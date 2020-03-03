#npm-registry-mock
##Mocked Packages
Currently mocked packages are:
underscore at 1.3.1, 1.3.3 and 1.5.1 while version 1.5.1 is the latest in this mocked registry.
request at 0.9.0, 0.9.5 and 2.27.0 while version 2.27.0 is the latest in this mocked registry.
test-package-with-one-dep at 0.0.0, with mocked dependency
test-package@0.0.0.
npm-test-peer-deps at 0.0.0, with a peer dependency on
request@0.9.x and a dependency on
underscore@1.3.1.
test-repo-url-http at 0.0.0
test-repo-url-https at 0.0.1
test-repo-url-ssh at 0.0.1
mkdirp at 0.3.5
optimist at 0.6.0
clean at 2.1.6
async at 0.2.9, 0.2.10
checker at 0.5.1, 0.5.2
##Usage
Installing underscore 1.3.1:
var mr = require("npm-registry-mock")
mr({port: 1331}, function (err, s) {
npm.load({registry: "http://localhost:1331"}, function () {
npm.commands.install("/tmp", "underscore@1.3.1", function (err) {
// assert npm behaves right...
s.close() // shutdown server
})
})
})
Defining custom mock routes:
var mr = require("npm-registry-mock")
var customMocks = {
"get": {
"/mypackage": [500, {"ente" : true}]
}
}
mr({port: 1331, mocks: customMocks}, function (err, s) {
npm.load({registry: "http://localhost:1331"}, function () {
npm.commands.install("/tmp", "mypackage", function (err) {
// assert npm behaves right with an 500 error as response...
s.close() // shutdown server
})
})
})
Limit the requests for each route:
mr({
port: 1331,
minReq: 1,
maxReq: 5
}, function (err, s) {
##Adding a new fixture
Although ideally we stick with the packages already mocked when writing new tests, in some cases it can be necessary to recreate a certain pathological or unusual scenario in the mock registry. In that case you can run
$ ./add-fixture.sh my-weird-package 1.2.3
to add that package to the fixtures directory.
##Breaking Changes for 1.0
err, server now, instead of just server (https://github.com/npm/npm-registry-mock/issues/20)
