Convenience module for getting back data from an NPM registry. All of the methods return a JSON stream, and/or take a callback. Where specified, some methods take an optional options object as well.
registry = require('npm-stats')([url, options])
Returns a new registry instance, defaulting to isaacs.iriscouch.com.
Options:
dirty: pass this as true to disable data cleaning, instead getting
the raw data direct from NPM's CouchDB.
modules: the database to use for retrieving modules. Defaults
to "registry".
downloads: the database to use for retrieving download data. Defaults
to "downloads".
users: the database to use for retrieving users. Defaults to "users".
registry.list()
Returns an array containing every module currently in the chosen NPM registry.
registry.listByDate(options)
Get a list of each module in the chosen NPM registry, sorted by date last updated, in ascending order.
You can also pass the following options:
since: only include modules updated since this date.
until: only include modules updated before this date.
registry.keyword(name).count()
Get the number of modules using a specific keyword.
registry.keyword(name).list()
Get a list of modules using a specific keyword.
registry.user(name).count()
Get the number of modules a user has authored.
registry.user(name).list()
Get a list of the modules a user has authored.
registry.user(name).starred()
Get a list of the modules a user has starred.
registry.module(name).info()
Returns the data normally accessible from
https://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg.
registry.module(name).version(version)
Returns the data normally accessible from
http://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg/:version.
registry.module(name).downloads()
Returns a list of download counts for the module, by date, e.g.:
[
{ "date": "2012-12-10", "value": 64 },
{ "date": "2012-12-11", "value": 82 }
]
Days without a download are omitted. Options:
since: The earliest date to return download info from.
until: The latest date to return download info from.
registry.module(name).stars()
Returns a list of the users who have starred a module.
registry.module(name).dependents()
Returns a list of modules that depend on a module.
registry.module(name).latest()
Returns the latest
package.json file for a module.
registry.module(name).field(name, [callback])
Returns a field from the latest
package.json file for a module.
registry.module(name).size()
Returns data on the module's size, e.g.
{
"_id": "browserify",
"size": 26338241,
"count": 179,
"avg": 147141.01117318432
}