DEPRECATION NOTICE

This module is deprecated. If you want to painlessly lock your dependencies and check they are in sync you should use yarn and pretend npm shrinkwrap ( and this module ) never existed.

Checks that package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json files are always in sync so you don't commit out-of-sync dependencies in your code.

installation

Install it globally running

$ npm install -g npm-shrinkwrap-check

usage

In a folder that contains a package.json run the following command:

$ npm-shrinkwrap-check

This will perform the following checks:

Both package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json exist.

and exist. There are no dependencies in package.json that are not contained in npm-shrinkwrap.json

options

Options: - 3 , --v3 Perform check taking npm3 flat structure into account. - d, --dev Check devDependencies. - h, --help Show this help message. - v, --verbose Run in verbose mode - V, --version Outputs version

add as git hook

It is a good practice that you add npm-shrinkwrap-check as a git hook.

To add a pre-push hook create a .git/hooks/pre-push in your repo with the following:

npm-shrinkwrap-check