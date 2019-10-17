|index
A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.
npm run-script command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns.
npm run clean && npm run build:css && npm run build:js && npm run build:html
npm-run-all clean build:*
& to run multiple command in parallel, but
cmd.exe (
npm run-script uses it by default) does not support the
&. Half of Node.js users are using it on Windows, so the use of
& might block contributions.
npm-run-all --parallel works well on Windows as well.
$ npm install npm-run-all --save-dev
# or
$ yarn add npm-run-all --dev
Node@>=4.
This
npm-run-all package provides 3 CLI commands.
The main command is npm-run-all. We can make complex plans with npm-run-all command.
Both run-s and run-p are shorthand commands. run-s is for sequential, run-p is for parallel. We can make simple plans with those commands.
If a script is invoked with Yarn,
npm-run-all will correctly use Yarn to execute the plan's child scripts.
This
npm-run-all package provides Node API.
Welcome♡
Please use GitHub Issues.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests.
I'm not familiar with English, so I especially thank you for documents' corrections.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests.
There are some npm-scripts to help developments.
The package comes with great feature as when working with nodejs and specially if you are working on windows there might be many cross commands working at the same moment but to over come such headache as npm run is a saviour which helps run nodejs in sequential or parallel based on the requirement of the project scenario. great documentation ,easy to use and one should go for it for fast working.
This package really helps to keep package.json scripts readable and maintainable. It can run your scripts both sequentially and in parallel, also work for both npm and yarn. After 3+ years of usage in all of my projects never had an issue.
Great tool for combining npm scripts together. Until we used it, we called script inside another script to make it run it one after another. This package fixed it and even more.