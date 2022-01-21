Interactive CLI utility to easily update outdated NPM dependencies with changelogs inspection support.
If you are tired of manually upgrading
package.json every time your package dependencies are getting out of date then this utility is for you.
Take a look at this demo:
First, install Node.js (at least
v10.19).
Then install this utility as global npm-module:
npm i -g npm-upgrade
This utility is supposed to be run in the root directory of your Node.js project (that contains
package.json).
Run
npm-upgrade --help to see all available top-level commands:
check [filter] Check for outdated modules
ignore <command> Manage ignored modules
changelog <moduleName> Show changelog for a module
Run
npm-upgrade <command> --help to see usage help for corresponding command.
check is the default command and can be omitted so running
npm-upgrade [filter] is the same as
npm-upgrade check [filter].
check command
It will find all your outdated deps and will ask to updated their versions in
package.json, one by one.
For example, here is what you will see if you use outdated version of
@angular/common module:
Update "@angular/common" in package.json from 2.4.8 to 2.4.10? (Use arrow keys)
❯ Yes
No
Show changelog
Ignore
Finish update process
Yes will update
@angular/common version in
package.json to
2.4.10, but not immediately (see explanation below)
No will not update this module version.
Show changelog will try to find changelog url for the current module and open it in default browser.
Ignore will add this module to the ignored list (see details in
Ignoring module section below).
Finish update process will ...hm... finish update process and save all the changes to
package.json.
A note on saving changes to
package.json: when you choose
Yes to update some module's version,
package.json won't be immediately updated. It will be updated only after you will process all the outdated modules and confirm update or when you choose
Finish update process. So if in the middle of the update process you've changed your mind just press
Ctrl+C and
package.json will remain untouched.
If you want to check only some deps, you can use
filter argument:
# Will check only `babel-core` module:
npm-upgrade babel-core
# Will check all the deps with `babel` in the name:
npm-upgrade '*babel*'
# Note quotes around `filter`. They are necessary because without them bash may interpret `*` as wildcard character.
# Will check all the deps, excluding any with `babel` in the name:
npm-upgrade '!*babel*'
# You can combine including and excluding rules:
npm-upgrade '*babel* !babel-transform-* !babel-preset-*'
If you want to check only a group of deps use these options:
-p, --production Check only "dependencies"
-d, --development Check only "devDependencies"
-o, --optional Check only "optionalDependencies"
Alternatively, you can use the
-g (
--global) flag to upgrade your global packages. Note that this flag is mutually exclusive and
npm-upgrade will only recognise the global flag if supplied with others. Also Note that this option will automatically attempt to upgrade your global packages using
npm install -g <package>@<new-version>.
Sometimes you just want to ignore newer versions of some dependency for some reason. For example, you use
jquery v2 because of the old IE support and don't want
npm-upgrade to suggest you updating it to
v3. Or you use
some-funky-module@6.6.5 and know that the new version
6.6.6 contains a bug that breaks your app.
You can handle these situations by ignoring such modules. You can do it in two ways: choosing
Ignore during update process or using
npm ignore add command.
You will asked two questions. First is a version range to ignore. It should be a valid semver version. Here are a few examples:
6.6.6 - will ignore only version
6.6.6. When the next version after
6.6.6 will be published
npm-upgrade will suggest to update it. Can be used in
some-funky-module example above.
>2 - will ignore all versions starting from
3.0.0. Can be used in
jquery v2 example above.
6.6.x || 6.7.x - will ignore all
6.6.x and
6.7.x versions.
* - will ignore all new versions.
And after that
npm-upgrade will ask about the ignore reason. The answer is optional but is strongly recommended because it will help to explain your motivation to your сolleagues and to yourself after a few months.
All the data about ignored modules will be stored in
.npm-upgrade.json file next to your project's
package.json.
ignore command
It will help you manage ignored modules. See Ignoring module section for more details. It has the following subcommands:
npm-upgrade ignore <command>
Commands:
add [module] Add module to ignored list
list Show the list of ignored modules
reset [modules...] Reset ignored modules
add - will add a module from your deps to ignored list. You can either provide module name as optional
module argument or interactively select it from the list of project's deps.
list - will show the list of currently ignored modules along with their ignored versions and reasons.
reset - will remove modules from the ignored list. You can either provide module names as
modules argument (separated by space) or interactively select them from the list of project's deps.
changelog command
npm-upgrade changelog <moduleName>
Will try to find changelog url for provided module and open it in default browser.
Wrong changelog shown for \<moduleName> or not shown at all!
Yes, It can happen sometimes. This is because there is no standardized way to specify changelog location for the module, so it tries to guess it, using these rules one by one:
db/changelogUrls.json from
master branch on GitHub or the local copy if it's unreachable.
changelog field from module's
package.json.
repository.url field and if it's on GitHub, try to request some common changelog files (
CHANGELOG.md,
History.md etc.) from
master branch and if it fails, open
Releases page.
So, if it guessed wrong it would be great if you could either fill an issue about this or submit a PR which adds proper changelog URL to
db/changelogUrls.json. There is a tool in the repository for you to make it as easy as possible:
./tools/addModuleChangelogUrlToDb.js <moduleName> <changelogUrl>