Allows you use to use a continuous testing tool (such as Travis) to deploy to npm on every semver-y tag.
This means you can use GitHub releases or git tags and have Travis deploy automagically for you to the npm registry.
In order to use this tool please set the
version key from your
package.json to
0.0.0 (this is for compatibility reasons so that people can still install your module via its git URL because npm will refuse to install any package that doesn't have a version number - issue raised here).
If you really, really want to keep updating
version in your
package.json file you can use
npm-prepublish --lax to skip this check).
Change your test command to:-
npm test && if [[ $CI_BRANCH =~ ^v[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+$ ]] ; then npm-prepublish && printf "_auth = $NPM_AUTH_TOKEN\nemail = $NPM_EMAIL\n" > .npmrc && npm publish; fi
And ensure that the following environment variables are set for each job:-
NPM_AUTH_TOKEN — Your npm auth token (
echo -n "username:password" | base64)
NPM_EMAIL — Your npm account's email address
npm install --save-dev npm-prepublish
language: node_js
script: npm test
node_js:
- '0.10'
- '0.11'
before_deploy:
- npm-prepublish --verbose
deploy:
provider: npm
email: "YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS"
api_key: "YOUR API KEY"
on:
all_branches: true
tags: true
node: '0.10'
repo: YOUR-GITHUB-USERNAME/YOUR-GITHUB-REPOSITORY
I recommend running
travis setup npm and then adding the following lines to your
.travis.yml file.
before_deploy:
- npm-prepublish --verbose
And these too, under
on:
all_branches: true
tags: true
You only need to specify
node if you are testing on multiple versions of node.
The lead developer of npm-prepublish is Matt Andrews at FT Labs. All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. We welcome comments, feedback and suggestions. Please feel free to raise an issue or pull request.