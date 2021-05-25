Async NPM shell commands: install, test, etc.
var npmUtils = require('npm-utils');
npmUtils.version()
.then(function (semver) {
console.log('NPM version %s', semver);
});
path() // returns immediately path to npm command
install({
name: string,
version: string (optional),
prefix: string (optional), // folder path prefix
passThroughData: obj (optional),
registry: string (optional) // registry url,
flags: ['--save', '--verbose'] // list of command line flags to pass to NPM
})
returns a promise
Note: the
name could be another folder or a tar archive; passed
to
npm install <name> unchanged, that can be any match.
See
npm help install.
Without
name property, it just runs
npm install in the current folder.
Clones Git repository for given NPM module and installs dependencies in the cloned folder.
repoInstall({
name: string, // NPM module name
folder: string // destination new folder to create
})
Returns a promise
version() // returns a promise, resolved with NPM version string
test() // spawns npm test command
test('grunt test'); // spawns new command "grunt test"
The child test process will inherit output streams from the parent.
registryUrl();
// returns a promise resolved with result of https://github.com/sindresorhus/registry-url
// pass scope for specific registry
registryUrl('@myCo')
.then(url => ...)
publish({ tag: '...'});
// the tag is optional
Loads
package.json from a given folder
var pkg = npm.getPackage(folder);
console.log('%s version %s', pkg.name, pkg.version);
Runs
npm pack <folder name> command. Resolves with the name of the generated tarball file.
pack({ folder: 'path/to/folder' })
If folder is not provided, uses the current one
Please execute the
npm login first!
setAuthToken()
.then(canPublishNow, onError)
Updates local
.npmrc (if found) or profile
~/.npmrc file that can be used by CI
servers to publish to NPM.
The file will have the following line added (only the actual registry url will be used)
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}
Read the Deploying with npm private modules for details, see project ci-publish for example how this could be used to release from CI after successful tests.
Often the source of errors is that the environment does not have
NPM_TOKEN set,
or the
.npmrc file already has the authToken entry for this registry. For example,
when running locally
$ NPM_TOKEN=foo node src/set-auth-token.js
npmrc file already has auth token for registry
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=
[Error: Auth token for registry exists //registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=]
Runs
npm version [major | minor | patch | version] command.
incrementVersion({
increment: 'major|minor|patch|semver version',
noGit: true // default false = Git commit happens
})
// example
incrementVersion({
increment: '2.0.1'
})
See
npm help version.
require('npm-utils').prune().catch(console.error);
// same as "npm prune"
Often the CI needs an auth token for a registry to be able to install private
modules. The CI should have
NPM_TOKEN environment variable set, and the
next command adds the following to the
.npmrc or
~/.npmrc file
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}
You can use it like this. From the CI build file (
circle.yml,
.travis.yml
etc) first install this package, then call the command, and then install
all modules (including the private ones)
npm i npm-utils
$(npm bin)/set-auth-token-var-name
npm i
Run the command with
DEBUG=npm-utils environment variable set, this package
uses debug
Author: Gleb Bahmutov @ 2013 @bahmutov
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.