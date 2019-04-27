npm-programmatic is a library that allows you to access npm commands programmatically from javascript

Usage

Every function returns a Bluebird promise.

CWD refers to current working directory, allowing you to ensure the command executes in a certain folder in the filesystem. If output is set, the output of npm will be shown in the console.

Installation of Packages

npm .install ( packages , opts ) .then ( function )

Name Type Value packages Array packages to be installed opts Object save:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; noOptional:true/false; legacyBundling: true/false; output:true/false

Example

var npm = require ( 'npm-programmatic' ); npm.install([ 'left-pad' ], { cwd : '/path/to/my/project' , save : true }) .then( function ( ) { console .log( "SUCCESS!!!" ); }) .catch( function ( ) { console .log( "Unable to install package" ); });

Unistallation of Packages

npm .uninstall ( packages , opts ) .then ( function )

Name Type Value packages Array packages to be uninstalled opts Object save:true/false; global:true/false; cwd:string; saveDev:true/false; output:true/false

Example

var npm = require ( 'npm-programmatic' ); npm.uninstall([ 'left-pad' ], { cwd : '/path/to/my/project' , save : true }) .then( function ( ) { console .log( "SUCCESS!!!" ); }) .catch( function ( ) { console .log( "Unable to uninstall package" ); });

List Installed Packages

npm .list ( path ) .then ( function )

Name Type Value path String path at which to look

Example

var npm = require ( 'npm-programmatic' ); npm.list( '/path/to/project' ) .then( function ( arrayOfPackages ) { console .log(arrayOfPackages); }) .catch( function ( ) { console .log( "Unable to uninstall package" ); });

Tests