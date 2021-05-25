Async NPM shell commands: install, test, etc.

Use

var npmUtils = require ( 'npm-utils' ); npmUtils.version() .then( function ( semver ) { console .log( 'NPM version %s' , semver); });

API

NPM command path

path()

Install

install({ name : string, version : string (optional), prefix : string (optional), passThroughData : obj (optional), registry : string (optional) flags : [ '--save' , '--verbose' ] }) returns a promise

Note: the name could be another folder or a tar archive; passed to npm install <name> unchanged, that can be any match. See npm help install .

Without name property, it just runs npm install in the current folder.

repoInstall

Clones Git repository for given NPM module and installs dependencies in the cloned folder.

repoInstall({ name : string, folder : string })

Returns a promise

Version

version()

Test

test() test( 'grunt test' );

The child test process will inherit output streams from the parent.

registryUrl

registryUrl(); registryUrl( '@myCo' ) .then( url => ...)

publish

publish({ tag : '...' });

getPackage

Loads package.json from a given folder

var pkg = npm.getPackage(folder); console .log( '%s version %s' , pkg.name, pkg.version);

pack

Runs npm pack <folder name> command. Resolves with the name of the generated tarball file.

pack({ folder : 'path/to/folder' })

If folder is not provided, uses the current one

setAuthToken

Please execute the npm login first!

setAuthToken() .then(canPublishNow, onError)

Updates local .npmrc (if found) or profile ~/.npmrc file that can be used by CI servers to publish to NPM. The file will have the following line added (only the actual registry url will be used)

//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken= ${NPM_TOKEN}

Read the Deploying with npm private modules for details, see project ci-publish for example how this could be used to release from CI after successful tests.

Often the source of errors is that the environment does not have NPM_TOKEN set, or the .npmrc file already has the authToken entry for this registry. For example, when running locally

$ NPM_TOKEN=foo node src/ set -auth-token.js npmrc file already has auth token for registry [ Error : Auth token for registry exists

increment or set package version

Runs npm version [major | minor | patch | version] command.

incrementVersion({ increment : 'major|minor|patch|semver version' , noGit : true }) incrementVersion({ increment : '2.0.1' })

See npm help version .

Prune dependencies

require ( 'npm-utils' ).prune().catch( console .error);

Bin commands

Set auth token name

Often the CI needs an auth token for a registry to be able to install private modules. The CI should have NPM_TOKEN environment variable set, and the next command adds the following to the .npmrc or ~/.npmrc file

//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken= ${NPM_TOKEN}

You can use it like this. From the CI build file ( circle.yml , .travis.yml etc) first install this package, then call the command, and then install all modules (including the private ones)

npm i npm-utils $(npm bin)/ set -auth-token-var-name npm i

Related

ggit - Git utils

Troubleshooting

Run the command with DEBUG=npm-utils environment variable set, this package uses debug

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov @ 2013 @bahmutov

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.