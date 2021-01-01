Get user info of an npm user

Since npm has no API for this we're forced to scrape the profile page.

Use the faster npm-email package if you only need the email.

Install

$ npm install npm- user

Usage

const npmUser = require ( 'npm-user' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await npmUser( 'sindresorhus' )); })();

Values will be null if they're not set in the npm profile.

Related

npm-user-cli - CLI for this module

npm-email - Get the email of an npm user

npm-keyword - Get a list of npm packages with a certain keyword

package-json - Get the package.json of a package from the npm registry

npm-user-packages - Get packages by an npm user

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus