npmgraphbuilder

Builds graph of npm dependencies from npm registry. A graph is an instance of ngraph.graph .

Demo

This library is not bound to any particular http client. It requires http client to be injected into constructor:

var graph = require ( 'ngraph.graph' )(); var graphBuilder = require ( 'npmgraphbuilder' )(httpClient); graphBuilder.createNpmDependenciesGraph(pkgName, graph) .then( function ( graph ) { console .log( 'Done.' ); console .log( 'Nodes count: ' , graph.getNodesCount()); console .log( 'Edges count: ' , graph.getLinksCount()); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Failed to build graph: ' , err); });

Here httpClient is a function (url, data) {} , which returns a promise.

A demo of httpClient , implemented in angular.js:

function httpClient ( url, data ) { data.callback = 'JSON_CALLBACK' ; return $http.jsonp(url, { params : data}); }

A demo of httpClient implemented in node.js:

var q = require ( 'q' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var querystring = require ( 'querystring' ); function httpClient ( url, data ) { var defer = q.defer(); http.get(url + '?' + querystring.stringify(data), function ( res ) { var body = '' ; res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body += chunk; }).on( 'end' , function ( ) { defer.resolve({ data : JSON .parse(body) }); }); }); return defer.promise; }

To see working demo please refer to demo folder.

install

With npm do:

npm install npmgraphbuilder

license

MIT