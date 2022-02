A little script to help release npm modules. It:

Bumps the version in package.json

Commits 'Release vX.X.X-X'

Tags

Pushes the commit & tag ( git push && git push --tags )

) Releases to npm (with npm publish )

You can use this (I do!) but I recommend looking at semantic-release too.

Usage

You must use npm-release in a folder with a package.json and a remote to push to.

npm-release 0.0.2

It supports the same version options as npm version .

npm-release [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | build]

And custom commit messages:

npm-release major -m "#yolo"

Finger-licking good!

Install

npm install -g npm-release

License

MIT