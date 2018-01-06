npm-path will get you a PATH with all of the executables available to npm scripts, without booting up all of npm(1).
npm-path will set your PATH to include:
node_modules/.bin directories from the current directory, up through all of its parents. This allows you to invoke the executables for any installed modules. e.g. if
mocha is installed a dependency of the current module, then
mocha will be available on a
npm-path generated
$PATH.
node executable, so any scripts that invoke
node will execute the same
node.
node-gyp directory, so the
node-gyp bundled with
npm can be used.
# Prints the augmented PATH to the console
> npm-path
# /usr/local/lib/node_modules/npm/bin/node-gyp-bin:.../node_modules/.bin:/.../usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin: ... etc
Calling
npm-path from the commandline is the equivalent of executing an npm script with the body
echo $PATH, but without all of the overhead of booting or depending on
npm.
This will set the augmented PATH for the current process environment, or an environment you supply.
var npmPath = require('npm-path')
var PATH = npmPath.PATH // get platform independent PATH key
npmPath(function(err, $PATH) {
// Note: current environment is modified!
console.log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) // true
console.log($PATH)
// /usr/local/lib/node_modules/npm/bin/node-gyp-bin:/.../.bin:/usr/local/bin: ...etc
})
// more explicit alternative syntax
npmPath.set(function(err, $PATH) {
// ...
})
// supplying no callback will execute method synchronously
var $PATH = npmPath()
console.log($PATH)
// more explicit alternative syntax
$PATH = npmPath.setSync()
var options = {
env: process.env, // default.
cwd: process.cwd() // default.
}
npmPath(options, function(err, $PATH) {
// ...
})
npmPath.setSync(options)
// ...
This will get npm augmented PATH, but does not modify the PATH in the environment.
Takes the exact same options as
set.
npmPath.get(function(err, $PATH) {
console.log($PATH)
// Note: current environment is NOT modified!
console.log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) // false
})
// options is optional, takes same options as `npmPath.set`
npmPath.get(options, function(err, $PATH) {
console.log($PATH)
})
// supplying no callback will execute method synchronously
var $PATH = npmPath.get()
console.log($PATH)
console.log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) // false
// more explicit alternative syntax
$PATH = npmPath.getSync()
Both
set and
get take an optional options object, with optional
env &
cwd keys.
options.env if you wish to use something other than
process.env (the default)
options.cwd if you wish to use something other than
process.cwd() (the default)
There's also a
options.npm property which you can set if you want
node-gyp to be sourced from
an alternative
npm installation.
// windows calls it's path "Path" usually, but this is not guaranteed.
npmPath.PATH // 'Path', probably
// rest of the world
npmPath.PATH // 'PATH'
process.env[npmPath.PATH] // get path environment variable
// set path environment variable manually
process.env[npmPath.PATH] = npmPath.get()
// set path environment variable automatically
npmPath()
// windows
npmPath.SEPARATOR // ';'
// rest of the world
npmPath.SEPARATOR // ':'
Path lookup code adapted directly from npm.
Thanks to Jordan Harband for his hard work adapting this to work on node 0.8.
MIT