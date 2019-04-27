openbase logo
np

npm-programmatic

by Manak
0.0.12 (see all)

npm-programmatic is a library that allows you to access npm commands programmatically from javascript

Documentation
5.6K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm-programmatic Build Status

NPM

Usage

Every function returns a Bluebird promise.
CWD refers to current working directory, allowing you to ensure the command executes in a certain folder in the filesystem. If output is set, the output of npm will be shown in the console.

Installation of Packages

    npm.install(packages, opts).then(function)
NameTypeValue
packagesArraypackages to be installed
optsObjectsave:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; noOptional:true/false; legacyBundling: true/false; output:true/false

Example

    var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
    npm.install(['left-pad'], {
        cwd:'/path/to/my/project',
        save:true
    })
    .then(function(){
        console.log("SUCCESS!!!");
    })
    .catch(function(){
        console.log("Unable to install package");
    });

Unistallation of Packages

    npm.uninstall(packages, opts).then(function)
NameTypeValue
packagesArraypackages to be uninstalled
optsObjectsave:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; output:true/false

Example

    var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
    npm.uninstall(['left-pad'], {
        cwd:'/path/to/my/project',
        save:true
    })
    .then(function(){
        console.log("SUCCESS!!!");
    })
    .catch(function(){
        console.log("Unable to uninstall package");
    });

List Installed Packages

    npm.list(path).then(function)
NameTypeValue
pathStringpath at which to look

Example

    var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
    npm.list('/path/to/project')
    .then(function(arrayOfPackages){
        console.log(arrayOfPackages);
    })
    .catch(function(){
        console.log("Unable to uninstall package");
    });

Tests

install mocha and dev dependencies. Then run npm test

