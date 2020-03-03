openbase logo
npm-registry-mock

by npm
1.3.1 (see all)

mock the npm registry

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

#npm-registry-mock

##Mocked Packages

Currently mocked packages are:

underscore at 1.3.1, 1.3.3 and 1.5.1 while version 1.5.1 is the latest in this mocked registry.

request at 0.9.0, 0.9.5 and 2.27.0 while version 2.27.0 is the latest in this mocked registry.

test-package-with-one-dep at 0.0.0, with mocked dependency test-package@0.0.0.

npm-test-peer-deps at 0.0.0, with a peer dependency on request@0.9.x and a dependency on underscore@1.3.1.

test-repo-url-http at 0.0.0

test-repo-url-https at 0.0.1

test-repo-url-ssh at 0.0.1

mkdirp at 0.3.5

optimist at 0.6.0

clean at 2.1.6

async at 0.2.9, 0.2.10

checker at 0.5.1, 0.5.2

##Usage

Installing underscore 1.3.1:

var mr = require("npm-registry-mock")

mr({port: 1331}, function (err, s) {
  npm.load({registry: "http://localhost:1331"}, function () {
    npm.commands.install("/tmp", "underscore@1.3.1", function (err) {
      // assert npm behaves right...
      s.close() // shutdown server
    })
  })
})

Defining custom mock routes:

var mr = require("npm-registry-mock")

var customMocks = {
  "get": {
    "/mypackage": [500, {"ente" : true}]
  }
}

mr({port: 1331, mocks: customMocks}, function (err, s) {
  npm.load({registry: "http://localhost:1331"}, function () {
    npm.commands.install("/tmp", "mypackage", function (err) {
      // assert npm behaves right with an 500 error as response...
      s.close() // shutdown server
    })
  })
})

Limit the requests for each route:

mr({
    port: 1331,
    minReq: 1,
    maxReq: 5
  }, function (err, s) {

##Adding a new fixture

Although ideally we stick with the packages already mocked when writing new tests, in some cases it can be necessary to recreate a certain pathological or unusual scenario in the mock registry. In that case you can run

$ ./add-fixture.sh my-weird-package 1.2.3

to add that package to the fixtures directory.

##Breaking Changes for 1.0

  • the callback returns err, server now, instead of just server (https://github.com/npm/npm-registry-mock/issues/20)
  • options must be of type object
  • a "plugin" is injected via options.plugin, not as a mock being a function
  • a plugin does not override the default routes any more

