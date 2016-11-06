The npm scripts GUI. (Formerly npm-scripts-gui)
Tested on OS X Yosemite, OS X El Capitan, and Ubuntu
Install as a Dev Dependency
npm i -D screwy
...Or Install Globally
npm i -g screwy
Installing as a dev dependency allows anyone who downloads your project to also get access to the gui... for free!
To launch Screwy, you must be in a directory with a
package.json file.
If Installed Globally
Then simply run:
screwy
If Installed as a Dev Dependency (Recommended)
You must create an npm script task in the
package.json that runs the
screwy command and then you would run
npm run <command_name> from the terminal.
{
"scripts": {
"screwy": "screwy"
}
}
Installing as a dev dependency is recommended because it allows the Screwy to be bundled with your project and available for everyone who run
npm i in your project.
Whether Screwy is installed globally or as a dependency, any text output associated with any npm script task will be printed to the command line where Screwy was launched.
To quit the app, it is safer to close the actual renderer window rather than quiting the process from the command line. If quiting from the command line, Screwy may not do the check to make sure all processes are killed before closing.
Double Click a running button.
Processes will die automatically when they finish or when the app is closed, but there may be times when you want to manually kill a process.
You can also use the
KILL command with file watching and hotkeys.
You can tell Screwy to watch files and how to respond to those changes. You need to create a
watch block in the
.screwyrc file. You can watch directories, files, and use the
* and
** wildcards.
After specifying a path, you need to specify which npm script task to respond to the file change and how it should respond. There are 3 options regarding the type of action to perform:
START (default, may be excluded)
KILL
RESTART (if the task is running, this will kill it and start it)
NOTE: A whitespace is required after any of the keywords.
Example:
{
"watch": {
"src/scripts/*.js": "RESTART transpile-scripts",
"./index.js": "RESTART start-server",
"src/styles": "stylus"
}
}
In the example, the first watcher will restart the
transpile-scripts task when any
.js files are changed at
src/scripts. The second watcher will apparently restart the server when the
index.js file is changed. The last watcher will run
START stylus (
START is default).
You can tell Screwy to run a command whenever another specific command finishes. Within the same block as file watching, simply replace the file path with
CMD <command_name>
Example:
{
"watch": {
"CMD transpile-scripts": "RESTART start-server",
"./index.js": "RESTART start-server"
}
}
In the example, the
RESTART start-server command will run every time the
transpile-scripts command finishes and when
index.js is changed.
Ever wanted to run an npm script by hitting a key combination on your keyboard?
Hotkey combinations are configurable in the
.screwyrc file. These allow you to trigger any npm scripts without needing to even click on the button or even being focused on the GUI window.
Again, you can have the GUI window minimized and the hotkeys will still trigger button clicks, and output will be sent to the terminal.
Hotkeys are defined in the
.screwyrc file. They require the name of the hotkey combination as the key and the npm script as the value.
Just as with file watching, the
START,
RESTART, and
KILL commands may be used with the npm task name.
{
"hotkeys": {
"Control+Cmd+Alt+s": "start",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+r": "RESTART start",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+k": "KILL start"
}
}
In the above example, assuming the
start command's job is to spin up a server, then
Control+Cmd+Alt+s would start the server if it weren't on,
Control+Cmd+Alt+r would restart it if it was running, and
Control+Cmd+Alt+k would shut it down (kill it).
If you expect others to run Screwy on a different platform than you are developing on, you will need to specify the platform to avoid conflicts.
For Mac, use:
OSX or
darwin
For Linux, use:
linux
{
"hotkeys": {
"darwin": {
"Control+Cmd+Alt+s": "start",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+r": "RESTART start",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+k": "KILL start"
}
}
}
More hotkey examples are in the Configurations section.
Screwy will automatically search for a
.screwyrc in the same directory as the
package.json. It should be in json format.
These are the available options:
package.json
{
"name": "Qualtrics to SFDC",
"primary": ["build", "run-production", "run-sandbox"],
"exclude": ["scripts-gui", "prebuild"],
"silent": ["lint", "test"],
"alwaysOnTop": true,
"theme": "dark",
"width": 500,
"watch": {
"src/scripts/*.js": "RESTART production",
"src/styles": "RESTART stylus"
},
"hotkeys": {
"Control+Alt+b": "build",
"Shift+Command+1": "run-production",
"Shift+Command+2": "run-sandbox",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+r": "RESTART run-production",
"Control+Cmd+Alt+k": "KILL run-production"
}
}
Any script not specified in
primary or
exclude will show up as a normal button.