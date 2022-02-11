openbase logo
Readme

npminstall

Make npm install fast and handy.

Use as Cli

Install

$ npm install npminstall -g

Usage

In cnpm

It is integrated in cnpm.

$ npm install cnpm -g
# will use npminstall
$ cnpm install

npminstall

Usage:

  npminstall
  npminstall <pkg>
  npminstall <pkg>@<tag>
  npminstall <pkg>@<version>
  npminstall <pkg>@<version range>
  npminstall <alias>@npm:<name>
  npminstall <folder>
  npminstall <tarball file>
  npminstall <tarball url>
  npminstall <git:// url>
  npminstall <github username>/<github project>

Can specify one or more: npm install ./foo.tgz bar@stable /some/folder
If no argument is supplied, installs dependencies from ./package.json.

Options:

  --production: won't install devDependencies
  --save, --save-dev, --save-optional: save installed dependencies into package.json
  -g, --global: install devDependencies to global directory which specified in `$ npm config get prefix`
  -r, --registry: specify custom registry
  -c, --china: specify in china, will automatically using chinese npm registry and other binary's mirrors
  -d, --detail: show detail log of installation
  --trace: show memory and cpu usages traces of installation
  --ignore-scripts: ignore all preinstall / install and postinstall scripts during the installation
  --no-optional: ignore optionalDependencies during the installation
  --forbidden-licenses: forbit install packages which used these licenses
  --engine-strict: refuse to install (or even consider installing) any package that claims to not be compatible with the current Node.js version.
  --flatten: flatten dependencies by matching ancestors dependencies
  --registry-only: make sure all packages install from registry. Any package is installed from remote(e.g.: git, remote url) cause install fail.
  --cache-strict: use disk cache even on production env

FOSSA Status

npmuninstall

Usage:

  npmuninstall <pkg>
  npmuninstall <pkg>@<version>
  npmuninstall <pkg>@<version> [<pkg>@<version>]
  npminstall <alias>@npm:<name>

Usage:

  npmlink <folder>

Use as Lib

Install

$ npm install npminstall --save

Usage

const npminstall = require('npminstall');

(async () => {
  await npminstall({
    // install root dir
    root: process.cwd(),
    // optional packages need to install, default is package.json's dependencies and devDependencies
    // pkgs: [
    //   { name: 'foo', version: '~1.0.0' },
    // ],
    // install to specific directory, default to root
    // targetDir: '/home/admin/.global/lib',
    // link bin to specific directory (for global install)
    // binDir: '/home/admin/.global/bin',
    // registry, default is https://registry.npmjs.org
    // registry: 'https://registry.npmjs.org',
    // debug: false,
    // storeDir: root + 'node_modules',
    // ignoreScripts: true, // ignore pre/post install scripts, default is `false`
    // forbiddenLicenses: forbit install packages which used these licenses
  });
})().catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

Support Features

  • all types of npm package
    • a) a folder containing a program described by a package.json file (npm install file:eslint-rule)
    • b) a gzipped tarball containing (a) (npm install ./rule.tgz)
    • c) a url that resolves to (b) (npm install https://github.com/indexzero/forever/tarball/v0.5.6)
    • d) a @ that is published on the registry with (c)
    • e) a @ (see npm-dist-tag) that points to (d)
    • f) a that has a "latest" tag satisfying (e)
    • g) a that resolves to (a) (npm install git://github.com/timaschew/cogent#fix-redirects)
  • All platform support
  • global install (-g, --global)
  • preinstall, install, postinstall scripts
  • node-gyp
    • node-pre-gyp
  • bin (yo@1.6.0, fsevents@1.0.6)
  • scoped package
  • bundleDependencies / bundledDependencies (node-pre-gyp@0.6.19, fsevents@1.0.6)
  • optionalDependencies (pm2@1.0.0)
  • peerDependencies (co-defer@1.0.0, co-mocha@1.1.2, estraverse-fb@1.3.1)
  • deprecate message
  • --production mode
  • save, save-dev, save-optional
  • support ignore-scripts
  • uninstall
  • resolutions
  • npm alias

Different with NPM

This project is inspired by pnpm, and has a similar store structure like pnpm. You can read pnpm vs npm to see the different with npm.

Limitations

  • You can't install from shrinkwrap(and don't want to support for now).
  • Peer dependencies are a little trickier to deal with(see rule 1 below).
  • You can't publish npm modules with bundleDependencies managed by npminstall(because of rule 2 below).
  • npminstall will collect all postinstall scripts, and execute them until all dependencies installed.
  • If last install failed, better to cleanup node_modules directory before retry.

node_modules directory

Two rules:

  1. The latest version of modules will link at options.storeDir's node_modules.
  2. Module's dependencies will link at module's node_modules.

e.g.:

  • app: { "dependencies": { "debug": "2.2.0" } } (root)
  • debug@2.2.0: { "dependencies": { "ms": "0.7.1" } }
app/
├── package.json
└── node_modules
    ├── _debug@2.2.0@debug
    │   ├── node_modules
    │   │   └── ms -> ../../_ms@0.7.1@ms
    ├── _ms0.7.1@ms
    ├── debug -> _debug@2.2.0@debug
    └── ms -> _ms@0.7.1@ms # for peerDependencies

flattened vs nested

npminstall will always try to install the maximal matched version of semver:

root/
  koa@1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@~1.1.0
# will install two different version of koa when use npminstall.

you can enable flatten mode by --flatten flag, in this mod, npminstall will try to use ancestors' dependencies to minimize the dependence-tree.

root/
  koa@1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@~1.1.0

root/
  koa@1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@^1.1.0
# both the same version: 1.1.0

root/
  koa@~1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@^1.1.0
# both the same version: 1.1.2

root/
  mod/
    koa@^1.1.0
  moe/
    koa@~1.1.0
# two different versions

npminstall will always treat n.x and n.m.x as flattened

root/
  koa@1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@1.1.x
both the same version: 1.1.0

root/
  koa@~1.1.0
  mod/
    koa@1.x
both the same version: 1.1.2

Resolutions

support selective version resolutions like yarn. which lets you define custom package versions inside your dependencies through the resolutions field in your package.json file.

resolutions also supports [npm alias)(https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-install). It's a workaround feature to fix some archived/inactive/ package by uploading your own bug-fixed version to npm registry.

see use case at unittest package.json.

Benchmarks

https://github.com/cnpm/npminstall-benchmark

cnpmjs.org install

clirealusersys
npminstall0m10.908s0m8.733s0m4.282s
npminstall with cache0m8.815s0m7.492s0m3.644s
npminstall --no-cache0m10.279s0m8.255s0m3.932s
pnpm0m13.509s0m11.650s0m4.443s
npm0m28.171s0m26.085s0m8.219s
npm with cache0m20.939s0m19.415s0m6.302s

pnpm benchmark

see https://github.com/pnpm/pnpm#benchmark

npminstall babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
    real    0m8.929s       user 0m5.606s       sys  0m2.913s

pnpm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
    real    0m12.998s      user 0m8.653s       sys  0m3.362s

npm i babel-preset-es2015 browserify chalk debug minimist mkdirp
    real    1m4.729s       user 0m55.589s      sys  0m23.135s

License

MIT

Contributors


fengmk2

dead-horse

gemwuu

ibigbug

killagu

afc163

yesmeck

vagusX

popomore

we11adam

emma-owen

weihong1028

HomyeeKing

nightink

XadillaX

LeoYuan

cnlon

Moudicat

hanzhao

marcbachmann

snyk-bot

Solais

thonatos

atian25

tommytroylin

wssgcg1213

yibn2008

hugohua

hyj1991

givingwu

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Wed Feb 09 2022 22:22:30 GMT+0800.

