Allows you use to use a continuous testing tool (such as Travis) to deploy to npm on every semver-y tag.

This means you can use GitHub releases or git tags and have Travis deploy automagically for you to the npm registry.

Warning

In order to use this tool please set the version key from your package.json to 0.0.0 (this is for compatibility reasons so that people can still install your module via its git URL because npm will refuse to install any package that doesn't have a version number - issue raised here).

If you really, really want to keep updating version in your package.json file you can use npm-prepublish --lax to skip this check).

Installation (Codeship, Jenkins…)

Change your test command to:-

npm test && if [[ $CI_BRANCH = ~ ^v[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+$ ]] ; then npm-prepublish && printf "_auth = $NPM_AUTH_TOKEN

email = $NPM_EMAIL

" > .npmrc && npm publish; fi

And ensure that the following environment variables are set for each job:-

NPM_AUTH_TOKEN — Your npm auth token ( echo -n "username:password" | base64 )

— Your npm auth token ( ) NPM_EMAIL — Your npm account's email address

Installation (Travis)

npm install --save-dev npm-prepublish

language: node_js script: npm test node_js: - '0.10' - '0.11' before_deploy: - npm-prepublish --verbose deploy: provider: npm email: "YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS" api_key: "YOUR API KEY" on: all_branches: true tags: true node: '0.10' repo: YOUR-GITHUB-USERNAME/YOUR-GITHUB-REPOSITORY

I recommend running travis setup npm and then adding the following lines to your .travis.yml file.

before_deploy: - npm-prepublish --verbose

And these too, under on:

all_branches: true tags: true

You only need to specify node if you are testing on multiple versions of node.

Credits and collaboration

The lead developer of npm-prepublish is Matt Andrews at FT Labs. All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. We welcome comments, feedback and suggestions. Please feel free to raise an issue or pull request.