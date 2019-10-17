openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nra

npm-run-all

by Toru Nagashima
4.1.5 (see all)

A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8M

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/510
Read All Reviews
Techguy404
karolis-sh
EliCohen

Top Feedback

12Easy to Use
9Great Documentation
7Performant
1Buggy
1Abandoned
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

indexnpm-run-allrun-srun-pNode API

npm-run-all

npm version Downloads/month Build Status Build status Coverage Status Dependency Status

A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.

⤴️ Motivation

  • Simplify. The official npm run-script command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns.
    Before: npm run clean && npm run build:css && npm run build:js && npm run build:html
    After: npm-run-all clean build:*
  • Cross platform. We sometimes use & to run multiple command in parallel, but cmd.exe (npm run-script uses it by default) does not support the &. Half of Node.js users are using it on Windows, so the use of & might block contributions. npm-run-all --parallel works well on Windows as well.

💿 Installation

$ npm install npm-run-all --save-dev
# or
$ yarn add npm-run-all --dev
  • It requires Node@>=4.

📖 Usage

CLI Commands

This npm-run-all package provides 3 CLI commands.

The main command is npm-run-all. We can make complex plans with npm-run-all command.

Both run-s and run-p are shorthand commands. run-s is for sequential, run-p is for parallel. We can make simple plans with those commands.

Yarn Compatibility

If a script is invoked with Yarn, npm-run-all will correctly use Yarn to execute the plan's child scripts.

Node API

This npm-run-all package provides Node API.

📰 Changelog

🍻 Contributing

Welcome♡

Bug Reports or Feature Requests

Please use GitHub Issues.

Correct Documents

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

I'm not familiar with English, so I especially thank you for documents' corrections.

Implementing

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

There are some npm-scripts to help developments.

  • npm test - Run tests and collect coverage.
  • npm run clean - Delete temporary files.
  • npm run lint - Run ESLint.
  • npm run watch - Run tests (not collect coverage) on every file change.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation9
Easy to Use12
Performant7
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Techguy40436 Ratings53 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

The package comes with great feature as when working with nodejs and specially if you are working on windows there might be many cross commands working at the same moment but to over come such headache as npm run is a saviour which helps run nodejs in sequential or parallel based on the requirement of the project scenario. great documentation ,easy to use and one should go for it for fast working.

0
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

This package really helps to keep package.json scripts readable and maintainable. It can run your scripts both sequentially and in parallel, also work for both npm and yarn. After 3+ years of usage in all of my projects never had an issue.

0
Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings106 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
October 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Great tool for combining npm scripts together. Until we used it, we called script inside another script to make it run it one after another. This package fixed it and even more.

1
CommandLineDesign
Avi ElanyIsrael10 Ratings4 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial