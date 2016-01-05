openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npmconf

by npm
2.1.3 (see all)

npm config thing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74.6K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
this package has been reintegrated into npm and is now out of date with respect to npm

Readme

npmconf

THIS PACKAGE IS DEPRECATED

This package's functionality has been reintegrated directly into npm. There have been many changes made to npm's configuration since the last version of this package was published. It should not be considered a source of truth for npm configuration any longer, and npm itself is the best tool to use to manage its configuration. Do not use this package.

The config thing npm uses

If you are interested in interacting with the config settings that npm uses, then use this module.

However, if you are writing a new Node.js program, and want configuration functionality similar to what npm has, but for your own thing, then I'd recommend using rc, which is probably what you want.

If I were to do it all over again, that's what I'd do for npm. But, alas, there are many systems depending on many of the particulars of npm's configuration setup, so it's not worth the cost of changing.

USAGE

var npmconf = require('npmconf')

// pass in the cli options that you read from the cli
// or whatever top-level configs you want npm to use for now.
npmconf.load({some:'configs'}, function (er, conf) {
  // do stuff with conf
  conf.get('some', 'cli') // 'configs'
  conf.get('username') // 'joebobwhatevers'
  conf.set('foo', 'bar', 'user')
  conf.save('user', function (er) {
    // foo = bar is now saved to ~/.npmrc or wherever
  })
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial