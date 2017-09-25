openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npme

by npm
4.3.0 (see all)

npm Enterprise installer

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

17

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm Enterprise Installer

Build Status

One-step-installer for npm Enterprise.

Quickstart

To get up and running as quickly as possible, see the quickstart guide on the docs site.

Supported Platforms

Modern versions of Ubuntu (12.04+), CentOS/RHEL (7+), Debian (7.7+)

Prerequisites

You can find detailed prerequisites on the docs site.

Installing

sudo npm install npme -g --unsafe

Once installation is complete visit https://your-server-address:8800 and bypass the security warning (you can provide your own certificate later to prevent this warning). You will be presented with a management UI which allows you to configure your npm Enterprise appliance.

You can find installation details on the docs site.

Unattended / Automated Installations

sudo npm install npme -g --ignore-scripts

To perform an installation with this tool using automation tooling, you will need to specify additional arguments to the command line. Most commonly, you will need to supply:

  • -u - the unattended install flag itself

  • -i - the IP address of the server's eth0 interface

  • -e - the public facing IP

    The full list of command line arguments for the install command is here:

-s, --sudo                should shell commands be run as sudo user
                                                             [boolean] [default: true]
-r, --release             what release of replicated should be used (defaults to
                          stable)                         [string] [default: "docker"]
-d, --docker-version      the specific Docker version to use                  [string]
-i, --internal-address    the private ip address of the eth0 adapter          [string]
-e, --external-address    the public facing ip address for the server         [string]
-p, --http-proxy          sets the HTTP proxy for Docker and Replicated       [string]
-u, --unattended-install  allows for unattended install to succeed

npme install -s -u -i 172.10.1.1 -e 52.10.0.0

Connecting to the Registry

By default the npm Enterprise registry will be available on http://your-server-address:8080.

Simply run:

npm login --scope=@my-company-name --registry=http://your-server-address:8080

And publish modules using the corresponding scope name:

{
  "name": "@my-company-name/my-module",
  "repository": {
    "url": "git://github.mycompany.com/myco/mypackage.git"
  }
}

Details on client configuration and using npm Enterprise can be found on the docs site.

Updating

Access your server via HTTPS on port 8800 and check for updates via the management console.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial