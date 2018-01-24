prints documentation for npm scripts.
npm i --save-dev npm-scripts-help
add help script to your package json's scripts
scripts:{
"build" : "node build.js",
"start": "node start.js",
"help": "npm-scripts-help"
}
To see all scripts:
npm run help
to filter scripts:
npm run help [regex]
There are 2 options :
package.json
add a property called scriptshelp in the root of package.json like this:
"scriptshelp" : {
"help-message" : [
"some explanation that will show on the top",
"it can be multiple lines if you use an array",
"or a single line if you use a string"
],
"build" :"this will build the project",
"start" : {
"Desciption": "will run the project",
"Usage": "npm start [--arg1]",
"Long Description" : [
"this is the first line",
"this is the second line"
]
}
}
.scriptshelprc.js file
add a file in the root of the project, next to
package.json called
.scriptshelprc.js and export the scriptshelp object
module.exports = {
"help-message" : [
"some explanation that will show on the top",
"it can be multiple lines if you use an array",
"or a single line if you use a string"
],
"build" :"this will build the project",
"start" : {
"Desciption": "will run the project",
"Usage": "npm start [--arg1]",
"Long Description" : [
"this is the first line",
"this is the second line"
]
}
};