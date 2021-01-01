openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nu

npm-user

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.1 (see all)

Get user info of an npm user

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-user Build Status

Get user info of an npm user

Since npm has no API for this we're forced to scrape the profile page.

Use the faster npm-email package if you only need the email.

Install

$ npm install npm-user

Usage

const npmUser = require('npm-user');

(async () => {
    console.log(await npmUser('sindresorhus'));
    /*
    {
        name: 'Sindre Sorhus',
        avatar: 'https://gravatar.com/avatar/d36a92237c75c5337c17b60d90686bf9?size=496',
        email: 'sindresorhus@gmail.com',
        github: 'sindresorhus',
        twitter: 'sindresorhus'
    }
    */
})();

Values will be null if they're not set in the npm profile.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial