Builds graph of npm dependencies from npm registry. A graph is an instance of
ngraph.graph.
This library is not bound to any particular http client. It requires http client to be injected into constructor:
var graph = require('ngraph.graph')();
var graphBuilder = require('npmgraphbuilder')(httpClient);
graphBuilder.createNpmDependenciesGraph(pkgName, graph)
.then(function (graph) {
console.log('Done.');
console.log('Nodes count: ', graph.getNodesCount());
console.log('Edges count: ', graph.getLinksCount());
})
.fail(function (err) {
console.error('Failed to build graph: ', err);
});
Here
httpClient is a
function (url, data) {}, which returns a promise.
A demo of
httpClient, implemented in angular.js:
function httpClient(url, data) {
// since we will be using from a web browser, make sure jsonp is enabled:
data.callback = 'JSON_CALLBACK';
return $http.jsonp(url, {params: data});
}
A demo of
httpClient implemented in node.js:
var q = require('q'); // npm install q
var http = require('http'); // stadard http
var querystring = require('querystring'); // standard query string
function httpClient(url, data) {
var defer = q.defer();
http.get(url + '?' + querystring.stringify(data), function (res) {
var body = '';
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
body += chunk;
}).on('end', function () {
defer.resolve({ data: JSON.parse(body) });
});
});
return defer.promise;
}
To see working demo please refer to
demo folder.
With npm do:
npm install npmgraphbuilder
MIT