Returns an array of NPM directory paths based on the user's platform and environment.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save npm-paths
This lib does not include the
require.main.paths in the result array. If you do need the
require.main.paths, use global-paths instead.
const paths = require('./');
console.log(paths());
// specify the CWD to start from
console.log(paths('some/directory'));
Results in something like the following:
Mac
// example was run from the "/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/npm-paths/" directory
[ '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/npm-paths/node_modules',
'/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/node_modules',
'/Users/jonschlinkert/node_modules',
'/Users/node_modules',
'/node_modules',
'/usr/local/lib/node_modules',
'/usr/lib/node_modules' ]
Windows
// example was run from the "F:\\dev\\npm-paths" directory
[ 'C:\\Users\\SERVER\\AppData\\Roaming\\node_modules\\npm',
'C:\\Program Files\\nodejs\\node_modules',
'F:\\dev\\npm-paths\\node_modules',
'F:\\dev\\node_modules',
'F:\\node_modules' ]
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
