openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npm-shrinkwrap-check

by redbooth
0.1.4 (see all)

Util to check that package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json are in sync.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
use yarn ( https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn ) to lock your dependencies

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE

This module is deprecated. If you want to painlessly lock your dependencies and check they are in sync you should use yarn and pretend npm shrinkwrap ( and this module ) never existed.

npm-shrinkwrap-check

Checks that package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json files are always in sync so you don't commit out-of-sync dependencies in your code.

installation

Install it globally running

$ npm install -g npm-shrinkwrap-check

usage

In a folder that contains a package.json run the following command:

$ npm-shrinkwrap-check

This will perform the following checks:

  • Both package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json exist.
  • There are no dependencies in package.json that are not contained in npm-shrinkwrap.json

options

Options:
  -3, --v3       Perform check taking npm3 flat structure into account.
  -d, --dev      Check devDependencies.
  -h, --help     Show this help message.
  -v, --verbose  Run in verbose mode
  -V, --version  Outputs version

add as git hook

It is a good practice that you add npm-shrinkwrap-check as a git hook.

To add a pre-push hook create a .git/hooks/pre-push in your repo with the following:

#!/bin/sh

npm-shrinkwrap-check

This will prevent you from pushing out-of-sync package.json and npm-shrinkwrap.json files to your repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial