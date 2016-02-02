openbase logo
npm-stats

by Hugh Kennedy
1.2.0 (see all)

Convenience module for getting data from an NPM registry

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm-stats

Convenience module for getting back data from an NPM registry. All of the methods return a JSON stream, and/or take a callback. Where specified, some methods take an optional options object as well.

API

registry = require('npm-stats')([url, options])

Returns a new registry instance, defaulting to isaacs.iriscouch.com.

Options:

  • dirty: pass this as true to disable data cleaning, instead getting the raw data direct from NPM's CouchDB.
  • modules: the database to use for retrieving modules. Defaults to "registry".
  • downloads: the database to use for retrieving download data. Defaults to "downloads".
  • users: the database to use for retrieving users. Defaults to "users".

registry.list()

Returns an array containing every module currently in the chosen NPM registry.

registry.listByDate(options)

Get a list of each module in the chosen NPM registry, sorted by date last updated, in ascending order.

You can also pass the following options:

  • since: only include modules updated since this date.
  • until: only include modules updated before this date.

Keywords

registry.keyword(name).count()

Get the number of modules using a specific keyword.

registry.keyword(name).list()

Get a list of modules using a specific keyword.

Users

registry.user(name).count()

Get the number of modules a user has authored.

registry.user(name).list()

Get a list of the modules a user has authored.

registry.user(name).starred()

Get a list of the modules a user has starred.

Modules

registry.module(name).info()

Returns the data normally accessible from https://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg.

registry.module(name).version(version)

Returns the data normally accessible from http://registry.npmjs.org/:pkg/:version.

registry.module(name).downloads()

Returns a list of download counts for the module, by date, e.g.:

[
  { "date": "2012-12-10", "value": 64 },
  { "date": "2012-12-11", "value": 82 }
]

Days without a download are omitted. Options:

  • since: The earliest date to return download info from.
  • until: The latest date to return download info from.

registry.module(name).stars()

Returns a list of the users who have starred a module.

registry.module(name).dependents()

Returns a list of modules that depend on a module.

registry.module(name).latest()

Returns the latest package.json file for a module.

registry.module(name).field(name, [callback])

Returns a field from the latest package.json file for a module.

registry.module(name).size()

Returns data on the module's size, e.g.

{
  "_id": "browserify",
  "size": 26338241,
  "count": 179,
  "avg": 147141.01117318432
}

