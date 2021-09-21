Get a list of the files to add from a folder into an npm package.
These can be handed to tar like so to make an npm package tarball:
const packlist = require('npm-packlist')
const tar = require('tar')
const packageDir = '/path/to/package'
const packageTarball = '/path/to/package.tgz'
packlist({ path: packageDir })
.then(files => tar.create({
prefix: 'package/',
cwd: packageDir,
file: packageTarball,
gzip: true
}, files))
.then(_ => {
// tarball has been created, continue with your day
})
This uses the following rules:
If a
package.json file is found, and it has a
files list,
then ignore everything that isn't in
files. Always include the
readme, license, notice, changes, changelog, and history files, if
they exist, and the package.json file itself.
If there's no
package.json file (or it has no
files list), and
there is a
.npmignore file, then ignore all the files in the
.npmignore file.
If there's no
package.json with a
files list, and there's no
.npmignore file, but there is a
.gitignore file, then ignore
all the files in the
.gitignore file.
Everything in the root
node_modules is ignored, unless it's a
bundled dependency. If it IS a bundled dependency, and it's a
symbolic link, then the target of the link is included, not the
symlink itself.
Unless they're explicitly included (by being in a
files list, or
a
!negated rule in a relevant
.npmignore or
.gitignore),
always ignore certain common cruft files:
.npmignore and .gitignore files (their effect is in the package already, there's no need to include them in the package)
editor junk like
.*.swp,
._* and
.*.orig files
.npmrc files (these may contain private configs)
The
node_modules/.bin folder
Waf and gyp cruft like
/build/config.gypi and
.lock-wscript
Darwin's
.DS_Store files because wtf are those even
npm-debug.log files at the root of a project
You can explicitly re-include any of these with a
files list in
package.json or a negated ignore file rule.
Only the
package.json file in the very root of the project is ever
inspected for a
files list. Below the top level of the root package,
package.json is treated as just another file, and no package-specific
semantics are applied.
package.json and
.npmignore rules
For simplicity, it is best to use either a
files list in
package.json
or a
.npmignore file, and not both. If you only use one of these
methods, you can skip this documentation section.
The
files list in
package.json is used to direct the exploration of the
tree. In other words, that's all the walker will ever look at when
exploring that level.
In some cases this can lead to a
.npmignore file being ignored. If a
directory is listed in
files, then any rules in a root or nested
.npmignore files will be honored.
For example, with this package.json:
{
"files": [ "dir" ]
}
a
.npmignore file at
dir/.npmignore (and any subsequent
sub-directories) will be honored. However, a
.npmignore at the root
level will be skipped.
Conversely, with this package.json:
{
"files": ["dir/subdir"]
}
a
.npmignore file at
dir/.npmignore will not be honored.
Any specific file matched by a glob or filename in the package.json
files
list will be included, and cannot be excluded by any
.npmignore files in
nested directories, or by a
.npmignore file in the root package
directory, unless that root
.npmignore file is also in the
files list.
The previous (v1) implementation used in npm 6 and below treated
package.json as a special sort of "reverse ignore" file. That is, it was
parsed and handled as if it was a
.npmignore file with
! prepended to
all of the globs in the
files list. In order to include children of a
directory listed in
files, they would also have
/** appended to them.
This is tricky to explain, but is a significant improvement over the previous (v1) implementation used in npm 6 and below, with the following beneficial properties:
{"files":["lib"]} in
package.json, then the walker will
still ignore files such as
lib/.DS_Store and
lib/.foo.swp. The
previous implementation would include these files, as they'd be matched
by the computed
!lib/** ignore rule.
{"files":["lib/a.js","lib/b.js"]} in
package.json, and a
lib/.npmignore containing
a.js, then the walker will still include
the two files indicated in
package.json, and ignore the
lib/.npmignore file. The previous implementation would mark these
files for inclusion, but then exclude them when it came to the nested
.npmignore file. (Ignore file semantics dictate that a "closer" ignore
file always takes precedence.)
lib/pkg-template/package.json will be included, and its
files list will not have any bearing on other files being included or
skipped. When treating
package.json as just Yet Another ignore file,
this was not the case, leading to difficulty for modules that aim to
initialize a project.
In general, this walk should work as a reasonable developer would expect. Matching human expectation is tricky business, and if you find cases where it violates those expectations, please let us know.
Same API as ignore-walk, just hard-coded file list and rule sets.
The
Walker and
WalkerSync classes take a
bundled argument, which
is a list of package names to include from node_modules. When calling
the top-level
packlist() and
packlist.sync() functions, this
module calls into
npm-bundled directly.