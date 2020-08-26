Visualization of npm shows dependency graph of an npm package.
Default view:
Responsive view:
3d view:
angular.js + browserify + ngraph => gulp => https://npm.anvaka.com/
The website is entirely hosted on GitHub Pages.
The npm data is coming from
registry.npmjs.cf and is collected by npmgraphbuilder at real time.
For CSS styles I'm using twitter bootstrap and less.
All modules of this application are provided by npm.
git clone https://github.com/anvaka/npmgraph.an.git
cd npmgraph.an
npm i
npm start
This should start local dev server and serve npm visualization.
Here I will try to list other projects that visualize npm.
If you have other projects that you want to see here, please send me a pull request or a hint.
MIT