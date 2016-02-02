Convenience module for getting back data from an NPM registry. All of the methods return a JSON stream, and/or take a callback. Where specified, some methods take an optional options object as well.

API

registry = require('npm-stats')([url, options])

Returns a new registry instance, defaulting to isaacs.iriscouch.com.

Options:

dirty : pass this as true to disable data cleaning, instead getting the raw data direct from NPM's CouchDB.

: pass this as true to disable data cleaning, instead getting the raw data direct from NPM's CouchDB. modules : the database to use for retrieving modules. Defaults to "registry".

: the database to use for retrieving modules. Defaults to "registry". downloads : the database to use for retrieving download data. Defaults to "downloads".

: the database to use for retrieving download data. Defaults to "downloads". users : the database to use for retrieving users. Defaults to "users".

registry.list()

Returns an array containing every module currently in the chosen NPM registry.

registry.listByDate(options)

Get a list of each module in the chosen NPM registry, sorted by date last updated, in ascending order.

You can also pass the following options:

since : only include modules updated since this date.

: only include modules updated since this date. until : only include modules updated before this date.

Keywords

registry.keyword(name).count()

Get the number of modules using a specific keyword.

registry.keyword(name).list()

Get a list of modules using a specific keyword.

Users

registry.user(name).count()

Get the number of modules a user has authored.

registry.user(name).list()

Get a list of the modules a user has authored.

registry.user(name).starred()

Get a list of the modules a user has starred.

Modules

registry.module(name).info()

Returns the data normally accessible from https://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg .

registry.module(name).version(version)

Returns the data normally accessible from http://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg/:version .

registry.module(name).downloads()

Returns a list of download counts for the module, by date, e.g.:

[ { "date" : "2012-12-10" , "value" : 64 }, { "date" : "2012-12-11" , "value" : 82 } ]

Days without a download are omitted. Options:

since : The earliest date to return download info from.

: The earliest date to return download info from. until : The latest date to return download info from.

registry.module(name).stars()

Returns a list of the users who have starred a module.

registry.module(name).dependents()

Returns a list of modules that depend on a module.

registry.module(name).latest()

Returns the latest package.json file for a module.

registry.module(name).field(name, [callback])

Returns a field from the latest package.json file for a module.

registry.module(name).size()

Returns data on the module's size, e.g.