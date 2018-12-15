openbase logo
np

npm-paths

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Returns an array of unique "npm" directories based on the user's platform and environment. Node.js / JavaScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm-paths NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Returns an array of NPM directory paths based on the user's platform and environment.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save npm-paths

This lib does not include the require.main.paths in the result array. If you do need the require.main.paths, use global-paths instead.

Usage

const paths = require('./');
console.log(paths());

// specify the CWD to start from
console.log(paths('some/directory'));

Example results

Results in something like the following:

Mac

// example was run from the "/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/npm-paths/" directory
[ '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/npm-paths/node_modules',
  '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/node_modules',
  '/Users/jonschlinkert/node_modules',
  '/Users/node_modules',
  '/node_modules',
  '/usr/local/lib/node_modules',
  '/usr/lib/node_modules' ]

Windows

// example was run from the "F:\\dev\\npm-paths" directory
[ 'C:\\Users\\SERVER\\AppData\\Roaming\\node_modules\\npm',
  'C:\\Program Files\\nodejs\\node_modules',
  'F:\\dev\\npm-paths\\node_modules',
  'F:\\dev\\node_modules',
  'F:\\node_modules' ]

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
13jonschlinkert
2loremaps
1doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on December 15, 2018.

