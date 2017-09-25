npm Enterprise Installer

One-step-installer for npm Enterprise.

Quickstart

To get up and running as quickly as possible, see the quickstart guide on the docs site.

Supported Platforms

Modern versions of Ubuntu (12.04+), CentOS/RHEL (7+), Debian (7.7+)

Prerequisites

You can find detailed prerequisites on the docs site.

Installing

Install Node.js via package manager

Update npm via sudo npm i -g npm@latest

Then install npme :

sudo npm install npme -g --unsafe

Once installation is complete visit https://your-server-address:8800 and bypass the security warning (you can provide your own certificate later to prevent this warning). You will be presented with a management UI which allows you to configure your npm Enterprise appliance.

You can find installation details on the docs site.

Unattended / Automated Installations

sudo npm install npme -g --ignore-scripts

To perform an installation with this tool using automation tooling, you will need to specify additional arguments to the command line. Most commonly, you will need to supply:

-u - the unattended install flag itself

-i - the IP address of the server's eth0 interface

-e - the public facing IP The full list of command line arguments for the install command is here:

-s, --sudo should shell commands be run as sudo user [boolean] [default: true] -r, --release what release of replicated should be used (defaults to stable) [string] [default: "docker"] -d, --docker-version the specific Docker version to use [string] -i, --internal-address the private ip address of the eth0 adapter [string] -e, --external-address the public facing ip address for the server [string] -p, --http-proxy sets the HTTP proxy for Docker and Replicated [string] -u, --unattended-install allows for unattended install to succeed

npme install -s -u -i 172.10.1.1 -e 52.10.0.0

Connecting to the Registry

By default the npm Enterprise registry will be available on http://your-server-address:8080.

Simply run:

npm login --scope=@my-company-name --registry=http://your-server-address:8080

And publish modules using the corresponding scope name:

{ "name" : "@my-company-name/my-module" , "repository" : { "url" : "git://github.mycompany.com/myco/mypackage.git" } }

Details on client configuration and using npm Enterprise can be found on the docs site.

Updating

Access your server via HTTPS on port 8800 and check for updates via the management console.