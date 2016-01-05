npmconf

THIS PACKAGE IS DEPRECATED

This package's functionality has been reintegrated directly into npm. There have been many changes made to npm's configuration since the last version of this package was published. It should not be considered a source of truth for npm configuration any longer, and npm itself is the best tool to use to manage its configuration. Do not use this package.

The config thing npm uses

If you are interested in interacting with the config settings that npm uses, then use this module.

However, if you are writing a new Node.js program, and want configuration functionality similar to what npm has, but for your own thing, then I'd recommend using rc, which is probably what you want.

If I were to do it all over again, that's what I'd do for npm. But, alas, there are many systems depending on many of the particulars of npm's configuration setup, so it's not worth the cost of changing.

USAGE