Get a PATH containing locally installed module executables.

npm-path will get you a PATH with all of the executables available to npm scripts, without booting up all of npm(1).

npm-path will set your PATH to include:

All of the node_modules/.bin directories from the current directory, up through all of its parents. This allows you to invoke the executables for any installed modules. e.g. if mocha is installed a dependency of the current module, then mocha will be available on a npm-path generated $PATH .

Usage

> npm-path

Calling npm-path from the commandline is the equivalent of executing an npm script with the body echo $PATH , but without all of the overhead of booting or depending on npm .

Set PATH

This will set the augmented PATH for the current process environment, or an environment you supply.

var npmPath = require ( 'npm-path' ) var PATH = npmPath.PATH npmPath( function ( err, $PATH ) { console .log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) console .log($PATH) }) npmPath.set( function ( err, $PATH ) { })

Synchronous Alternative

var $PATH = npmPath() console .log($PATH) $PATH = npmPath.setSync()

Optional Options

var options = { env : process.env, cwd : process.cwd() } npmPath(options, function ( err, $PATH ) { }) npmPath.setSync(options)

Get PATH

This will get npm augmented PATH, but does not modify the PATH in the environment. Takes the exact same options as set .

npmPath.get( function ( err, $PATH ) { console .log($PATH) console .log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) }) npmPath.get(options, function ( err, $PATH ) { console .log($PATH) })

Synchronous Alternative

var $PATH = npmPath.get() console .log($PATH) console .log(process.env[PATH] == $PATH) $PATH = npmPath.getSync()

Options

Both set and get take an optional options object, with optional env & cwd keys.

Set options.env if you wish to use something other than process.env (the default)

if you wish to use something other than (the default) Set options.cwd if you wish to use something other than process.cwd() (the default)

There's also a options.npm property which you can set if you want node-gyp to be sourced from an alternative npm installation.

Get the PATH environment variable key

npmPath.PATH npmPath.PATH

Example Usage

process.env[npmPath.PATH] process.env[npmPath.PATH] = npmPath.get() npmPath()

Get the PATH separator

npmPath.SEPARATOR npmPath.SEPARATOR

Credit

Path lookup code adapted directly from npm.

Thanks to Jordan Harband for his hard work adapting this to work on node 0.8.

License

MIT