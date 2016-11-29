This module is deprecated. If you want to painlessly lock your dependencies and
check they are in sync you should use yarn
and pretend
npm shrinkwrap ( and this module ) never existed.
Checks that
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json files are always in sync so you
don't commit out-of-sync dependencies in your code.
Install it globally running
$ npm install -g npm-shrinkwrap-check
In a folder that contains a
package.json run the following command:
$ npm-shrinkwrap-check
This will perform the following checks:
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json exist.
package.json that are not contained in
npm-shrinkwrap.json
Options:
-3, --v3 Perform check taking npm3 flat structure into account.
-d, --dev Check devDependencies.
-h, --help Show this help message.
-v, --verbose Run in verbose mode
-V, --version Outputs version
It is a good practice that you add
npm-shrinkwrap-check as a git hook.
To add a
pre-push hook create a
.git/hooks/pre-push in your repo with the following:
#!/bin/sh
npm-shrinkwrap-check
This will prevent you from pushing out-of-sync
package.json and
npm-shrinkwrap.json files to your repo.