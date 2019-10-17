A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.

⤴️ Motivation

Simplify. The official npm run-script command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns.

Before: npm run clean && npm run build:css && npm run build:js && npm run build:html

After: npm-run-all clean build:*

The official command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns. Before: After: Cross platform. We sometimes use & to run multiple command in parallel, but cmd.exe ( npm run-script uses it by default) does not support the & . Half of Node.js users are using it on Windows, so the use of & might block contributions. npm-run-all --parallel works well on Windows as well.

💿 Installation

$ npm install npm-run-all --save-dev $ yarn add npm-run-all --dev

It requires Node@>=4 .

📖 Usage

CLI Commands

This npm-run-all package provides 3 CLI commands.

The main command is npm-run-all. We can make complex plans with npm-run-all command.

Both run-s and run-p are shorthand commands. run-s is for sequential, run-p is for parallel. We can make simple plans with those commands.

Yarn Compatibility

If a script is invoked with Yarn, npm-run-all will correctly use Yarn to execute the plan's child scripts.

Node API

This npm-run-all package provides Node API.

📰 Changelog

🍻 Contributing

Welcome♡

Bug Reports or Feature Requests

Please use GitHub Issues.

Correct Documents

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

I'm not familiar with English, so I especially thank you for documents' corrections.

Implementing

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

There are some npm-scripts to help developments.