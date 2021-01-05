NodeJS package that gives a simplier API to npm install (programatically installs things)
npm@^2
npm@^3
npm@^5
global-npm (meaning
npm is no longer a dependency of
npmi)
⚠️ Be advised that
npmin its
v5+will symlink local modules from the destination directory to the actual module directory instead of "installing" them old-school style (which is a breaking change regarding the previous npm versions)
Type:
String
Optional:
true
If you don't specify a
name in options, but just a
path, npmi will do the same as if you were at this path in a terminal and executing
npm install
Otherwise, it will install the module specified by this name like
npm install module-name does.
Type:
String
Optional:
true
Default
'latest'
Desired version for installation
Type:
String
Optional:
true
Default
'.'
Desired location for installation (note that if you specified /some/foo/path, npm will automatically create a
node_modules sub-folder at this location, resulting in
/some/foo/path/node_modules). So don't specify the
node_modules part in your path
Type:
Boolean
Optional:
true
Default
false
If true, npmi will install
options.name module even though it has already been installed.
If false, npmi will check if the module is already installed, if it is, it will also check if the installed version is equal to
options.version, otherwise, it will install
options.name@options.version
Type:
Boolean
Optional:
true
Default
false
Allows npmi to install local module that are not on npm registry. If, you want to install a local module by specifying its full path in
options.name, you need to set this to
true.
Type:
Object
Optional:
true
Default
{loglevel: 'silent'}
This object is given to npm and allows you to do some fine-grained npm configurations.
It is processed by npm like command-line arguments but within an Object map (npm-config)
var npmi = require('npmi');
var path = require('path');
console.log(npmi.NPM_VERSION); // prints the installed npm version used by npmi
var options = {
name: 'your-module', // your module name
version: '0.0.1', // expected version [default: 'latest']
path: '.', // installation path [default: '.']
forceInstall: false, // force install if set to true (even if already installed, it will do a reinstall) [default: false]
npmLoad: { // npm.load(options, callback): this is the "options" given to npm.load()
loglevel: 'silent' // [default: {loglevel: 'silent'}]
}
};
npmi(options, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
if (err.code === npmi.LOAD_ERR) console.log('npm load error');
else if (err.code === npmi.INSTALL_ERR) console.log('npm install error');
return console.log(err.message);
}
// installed
console.log(options.name+'@'+options.version+' installed successfully in '+path.resolve(options.path));
});
This work has been done in the context of the HEADS Project