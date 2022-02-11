Make
npm install fast and handy.
$ npm install npminstall -g
It is integrated in cnpm.
$ npm install cnpm -g
# will use npminstall
$ cnpm install
Usage:
npminstall
npminstall <pkg>
npminstall <pkg>@<tag>
npminstall <pkg>@<version>
npminstall <pkg>@<version range>
npminstall <alias>@npm:<name>
npminstall <folder>
npminstall <tarball file>
npminstall <tarball url>
npminstall <git:// url>
npminstall <github username>/<github project>
Can specify one or more: npm install ./foo.tgz bar@stable /some/folder
If no argument is supplied, installs dependencies from ./package.json.
Options:
--production: won't install devDependencies
--save, --save-dev, --save-optional: save installed dependencies into package.json
-g, --global: install devDependencies to global directory which specified in `$ npm config get prefix`
-r, --registry: specify custom registry
-c, --china: specify in china, will automatically using chinese npm registry and other binary's mirrors
-d, --detail: show detail log of installation
--trace: show memory and cpu usages traces of installation
--ignore-scripts: ignore all preinstall / install and postinstall scripts during the installation
--no-optional: ignore optionalDependencies during the installation
--forbidden-licenses: forbit install packages which used these licenses
--engine-strict: refuse to install (or even consider installing) any package that claims to not be compatible with the current Node.js version.
--flatten: flatten dependencies by matching ancestors dependencies
--registry-only: make sure all packages install from registry. Any package is installed from remote(e.g.: git, remote url) cause install fail.
--cache-strict: use disk cache even on production env
Usage:
npmuninstall <pkg>
npmuninstall <pkg>@<version>
npmuninstall <pkg>@<version> [<pkg>@<version>]
npminstall <alias>@npm:<name>
Usage:
npmlink <folder>
$ npm install npminstall --save
const npminstall = require('npminstall');
(async () => {
await npminstall({
// install root dir
root: process.cwd(),
// optional packages need to install, default is package.json's dependencies and devDependencies
// pkgs: [
// { name: 'foo', version: '~1.0.0' },
// ],
// install to specific directory, default to root
// targetDir: '/home/admin/.global/lib',
// link bin to specific directory (for global install)
// binDir: '/home/admin/.global/bin',
// registry, default is https://registry.npmjs.org
// registry: 'https://registry.npmjs.org',
// debug: false,
// storeDir: root + 'node_modules',
// ignoreScripts: true, // ignore pre/post install scripts, default is `false`
// forbiddenLicenses: forbit install packages which used these licenses
});
})().catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
npm install file:eslint-rule)
npm install ./rule.tgz)
npm install https://github.com/indexzero/forever/tarball/v0.5.6)
npm install git://github.com/timaschew/cogent#fix-redirects)
-g, --global)
preinstall,
install,
postinstall scripts
--production mode
save,
save-dev,
save-optional
ignore-scripts
This project is inspired by pnpm, and has a similar store structure like pnpm. You can read pnpm vs npm to see the different with npm.
npminstall will collect all postinstall scripts, and execute them until all dependencies installed.
node_modules directory
Two rules:
options.storeDir's
node_modules.
node_modules.
e.g.:
{ "dependencies": { "debug": "2.2.0" } } (root)
{ "dependencies": { "ms": "0.7.1" } }
app/
├── package.json
└── node_modules
├── _debug@2.2.0@debug
│ ├── node_modules
│ │ └── ms -> ../../_ms@0.7.1@ms
├── _ms0.7.1@ms
├── debug -> _debug@2.2.0@debug
└── ms -> _ms@0.7.1@ms # for peerDependencies
npminstall will always try to install the maximal matched version of semver:
root/
koa@1.1.0
mod/
koa@~1.1.0
# will install two different version of koa when use npminstall.
you can enable flatten mode by
--flatten flag, in this mod, npminstall will try to use ancestors' dependencies to minimize the dependence-tree.
root/
koa@1.1.0
mod/
koa@~1.1.0
root/
koa@1.1.0
mod/
koa@^1.1.0
# both the same version: 1.1.0
root/
koa@~1.1.0
mod/
koa@^1.1.0
# both the same version: 1.1.2
root/
mod/
koa@^1.1.0
moe/
koa@~1.1.0
# two different versions
npminstall will always treat
n.x and
n.m.x as flattened
root/
koa@1.1.0
mod/
koa@1.1.x
both the same version: 1.1.0
root/
koa@~1.1.0
mod/
koa@1.x
both the same version: 1.1.2
support selective version resolutions like yarn. which lets you define custom package versions inside your dependencies through the resolutions field in your
package.json file.
resolutions also supports [npm alias)(https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-install). It's a workaround feature to fix some archived/inactive/ package by uploading your own bug-fixed version to npm registry.
see use case at unittest package.json.
https://github.com/cnpm/npminstall-benchmark
|cli
|real
|user
|sys
|npminstall
|0m10.908s
|0m8.733s
|0m4.282s
|npminstall with cache
|0m8.815s
|0m7.492s
|0m3.644s
|npminstall --no-cache
|0m10.279s
|0m8.255s
|0m3.932s
|pnpm
|0m13.509s
|0m11.650s
|0m4.443s
|npm
|0m28.171s
|0m26.085s
|0m8.219s
|npm with cache
|0m20.939s
|0m19.415s
|0m6.302s
see https://github.com/pnpm/pnpm#benchmark
npminstall babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
real 0m8.929s user 0m5.606s sys 0m2.913s
pnpm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
real 0m12.998s user 0m8.653s sys 0m3.362s
npm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
real 1m4.729s user 0m55.589s sys 0m23.135s
