Get a list of the files to add from a folder into an npm package.

These can be handed to tar like so to make an npm package tarball:

const packlist = require ( 'npm-packlist' ) const tar = require ( 'tar' ) const packageDir = '/path/to/package' const packageTarball = '/path/to/package.tgz' packlist({ path : packageDir }) .then( files => tar.create({ prefix : 'package/' , cwd : packageDir, file : packageTarball, gzip : true }, files)) .then( _ => { })

This uses the following rules:

If a package.json file is found, and it has a files list, then ignore everything that isn't in files . Always include the readme, license, notice, changes, changelog, and history files, if they exist, and the package.json file itself. If there's no package.json file (or it has no files list), and there is a .npmignore file, then ignore all the files in the .npmignore file. If there's no package.json with a files list, and there's no .npmignore file, but there is a .gitignore file, then ignore all the files in the .gitignore file. Everything in the root node_modules is ignored, unless it's a bundled dependency. If it IS a bundled dependency, and it's a symbolic link, then the target of the link is included, not the symlink itself. Unless they're explicitly included (by being in a files list, or a !negated rule in a relevant .npmignore or .gitignore ), always ignore certain common cruft files: .npmignore and .gitignore files (their effect is in the package already, there's no need to include them in the package) editor junk like .*.swp , ._* and .*.orig files .npmrc files (these may contain private configs) The node_modules/.bin folder Waf and gyp cruft like /build/config.gypi and .lock-wscript Darwin's .DS_Store files because wtf are those even npm-debug.log files at the root of a project You can explicitly re-include any of these with a files list in package.json or a negated ignore file rule.

Only the package.json file in the very root of the project is ever inspected for a files list. Below the top level of the root package, package.json is treated as just another file, and no package-specific semantics are applied.

Interaction between package.json and .npmignore rules

For simplicity, it is best to use either a files list in package.json or a .npmignore file, and not both. If you only use one of these methods, you can skip this documentation section.

The files list in package.json is used to direct the exploration of the tree. In other words, that's all the walker will ever look at when exploring that level.

In some cases this can lead to a .npmignore file being ignored. If a directory is listed in files , then any rules in a root or nested .npmignore files will be honored.

For example, with this package.json:

{ "files" : [ "dir" ] }

a .npmignore file at dir/.npmignore (and any subsequent sub-directories) will be honored. However, a .npmignore at the root level will be skipped.

Conversely, with this package.json:

{ "files" : [ "dir/subdir" ] }

a .npmignore file at dir/.npmignore will not be honored.

Any specific file matched by a glob or filename in the package.json files list will be included, and cannot be excluded by any .npmignore files in nested directories, or by a .npmignore file in the root package directory, unless that root .npmignore file is also in the files list.

The previous (v1) implementation used in npm 6 and below treated package.json as a special sort of "reverse ignore" file. That is, it was parsed and handled as if it was a .npmignore file with ! prepended to all of the globs in the files list. In order to include children of a directory listed in files , they would also have /** appended to them.

This is tricky to explain, but is a significant improvement over the previous (v1) implementation used in npm 6 and below, with the following beneficial properties:

If you have {"files":["lib"]} in package.json , then the walker will still ignore files such as lib/.DS_Store and lib/.foo.swp . The previous implementation would include these files, as they'd be matched by the computed !lib/** ignore rule.

in , then the walker will still ignore files such as and . The previous implementation would include these files, as they'd be matched by the computed ignore rule. If you have {"files":["lib/a.js","lib/b.js"]} in package.json , and a lib/.npmignore containing a.js , then the walker will still include the two files indicated in package.json , and ignore the lib/.npmignore file. The previous implementation would mark these files for inclusion, but then exclude them when it came to the nested .npmignore file. (Ignore file semantics dictate that a "closer" ignore file always takes precedence.)

in , and a containing , then the walker will still include the two files indicated in , and ignore the file. The previous implementation would mark these files for inclusion, but then exclude them when it came to the nested file. (Ignore file semantics dictate that a "closer" ignore file always takes precedence.) A file in lib/pkg-template/package.json will be included, and its files list will not have any bearing on other files being included or skipped. When treating package.json as just Yet Another ignore file, this was not the case, leading to difficulty for modules that aim to initialize a project.

In general, this walk should work as a reasonable developer would expect. Matching human expectation is tricky business, and if you find cases where it violates those expectations, please let us know.

API

Same API as ignore-walk, just hard-coded file list and rule sets.