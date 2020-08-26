openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npmgraph.an

Visualization of npm shows dependency graph of an npm package.

Screenshots

Default view: Default view

Responsive view:

Responsive view

3d view: 3d view

How it's done?

angular.js + browserify + ngraph => gulp => https://npm.anvaka.com/

The website is entirely hosted on GitHub Pages.

The npm data is coming from registry.npmjs.cf and is collected by npmgraphbuilder at real time.

For CSS styles I'm using twitter bootstrap and less.

npm rocks

All modules of this application are provided by npm.

Local development

git clone https://github.com/anvaka/npmgraph.an.git
cd npmgraph.an
npm i
npm start

This should start local dev server and serve npm visualization.

Other projects

Here I will try to list other projects that visualize npm.

If you have other projects that you want to see here, please send me a pull request or a hint.

license

MIT

