nsh

npm-scripts-help

by talarari
0.8.0 (see all)

lists the available npm scrips with option to add description to any script.

312

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-scripts-help

prints documentation for npm scripts.

screenshot

Install

npm i --save-dev npm-scripts-help

add help script to your package json's scripts

scripts:{
  "build" : "node build.js",
  "start": "node start.js",
  "help": "npm-scripts-help"
}

Run

To see all scripts:

npm run help

to filter scripts:

npm run help [regex]

Adding documentation to scripts:

There are 2 options :

1) Inside package.json

add a property called scriptshelp in the root of package.json like this:

"scriptshelp" : {
  "help-message" : [
    "some explanation that will show on the top",
    "it can be multiple lines if you use an array",
    "or a single line if you use a string"
  ],
  "build" :"this will build the project",
  "start" : {
    "Desciption": "will run the project",
    "Usage": "npm start [--arg1]",
    "Long Description" : [
      "this is the first line",
      "this is the second line"
    ]
  }
}

2) Create .scriptshelprc.js file

add a file in the root of the project, next to package.json called .scriptshelprc.js and export the scriptshelp object

module.exports = {
  "help-message" : [
    "some explanation that will show on the top",
    "it can be multiple lines if you use an array",
    "or a single line if you use a string"
  ],
  "build" :"this will build the project",
  "start" : {
    "Desciption": "will run the project",
    "Usage": "npm start [--arg1]",
    "Long Description" : [
      "this is the first line",
      "this is the second line"
    ]
  }
};

scripts help object syntax

  • scriptshelp must be an object.
  • "help-message" is a special property that will show a general message before the scripts docs.
  • add a key with a name matching any script you have in your npm scripts.
    values can be strings for single line description, arrays for multiline or objects.
    objects can contain any key as long as their value is a string or a string array.

