Run executables in node_modules from the command-line

Use npm-run to ensure you're using the same version of a package on the command-line and in package.json scripts.

Any executable available to an npm lifecycle script is available to npm-run .

Usage

> npm install mocha > npm-run mocha test /*

> npm-run -- help Usage: npm-run command [...args] Options: --version Display version & exit . -- help Display this help & exit . Hint: to print augmented path use: npm-run node -p process.env.PATH

Installation

> npm install -g npm-run

Programmatic API

The API of npm-run basically wraps core child_process methods (exec, spawn, etc) such that locally install package executables will be on the PATH when the command runs.

Alias of npmRun.exec.

Takes same arguments as node's exec.

npmRun.exec( 'mocha --debug-brk --sort' , { cwd : __dirname + '/tests' }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { })

Alias of npmRun.execSync

Takes same arguments as node's execSync.

var stdout = npmRun.execSync( 'mocha --debug-brk --sort' , { cwd : __dirname + '/tests' } ) stdout

Takes same arguments as node's spawnSync.

var child = npmRun.spawnSync( 'mocha' , '--debug-brk --sort' .split( ' ' ), { cwd : __dirname + '/tests' } ) child.stdout child.stderr child.status

Takes same arguments as node's spawn.

var child = npmRun.spawn( 'mocha' , '--debug-brk --sort' .split( ' ' ), { cwd : __dirname + '/tests' } ) child.stdout child.stderr child.on( 'exit' , function ( code ) { code })

Why

Due to npm's install algorithm node_modules/.bin is not guaranteed to contain your executable. npm-run uses the same mechanism npm uses to locate the correct executable.

License

MIT