(This project is deprecated and not maintained.)
A consistent shrinkwrap tool Note: npm >= 3 is currently not supported.
$ npm-shrinkwrap
This runs shrinkwrap, which verifies your package.json & node_modules tree are in sync. If they are it runs shrinkwrap then fixes the resolved fields and trims from fields
When you run
npm-shrinkwrap it will either:
--save or hand edited your
package.json
npm-shrinkwrap sync
which writes the npm-shrinkwrap.json back into node_modules
We need to verify that
package.json,
npm-shrinkwrap.json and
node_modules all have the same content.
Currently npm verifies most things but doesn't verify git completely.
The edge case npm doesn't handle is if you change the tag in your package.json. npm happily says that the dependency in your node_modules tree is valid regardless of what tag it is.
resolved field.
NPM shrinkwrap serializes your node_modules folder. Depending on whether you installed a module from cache or not it will either have or not have a resolved field.
npm-shrinkwrap will put a
resolved field in for everything
in your shrinkwrap.
There are a few tricks to ensuring there is no unneeded churn
in the output of
npm shrinkwrap.
This first is to ensure you install with
npm cache clean so
that an
npm ls output is going to consistently give you the
resolved and
from fields.
The second is to just delete all
from fields from the
generated shrinkwrap file since they change a lot but are
never used. However you can only delete some
from fields,
not all.
diff
When you run shrinkwrap and check it into git you have an unreadable git diff.
npm-shrinkwrap comes with an
npm-shrinkwrap diff command.
npm-shrinkwrap diff master HEAD
npm-shrinkwrap diff HEAD npm-shrinkwrap.json --short
You can use this command to print out a readable context specific diff of your shrinkwrap changes.
npm-shrinkwrap can be programmatically configured with an
array of
validators.
These
validators run over every node in the shrinkwrap file
and can do assertions.
Useful assertions are things like assertion all dependencies point at your private registry instead of the public one.
var npmShrinkwrap = require("npm-shrinkwrap");
npmShrinkwrap({
dirname: process.cwd()
}, function (err, optionalWarnings) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
optionalWarnings.forEach(function (err) {
console.warn(err.message)
})
console.log("wrote npm-shrinkwrap.json")
})
npm-shrinkwrap algorithm
run
npm ls to verify that node_modules & package.json
agree.
run
verifyGit() which has a similar algorithm to
npm ls and will verify that node_modules & package.json
agree for all git links.
read the old
npm-shrinkwrap.json into memory
run
npm shrinkwrap
copy over excess non-standard keys from old shrinkwrap into new shrinkwrap and write new shrinkwrap with extra keys to disk.
run
setResolved() which will ensure that the new
npm-shrinkwrap.json has a
"resolved" field for every
package and writes it to disk.
run
trimFrom() which normalizes or removes the
"from"
field from the new npm-shrinkwrap.json. It also sorts
the new npm-shrinkwrap.json deterministically then
writes that to disk
run
trimNested() which will trim any changes in the
npm-shrinkwrap.json to dependencies at depth >=1. i.e.
any changes to nested dependencies without changes to
the direct parent dependency just get deleted
run
sync() to the new
npm-shrinkwrap.json back into
the
node_modules folder
npm-shrinkwrap NOTES:
verifyGit() only has a depth of 0, where as
npm ls
has depth infinity.
verifyGit() is only sound for git tags. This means that
for non git tags it gives warnings / errors instead.
trimFrom() also sorts and rewrites the package.json
for consistency
By default, the npm-shrinkwrap algorithm does not dedupe
nested dependencies. This means that the shrinkwrap is
closer to the installed dependencies by default. If this
is not desired
--keepNested=false can be passed to the
shrinkwrap cli
npm-shrinkwrap [options]
Verifies your
package.json and
node_modules are in sync.
Then runs
npm shrinkwrap and cleans up the
npm-shrinkwrap.json file to be consistent.
Basically like
npm shrinkwrap but better
Options:
--dirname sets the directory location of the package.json
defaults to `process.cwd()`.
--keep-nested If set, will not remove nested changes.
--warnOnNotSemver If set, will downgrade invalid semver errors
to warnings
--dev If set, will shrinkwrap dev dependencies
--silent If set, will be silent.
npm-shrinkwrap --help
Prints this message
npm-shrinkwrap sync
Syncs your
npm-shrinkwrap.json file into the
node_modules
directory.
This will ensure that your local
node_modules matches the
npm-shrinkwrap.json file verbatim. Any excess modules in
your node_modules folder will be removed if they are not in
the
npm-shrinkwrap.json file.
Options: --dirname sets the directory of the npm-shrinkwrap.json
--dirname defaults to
process.cwd()
npm-shrinkwrap install
Will write a
shrinkwrap script to your
package.json file.
{
"scripts": {
"shrinkwrap": "npm-shrinkwrap"
}
}
Options: --dirname sets the directory location of the package.json
npm-shrinkwrap diff [OldShaOrFile] [NewShaOrfile]
This will show a human readable for the shrinkwrap file.
You can pass it either a path to a file or a git shaism.
Example:
npm-shrinkwrap diff HEAD npm-shrinkwrap.json
npm-shrinkwrap diff origin/master HEAD
Options:
--depth configure the depth at which it prints
--short when set it will print add/remove tersely
--dirname configure which folder to run within
--depth defaults to
0
--short defaults to
false
--dirname defaults to
process.cwd()
For usage with npm@2
npm install npm-shrinkwrap
For usage with npm@1
npm install npm-shrinkwrap@100.x
Note: npm >= 3 is not supported.
npm test