── package.json └── node_modules ├── _debug@2.2.0@debug │ ├── node_modules │ │ └── ms -> ../../_ms@0.7.1@ms ├── _ms0.7.1@ms ├── debug -> _debug@2.2.0@debug └── ms -> _ms@0.7.1@ms

flattened vs nested

npminstall will always try to install the maximal matched version of semver:

root/ koa@1.1.0 mod/ koa@~1.1.0

you can enable flatten mode by --flatten flag, in this mod, npminstall will try to use ancestors' dependencies to minimize the dependence-tree.

root/ koa@1.1.0 mod/ koa@~1.1.0 root/ koa@1.1.0 mod/ koa@^1.1.0 root/ koa@~1.1.0 mod/ koa@^1.1.0 root/ mod/ koa@^1.1.0 moe/ koa@~1.1.0

npminstall will always treat n.x and n.m.x as flattened

root/ koa@1.1.0 mod/ koa@1.1.x both the same version: 1.1 .0 root/ koa@~1.1.0 mod/ koa@1.x both the same version: 1.1 .2

Resolutions

support selective version resolutions like yarn. which lets you define custom package versions inside your dependencies through the resolutions field in your package.json file.

resolutions also supports [npm alias)(https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-install). It's a workaround feature to fix some archived/inactive/ package by uploading your own bug-fixed version to npm registry.

see use case at unittest package.json.

Benchmarks

https://github.com/cnpm/npminstall-benchmark

cnpmjs.org install

cli real user sys npminstall 0m10.908s 0m8.733s 0m4.282s npminstall with cache 0m8.815s 0m7.492s 0m3.644s npminstall --no-cache 0m10.279s 0m8.255s 0m3.932s pnpm 0m13.509s 0m11.650s 0m4.443s npm 0m28.171s 0m26.085s 0m8.219s npm with cache 0m20.939s 0m19.415s 0m6.302s

pnpm benchmark

see https://github.com/pnpm/pnpm#benchmark

npminstall babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp real 0m8.929s user 0m5.606s sys 0m2.913s

pnpm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp real 0m12.998s user 0m8.653s sys 0m3.362s

npm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp real 1m4.729s user 0m55.589s sys 0m23.135s

