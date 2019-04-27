npm-programmatic is a library that allows you to access npm commands programmatically from javascript
Every function returns a Bluebird promise.
CWD refers to current working directory, allowing you to ensure the command executes in a certain folder in the filesystem. If output is set, the output of npm will be shown in the console.
npm.install(packages, opts).then(function)
|Name
|Type
|Value
|packages
|Array
|packages to be installed
|opts
|Object
|save:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; noOptional:true/false; legacyBundling: true/false; output:true/false
var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
npm.install(['left-pad'], {
cwd:'/path/to/my/project',
save:true
})
.then(function(){
console.log("SUCCESS!!!");
})
.catch(function(){
console.log("Unable to install package");
});
npm.uninstall(packages, opts).then(function)
|Name
|Type
|Value
|packages
|Array
|packages to be uninstalled
|opts
|Object
|save:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; output:true/false
var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
npm.uninstall(['left-pad'], {
cwd:'/path/to/my/project',
save:true
})
.then(function(){
console.log("SUCCESS!!!");
})
.catch(function(){
console.log("Unable to uninstall package");
});
npm.list(path).then(function)
|Name
|Type
|Value
|path
|String
|path at which to look
var npm = require('npm-programmatic');
npm.list('/path/to/project')
.then(function(arrayOfPackages){
console.log(arrayOfPackages);
})
.catch(function(){
console.log("Unable to uninstall package");
});
install mocha and dev dependencies. Then run
npm test