A command line utility to ease the
link-ing of local npm modules,
especially when
link-ing modules with
peerDependencies.
In short, if you use
npm link a lot.
Alternatively, if:
npm link to link them together.
link them when developing.
npm link doesn't exactly work well with that.
npm install -g npm-workspace
myNodeJsWorkspace
├── prj1
│ ├── lib
│ └── package.json
├── prj2
│ ├── src
│ └── package.json
├── prj3
│ ├── index.js
│ └── package.json
└── workspace.json
With:
{
"name": "prj1",
"version": "0.0.1",
"private": "true",
"dependencies": {
"request": "~2.26.0", <- A "normal" dependency
"prj2": "0.0.1" <- A local dependency, want to npm link that
}
}
{
"name": "prj2",
"version": "0.0.1",
"peerDependencies": {
"underscore": "~1.5.1", <- Normal peer dependency, this WILL NOT be installed
in your parent module, if you 'npm link'
this package (prj2)
"prj3": "0.0.1" <- Local peer dependency, this WILL NOT be installed
in your parent module, if you 'npm link'
this package (prj2)
}
}
{
"name": "prj3",
"version": "0.0.1",
"peerDependencies": {
"optimist": "~0.6.0", <- This becomes a nested peerDependencies
if you consider that prj1->prj2->prj3
}
}
Now instead of doing this
cd myNodeJsWorkspace
cd prj3
npm link
cd ../prj2
npm link
cd ../prj1
npm link prj2
npm link prj3
npm install underscore
npm install optimist
npm install
you can just...
Create a
workspace.json in your workspace dir, and create mappings
module name -> module dir
{
"links": {
"prj2": "prj2",
"prj3": "prj3"
}
}
Then
cd myNodeJsWorkspace
npm-workspace install
cd myNodeJsWorkspace/prj1
npm-workspace install
cd myNodeJsWorkspace
npm-workspace clean
When you are ready to deploy your app, you can package all your modules for production, including all your private/local only modules. Just use these 3 options:
-c: Copy the packages into
node_modules instead of linking them
-g: Remove
.git directories from dependencies while copying. This is so you can package your production app under a new repo (e.g. for use in a PaaS)
-p: Installs only production dependencies (ignores
devDependencies)
Example
cd myNodeJsWorkspace/yourapp
npm-workspace install -cgp
Your app is now ready for deployment.
If you have a few dependencies that come from custom registries, you can add a
repos map to
workspace.json:
{
"links": { ... },
"repos": {
"name-of-module": "http://location.of.registry"
}
}
This allows mixed registry sources until
@scopes are fixed.
Sometimes it will be convenient to execute a script in your modules only during the installation of your workspace.
To do this, add a script named
npm-workspace:install to the module's
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"npm-workspace:install": "..."
}
}
When you execute
npm-workspace install the script will run after the module has been installed (in the same way that
install or
postinstall scripts are.
workspace.json up in the current directory tree.
workspace.json: creates a local symbolic link (as opposed to
npm link that creates a global link) for each matching module in
dependencies and
devDependencies
npm install all the remaining modules
peerDependencies (recursively)
npm-workspace should work with
npm 1, 2 and 3. To support this
npm-workspace takes a conservative approach, with each dependency being added independently.
The installation of Peer Dependencies depends partly on the
npm version used, but linked peer dependencies should be correctly fulfilled.
The following
npm issues currently have direct work-arounds in
npm-workspace: