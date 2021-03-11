Quickly run NPM script by prefix without typing the full name

Install

Install as a global tool npm install -g npm-quick-run . This creates two aliases nrun and nr

Use example

$ nr t # runs script starting with "t" $ nr m -w # runs a script starting with "m" , probably "npm run mocha -- -w" $ nr -i # runs npm-quick-run in interactive mode $ nr c-r # find script that has two+ words # first starts with "c" , second with "r" $ nr c-r. # find script with exactly two words # first starts with "c" , second with "r"

Demo

Watch the video NPM Quick Run

Interactive Mode

Details

Take a look at the scripts inside your package.json . You probably have something like this

"scripts" : { "test" : "..." , "lint" : "..." }

You can quickly run tests using nr t and run the linter using nr l , assuming there are no other script names starting with t or l . If there are, just be more specific and provide more unique prefix.

Separate words

If your scripts have separate words, you can specify prefix for each one. For example, the package.json file below has 3 scripts

{ "scripts" : { "cypress:open" : "cypress open" , "cypress:run" : "cypress run" , "cypress:run:record" : "cypress run --record" } }

You can quickly open Cypress using

nr c :o # same as nr c -o # same as nr cy- open

Characters : and - are interchangeable and can be used in the prefix or in the script names.

In the above situation

nr c-r # returns both " cypress :run" and " cypress :run :record" nr c-r-r # executes " cypress :run :record"

Separate words with count

Sometimes you want to match a script with one word, but there are multiple two and three word scripts matching the prefix.

{ "scripts" : { "cypress" : "cypress -help" , "cypress:open" : "cypress open" , "cypress:run" : "cypress run" , "cypress:run:record" : "cypress run --record" } }

In order to run "cypress" script use prefix with "." at the end:

same as "npm run cypress" nr c. same as "npm run cypress:open" nr c-o. same as "npm run cypress:run" nr c-r.

Extra arguments

You can pass extra arguments right after the prefix string

nr t --watch

would be the same as

npm run test -- --watch

which can run Mocha unit tests in the watching mode for example.

Error handling

If there are no scripts starting with the given prefix, an error message will be shown. If there are multiple scripts, they will be printed to the console and an error will be shown.

Similar projects

as-a adds env variables before running a command

json-package quickly shows value from package.json by property name prefix

by property name prefix npm-run run locally-installed executables to avoid using long string node node_modules/.bin/some-alias ...

nrun is very similar to this project, but the script name completion is done via shell script, see the relevant issue

Benefits compared to similar projects

npm-quick-run is cross platform - the command completion is done in JS

is cross platform - the command completion is done in JS Boilerplate NPM error output is filtered out automatically

Most commands require typing only 3 characters - 2 for the tool itself "nr" and 1 character for the the script label

Debug

If something is not working as expected, you can see the verbose debug messages by running

DEBUG =quick nr ...

