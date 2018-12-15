Returns an array of NPM directory paths based on the user's platform and environment.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save npm-paths

This lib does not include the require.main.paths in the result array. If you do need the require.main.paths , use global-paths instead.

Usage

const paths = require ( './' ); console .log(paths()); console .log(paths( 'some/directory' ));

Example results

Results in something like the following:

Mac

[ '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/npm-paths/node_modules' , '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/node_modules' , '/Users/jonschlinkert/node_modules' , '/Users/node_modules' , '/node_modules' , '/usr/local/lib/node_modules' , '/usr/lib/node_modules' ]

Windows

[ 'C:\\Users\\SERVER\\AppData\\Roaming\

ode_modules\

pm' , 'C:\\Program Files\

odejs\

ode_modules' , 'F:\\dev\

pm-paths\

ode_modules' , 'F:\\dev\

ode_modules' , 'F:\

ode_modules' ]

About

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

