The code that npm uses to talk to the registry.

It handles all the caching and HTTP calls.

Usage

var RegClient = require ( 'npm-registry-client' ) var client = new RegClient(config) var uri = "https://registry.npmjs.org/npm" var params = { timeout : 1000 } client.get(uri, params, function ( error, data, raw, res ) { })

Registry URLs

The registry calls take either a full URL pointing to a resource in the registry, or a base URL for the registry as a whole (including the registry path – but be sure to terminate the path with / ). http and https URLs are the only ones supported.

Using the client

Every call to the client follows the same pattern:

uri {String} The fully-qualified URI of the registry API method being invoked.

{String} The fully-qualified URI of the registry API method being invoked. params {Object} Per-request parameters.

{Object} Per-request parameters. callback {Function} Callback to be invoked when the call is complete.

Credentials

Many requests to the registry can be authenticated, and require credentials for authorization. These credentials always look the same:

username {String}

{String} password {String}

{String} email {String}

{String} alwaysAuth {Boolean} Whether calls to the target registry are always authed.

or

token {String}

{String} alwaysAuth {Boolean} Whether calls to the target registry are always authed.

Requests

As of npm-registry-client@8 , all requests are made with an Accept header of application/vnd.npm.install-v1+json; q=1.0, application/json; q=0.8, */* .

This enables filtered document responses to requests for package metadata. You know that you got a filtered response if the mime type is set to application/vnd.npm.install-v1+json and not application/json .

This filtering substantially reduces the over all data size. For example for https://registry.npmjs.org/npm , the compressed metadata goes from 410kB to 21kB.

API

uri {String} Registry URL for the package's access API endpoint. Looks like /-/package/<package name>/access .

{String} Registry URL for the package's access API endpoint. Looks like . params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. access {String} New access level for the package. Can be either public or restricted . Registry will raise an error if trying to change the access level of an unscoped package. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties.

Set the access level for scoped packages. For now, there are only two access levels: "public" and "restricted".

uri {String} Base registry URL.

{String} Base registry URL. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function} error {Error | null} data {Object} the parsed data object raw {String} the json res {Response Object} response from couch

{Function}

Add a user account to the registry, or verify the credentials.

uri {String} Full registry URI for the deprecated package.

{String} Full registry URI for the deprecated package. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. version {String} Semver version range. message {String} The message to use as a deprecation warning. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Deprecate a version of a package in the registry.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. package {String} Name of the package. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Fetch all of the dist-tags for the named package.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. package {String} Name of the package. distTag {String} Name of the new dist-tag . version {String} Exact version to be mapped to the dist-tag . auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Add (or replace) a single dist-tag onto the named package.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. package {String} Name of the package. distTags {Object} Object containing a map from tag names to package versions. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Set all of the dist-tags for the named package at once, creating any dist-tags that do not already exist. Any dist-tags not included in the distTags map will be removed.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. package {String} Name of the package. distTags {Object} Object containing a map from tag names to package versions. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Update the values of multiple dist-tags , creating any dist-tags that do not already exist. Any pre-existing dist-tags not included in the distTags map will be left alone.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. package {String} Name of the package. distTag {String} Name of the new dist-tag . auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Remove a single dist-tag from the named package.

uri {String} The complete registry URI to fetch

{String} The complete registry URI to fetch params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. timeout {Number} Duration before the request times out. Optional (default: never). follow {Boolean} Follow 302/301 responses. Optional (default: true). staleOk {Boolean} If there's cached data available, then return that to the callback quickly, and update the cache the background. Optional (default: false). auth {Credentials} Optional. fullMetadata {Boolean} If true, don't attempt to fetch filtered ("corgi") registry metadata. (default: false)

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Fetches data from the registry via a GET request, saving it in the cache folder with the ETag or the "Last Modified" timestamp.

uri {String} The registry URI for the package to publish.

{String} The registry URI for the package to publish. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. metadata {Object} Package metadata. access {String} Access for the package. Can be public or restricted (no default). body {Stream} Stream of the package body / tarball. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Publish a package to the registry.

Note that this does not create the tarball from a folder.

uri {String} Base URL for the registry.

{String} Base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. metricId {String} A uuid unique to this dataset. metrics {Object} The metrics to share with the registry, with the following properties: from {Date} When the first data in this report was collected. to {Date} When the last data in this report was collected. Usually right now. successfulInstalls {Number} The number of successful installs in this period. failedInstalls {Number} The number of installs that ended in error in this period.

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

PUT a metrics object to the /-/npm/anon-metrics/v1/ endpoint on the registry.

uri {String} The complete registry URI for the package to star.

{String} The complete registry URI for the package to star. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. starred {Boolean} True to star the package, false to unstar it. Optional (default: false). auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Star or unstar a package.

Note that the user does not have to be the package owner to star or unstar a package, though other writes do require that the user be the package owner.

uri {String} The base URL for the registry.

{String} The base URL for the registry. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. username {String} Name of user to fetch starred packages for. Optional (default: user in auth ). auth {Credentials} Optional (required if username is omitted).

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

View your own or another user's starred packages.

uri {String} The complete registry URI to tag

{String} The complete registry URI to tag params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. version {String} Version to tag. tag {String} Tag name to apply. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Mark a version in the dist-tags hash, so that pkg@tag will fetch the specified version.

uri {String} The complete registry URI of the package to unpublish.

{String} The complete registry URI of the package to unpublish. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. version {String} version to unpublish. Optional – omit to unpublish all versions. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Remove a version of a package (or all versions) from the registry. When the last version us unpublished, the entire document is removed from the database.

uri {String} The base registry for the URI.

{String} The base registry for the URI. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. auth {Credentials}

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Simple call to see who the registry thinks you are. Especially useful with token-based auth.

PLUMBING

The below are primarily intended for use by the rest of the API, or by the npm caching logic directly.

uri {String} URI pointing to the resource to request.

{String} URI pointing to the resource to request. params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. method {String} HTTP method. Optional (default: "GET"). body {Stream | Buffer | String | Object} The request body. Objects that are not Buffers or Streams are encoded as JSON. Optional – body only used for write operations. etag {String} The cached ETag. Optional. lastModified {String} The cached Last-Modified timestamp. Optional. follow {Boolean} Follow 302/301 responses. Optional (default: true). streaming {Boolean} Stream the request body as it comes, handling error responses in a non-streaming way. auth {Credentials} Optional.

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function} error {Error | null} data {Object} the parsed data object raw {String} the json res {Response Object} response from couch

{Function}

Make a generic request to the registry. All the other methods are wrappers around client.request .

uri {String} The complete registry URI to upload to

{String} The complete registry URI to upload to params {Object} Object containing per-request properties. headers {Stream} HTTP headers to be included with the request. Optional. auth {Credentials} Optional.

{Object} Object containing per-request properties. cb {Function}

Fetch a package from a URL, with auth set appropriately if included. Used to cache remote tarballs as well as request package tarballs from the registry.

Configuration

The client uses its own configuration, which is just passed in as a simple nested object. The following are the supported values (with their defaults, if any):