HTTP/HTTPS caching proxy for work with
npm utility. This is not a reverse proxy.
You may find this tool useful if you are experiencing huge network lags / latency problems. Other solutions such as local CoachDB mirror of npm registry require much more work and maintenance.
npm install npm-proxy-cache -g
The docker image of this repository is not hosted on Docker Hub (yet)
To run npm-proxy-cache as a Docker container, you need to build the image first:
docker build -t npm-proxy-cache .
After building the image successfully, you can run the Docker container. To pass parameters, simply append them to the
docker run command, like so:
docker run -t npm-proxy-cache --port 8080 --host 0.0.0.0 --expired
First of all, you need to configure
npm to use proxy
npm config set proxy http://localhost:8080/
npm config set https-proxy http://localhost:8080/
npm config set strict-ssl false
Another way is to use it explicitly with
npm install command, like this:
npm --proxy http://localhost:8080 --https-proxy http://localhost:8080 --strict-ssl false install
The
strict-ssl false option is required since it's impossible to auth cached response
from https proxy, which actully acts as a MITM (man in the middle). All other than
GET
requests are not cached, so you still be able to publish your modules to npm registry without
switching cache on and off.
Once you have
npm configured, start the proxy:
npm-proxy-cache
By default proxy starts on
localhost:8080 and have cache ttl 30 mins. These values might be
overriden using command line options:
npm-proxy-cache --help
Usage: npm-proxy-cache [options]
Options:
-h, --host [name] Hostname [localhost]
-p, --port [number] An integer argument [8080]
-t, --ttl [seconds] Cache lifetime in seconds [1800]
-s, --storage [path] Storage path
-x, --proxy HTTP proxy to be used, e.g. http://user:pass@example.com:8888/
-e, --expired Use expired cache when npm registry unavailable
-f, --friendly-names Use actual file names instead of hashes in the cache
-v, --verbose Verbose mode
-n, --metadata-excluded Exclude metadata requests from caching
-l, --log-path Log path
-m, --internal-port HTTPs port to use for internal proxying "MITM" server (necessary for running on Windows systems)
--help This help
Well, for some reason npm cache works not as expected and cache hits are low. Additionally, CI servers which run on multiply machines may utilize one cache storage which you can provide via caching proxy.
To use a docker container, run:
curl -sSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh
docker pull folha/npm-proxy-cache
docker run --restart=always --net=host -p 8080:8080 -t folha/npm-proxy-cache --name=npm-proxy-cache
npm --proxy http://npm-proxy-cache:8080 --https-proxy http://npm-proxy-cache:8080 --strict-ssl false install
Any feedback is welcome