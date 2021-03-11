Quickly run NPM script by prefix without typing the full name
Install as a global tool
npm install -g npm-quick-run. This creates two aliases
nrun and
nr
$ nr t # runs script starting with "t"
$ nr m -w # runs a script starting with "m", probably "npm run mocha -- -w"
$ nr -i # runs npm-quick-run in interactive mode
$ nr c-r # find script that has two+ words
# first starts with "c", second with "r"
$ nr c-r. # find script with exactly two words
# first starts with "c", second with "r"
Watch the video NPM Quick Run
Watch this screencast to see
npm-quick-run in action. I am using
nr alias
Take a look at the scripts inside your
package.json. You probably have something like
this
"scripts": {
"test": "...",
"lint": "..."
}
You can quickly run tests using
nr t and run the linter using
nr l, assuming there are
no other script names starting with
t or
l. If there are, just be more specific and provide
more unique prefix.
If your scripts have separate words, you can specify prefix for each one. For example, the
package.json file below has 3 scripts
{
"scripts": {
"cypress:open": "cypress open",
"cypress:run": "cypress run",
"cypress:run:record": "cypress run --record"
}
}
You can quickly open Cypress using
nr c:o
# same as
nr c-o
# same as
nr cy-open
Characters
: and
- are interchangeable and can be used in the prefix or in the script names.
In the above situation
nr c-r
# returns both "cypress:run" and "cypress:run:record"
nr c-r-r
# executes "cypress:run:record"
Sometimes you want to match a script with one word, but there are multiple two and three word scripts matching the prefix.
{
"scripts": {
"cypress": "cypress -help",
"cypress:open": "cypress open",
"cypress:run": "cypress run",
"cypress:run:record": "cypress run --record"
}
}
In order to run "cypress" script use prefix with "." at the end:
# same as "npm run cypress"
$ nr c. # only finds single word starting with "c"
# same as "npm run cypress:open"
$ nr c-o.
# same as "npm run cypress:run"
$ nr c-r.
You can pass extra arguments right after the prefix string
nr t --watch
would be the same as
npm run test -- --watch
which can run Mocha unit tests in the watching mode for example.
If there are no scripts starting with the given prefix, an error message will be shown. If there are multiple scripts, they will be printed to the console and an error will be shown.
package.json
by property name prefix
node node_modules/.bin/some-alias ...
npm-quick-run is cross platform - the command completion is done in JS
If something is not working as expected, you can see the verbose debug messages by running
DEBUG=quick nr ...
