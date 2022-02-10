openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npmc

by npm
6.9.0-canary.0 (see all)

the package manager for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

5.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

820

Package

Dependencies

125

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub Workflow Status (branch) Coveralls github branch

npm - a JavaScript package manager

Requirements

One of the following versions of Node.js must be installed to run npm:

  • 12.x.x >= 12.13.0
  • 14.x.x >= 14.15.0
  • 16.0.0 or higher

Installation

npm comes bundled with node, & most third-party distributions, by default. Officially supported downloads/distributions can be found at: nodejs.org/en/download

Direct Download

You can download & install npm directly from npmjs.com using our custom install.sh script:

curl -qL https://www.npmjs.com/install.sh | sh

Node Version Managers

If you're looking to manage multiple versions of node &/or npm, consider using a "Node Version Manager" such as:

Usage

npm <command>

Links & Resources

  • Documentation - Official docs & how-tos for all things npm
    • Note: you can also search docs locally with npm help-search <query>
  • Bug Tracker - Search or submit bugs against the CLI
  • Roadmap - Track & follow along with our public roadmap
  • Feedback - Contribute ideas & discussion around the npm registry, website & CLI
  • RFCs - Contribute ideas & specifications for the API/design of the npm CLI
  • Service Status - Monitor the current status & see incident reports for the website & registry
  • Project Status - See the health of all our maintained OSS projects in one view
  • Events Calendar - Keep track of our Open RFC calls, releases, meetups, conferences & more
  • Support - Experiencing problems with the npm website or registry? File a ticket here

Acknowledgments

  • npm is configured to use the npm Public Registry at https://registry.npmjs.org by default; Usage of this registry is subject to Terms of Use available at https://npmjs.com/policies/terms
  • You can configure npm to use any other compatible registry you prefer. You can read more about configuring third-party registries here

FAQ on Branding

Is it "npm" or "NPM" or "Npm"?

npm should never be capitalized unless it is being displayed in a location that is customarily all-capitals (ex. titles on man pages).

Is "npm" an acronym for "Node Package Manager"?

Contrary to popular belief, npm is not in fact an acronym for "Node Package Manager"; It is a recursive bacronymic abbreviation for "npm is not an acronym" (if the project was named "ninaa", then it would be an acronym). The precursor to npm was actually a bash utility named "pm", which was the shortform name of "pkgmakeinst" - a bash function that installed various things on various platforms. If npm were to ever have been considered an acronym, it would be as "node pm" or, potentially "new pm".

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial