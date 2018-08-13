openbase logo
npm-registry-client

by npm
8.6.0

Client for the npm registry

Readme

npm-registry-client

The code that npm uses to talk to the registry.

It handles all the caching and HTTP calls.

Usage

var RegClient = require('npm-registry-client')
var client = new RegClient(config)
var uri = "https://registry.npmjs.org/npm"
var params = {timeout: 1000}

client.get(uri, params, function (error, data, raw, res) {
  // error is an error if there was a problem.
  // data is the parsed data object
  // raw is the json string
  // res is the response from couch
})

Registry URLs

The registry calls take either a full URL pointing to a resource in the registry, or a base URL for the registry as a whole (including the registry path – but be sure to terminate the path with /). http and https URLs are the only ones supported.

Using the client

Every call to the client follows the same pattern:

  • uri {String} The fully-qualified URI of the registry API method being invoked.
  • params {Object} Per-request parameters.
  • callback {Function} Callback to be invoked when the call is complete.

Credentials

Many requests to the registry can be authenticated, and require credentials for authorization. These credentials always look the same:

  • username {String}
  • password {String}
  • email {String}
  • alwaysAuth {Boolean} Whether calls to the target registry are always authed.

or

  • token {String}
  • alwaysAuth {Boolean} Whether calls to the target registry are always authed.

Requests

As of npm-registry-client@8, all requests are made with an Accept header of application/vnd.npm.install-v1+json; q=1.0, application/json; q=0.8, */*.

This enables filtered document responses to requests for package metadata. You know that you got a filtered response if the mime type is set to application/vnd.npm.install-v1+json and not application/json.

This filtering substantially reduces the over all data size. For example for https://registry.npmjs.org/npm, the compressed metadata goes from 410kB to 21kB.

API

client.access(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Registry URL for the package's access API endpoint. Looks like /-/package/<package name>/access.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • access {String} New access level for the package. Can be either public or restricted. Registry will raise an error if trying to change the access level of an unscoped package.
    • auth {Credentials}

Set the access level for scoped packages. For now, there are only two access levels: "public" and "restricted".

client.adduser(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base registry URL.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}
    • error {Error | null}
    • data {Object} the parsed data object
    • raw {String} the json
    • res {Response Object} response from couch

Add a user account to the registry, or verify the credentials.

client.deprecate(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Full registry URI for the deprecated package.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • version {String} Semver version range.
    • message {String} The message to use as a deprecation warning.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Deprecate a version of a package in the registry.

client.distTags.fetch(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • package {String} Name of the package.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Fetch all of the dist-tags for the named package.

client.distTags.add(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • package {String} Name of the package.
    • distTag {String} Name of the new dist-tag.
    • version {String} Exact version to be mapped to the dist-tag.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Add (or replace) a single dist-tag onto the named package.

client.distTags.set(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • package {String} Name of the package.
    • distTags {Object} Object containing a map from tag names to package versions.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Set all of the dist-tags for the named package at once, creating any dist-tags that do not already exist. Any dist-tags not included in the distTags map will be removed.

client.distTags.update(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • package {String} Name of the package.
    • distTags {Object} Object containing a map from tag names to package versions.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Update the values of multiple dist-tags, creating any dist-tags that do not already exist. Any pre-existing dist-tags not included in the distTags map will be left alone.

client.distTags.rm(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • package {String} Name of the package.
    • distTag {String} Name of the new dist-tag.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Remove a single dist-tag from the named package.

client.get(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The complete registry URI to fetch
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • timeout {Number} Duration before the request times out. Optional (default: never).
    • follow {Boolean} Follow 302/301 responses. Optional (default: true).
    • staleOk {Boolean} If there's cached data available, then return that to the callback quickly, and update the cache the background. Optional (default: false).
    • auth {Credentials} Optional.
    • fullMetadata {Boolean} If true, don't attempt to fetch filtered ("corgi") registry metadata. (default: false)
  • cb {Function}

Fetches data from the registry via a GET request, saving it in the cache folder with the ETag or the "Last Modified" timestamp.

client.publish(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The registry URI for the package to publish.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • metadata {Object} Package metadata.
    • access {String} Access for the package. Can be public or restricted (no default).
    • body {Stream} Stream of the package body / tarball.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Publish a package to the registry.

Note that this does not create the tarball from a folder.

client.sendAnonymousCLIMetrics(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} Base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • metricId {String} A uuid unique to this dataset.
    • metrics {Object} The metrics to share with the registry, with the following properties:
      • from {Date} When the first data in this report was collected.
      • to {Date} When the last data in this report was collected. Usually right now.
      • successfulInstalls {Number} The number of successful installs in this period.
      • failedInstalls {Number} The number of installs that ended in error in this period.
  • cb {Function}

PUT a metrics object to the /-/npm/anon-metrics/v1/ endpoint on the registry.

client.star(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The complete registry URI for the package to star.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • starred {Boolean} True to star the package, false to unstar it. Optional (default: false).
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Star or unstar a package.

Note that the user does not have to be the package owner to star or unstar a package, though other writes do require that the user be the package owner.

client.stars(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The base URL for the registry.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • username {String} Name of user to fetch starred packages for. Optional (default: user in auth).
    • auth {Credentials} Optional (required if username is omitted).
  • cb {Function}

View your own or another user's starred packages.

client.tag(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The complete registry URI to tag
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • version {String} Version to tag.
    • tag {String} Tag name to apply.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Mark a version in the dist-tags hash, so that pkg@tag will fetch the specified version.

client.unpublish(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The complete registry URI of the package to unpublish.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • version {String} version to unpublish. Optional – omit to unpublish all versions.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Remove a version of a package (or all versions) from the registry. When the last version us unpublished, the entire document is removed from the database.

client.whoami(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The base registry for the URI.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • auth {Credentials}
  • cb {Function}

Simple call to see who the registry thinks you are. Especially useful with token-based auth.

PLUMBING

The below are primarily intended for use by the rest of the API, or by the npm caching logic directly.

client.request(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} URI pointing to the resource to request.
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • method {String} HTTP method. Optional (default: "GET").
    • body {Stream | Buffer | String | Object} The request body. Objects that are not Buffers or Streams are encoded as JSON. Optional – body only used for write operations.
    • etag {String} The cached ETag. Optional.
    • lastModified {String} The cached Last-Modified timestamp. Optional.
    • follow {Boolean} Follow 302/301 responses. Optional (default: true).
    • streaming {Boolean} Stream the request body as it comes, handling error responses in a non-streaming way.
    • auth {Credentials} Optional.
  • cb {Function}
    • error {Error | null}
    • data {Object} the parsed data object
    • raw {String} the json
    • res {Response Object} response from couch

Make a generic request to the registry. All the other methods are wrappers around client.request.

client.fetch(uri, params, cb)

  • uri {String} The complete registry URI to upload to
  • params {Object} Object containing per-request properties.
    • headers {Stream} HTTP headers to be included with the request. Optional.
    • auth {Credentials} Optional.
  • cb {Function}

Fetch a package from a URL, with auth set appropriately if included. Used to cache remote tarballs as well as request package tarballs from the registry.

Configuration

The client uses its own configuration, which is just passed in as a simple nested object. The following are the supported values (with their defaults, if any):

  • proxy.http {URL} The URL to proxy HTTP requests through.
  • proxy.https {URL} The URL to proxy HTTPS requests through. Defaults to be the same as proxy.http if unset.
  • proxy.localAddress {IP} The local address to use on multi-homed systems.
  • ssl.ca {String} Certificate signing authority certificates to trust.
  • ssl.certificate {String} Client certificate (PEM encoded). Enable access to servers that require client certificates.
  • ssl.key {String} Private key (PEM encoded) for client certificate.
  • ssl.strict {Boolean} Whether or not to be strict with SSL certificates. Default = true
  • retry.retries {Number} Number of times to retry on GET failures. Default = 2.
  • retry.factor {Number} factor setting for node-retry. Default = 10.
  • retry.minTimeout {Number} minTimeout setting for node-retry. Default = 10000 (10 seconds)
  • retry.maxTimeout {Number} maxTimeout setting for node-retry. Default = 60000 (60 seconds)
  • userAgent {String} User agent header to send. Default = "node/{process.version}"
  • log {Object} The logger to use. Defaults to require("npmlog") if that works, otherwise logs are disabled.
  • defaultTag {String} The default tag to use when publishing new packages. Default = "latest"
  • couchToken {Object} A token for use with couch-login.
  • sessionToken {String} A random identifier for this set of client requests. Default = 8 random hexadecimal bytes.
  • maxSockets {Number} The maximum number of connections that will be open per origin (unique combination of protocol:host:port). Passed to the httpAgent. Default = 50
  • isFromCI {Boolean} Identify to severs if this request is coming from CI (for statistics purposes). Default = detected from environment– primarily this is done by looking for the CI environment variable to be set to true. Also accepted are the existence of the JENKINS_URL, bamboo.buildKey and TDDIUM environment variables.
  • scope {String} The scope of the project this command is being run for. This is the top level npm module in which a command was run. Default = none

