Get user info of an npm user
Since npm has no API for this we're forced to scrape the profile page.
Use the faster npm-email package if you only need the email.
$ npm install npm-user
const npmUser = require('npm-user');
(async () => {
console.log(await npmUser('sindresorhus'));
/*
{
name: 'Sindre Sorhus',
avatar: 'https://gravatar.com/avatar/d36a92237c75c5337c17b60d90686bf9?size=496',
email: 'sindresorhus@gmail.com',
github: 'sindresorhus',
twitter: 'sindresorhus'
}
*/
})();
Values will be
null if they're not set in the npm profile.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus