npm-pkgr caches
npm install results by hashing dependencies from
package.json
and
npm-shrinkwrap.json.
If your
package.json did not change from last build, then you will immediately get
either:
node_modules..
node_modules copy..
.. to the latest build result located in
~/.npm-pkgr
npm-pkgr frees your deployments from npm network issues and will make your
deploys run fast.
npm install -g npm-pkgr
Use
npm-pkgr instead of
npm install and you are done.
npm-pkgr
Hashes and finds the latest build corresponding to
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json.
npm-pkgr --production
Hashes and finds the latest build corresponding to
npm-shrinkwrap.json.
npm-pkgr --show-npm-output
Displays
npm's output, if
npm install is run.
Every other flag passed to
npm-pkgr is passed down to the
npm install command.
The cache folder used by
npm-pkgr is
~/.npm-pkgr for the current user.
npm-pkgr prune
Removes cache folders older than a month (in your
~/.npm-pkgr folder)
DEBUG=npm-pkgr* npm-pkgr
Will give you some debug information.
Default strategy is to symlink
$CWD/node_modules -> ~/.npm-pkgr/$hash/node_modules.
You can also get a full copy of the
~/.npm-pkgr/$hash/node_modules.
npm-pkgr --strategy=copy
Careful, if you
--strategy copy, you will end up installing the
copy package
Use the
--symlinks option if you wish make some files or folders from your project available during
npm install.
For example if your project includes a local
.cache folder for the npm cache and a
node_shrinkwrap folder for pre-packaged modules, then you can use the following command to make those resources available when npm-pkgr runs
npm install:
npm-pkgr --symlinks=.cache,node_shrinkwrap
Use the
--cachepath option if you want use a specific folder for the cache folder.
npm-pkgr --cachepath=/data/node-vXXX/.npm-pkgr
npm install if already done
npm install once in your CI server, deploy everywhere
node_modules