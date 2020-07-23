NPS is being sponsored by the following tool; please help to support us by taking a look and signing up for a free trial.

nps

All the benefits of npm scripts without the cost of a bloated package.json and limits of json

nps is short for npm-package-scripts

The problem

Even though npm scripts have a ton of advantages (learn more), it can grow into an unmaintainable mess in your package.json file. Part of the problem is we're configuring scripts in json which has fundamental issues (like no comments).

This solution

nps is a package that solves this problem by allowing you to move your scripts to a package-scripts.js file. Because this file is a JavaScript file, you can do a lot more with your project scripts. Here's an example of a package-scripts.js file:

const npsUtils = require ( "nps-utils" ); module .exports = { scripts : { default : "node index.js" , lint : "eslint ." , test : { default : "jest" , watch : { script : "jest --watch" , description : "run in the amazingly intelligent Jest watch mode" } }, build : { default : "webpack" , prod : "webpack -p" }, validate : npsUtils.concurrent.nps( "lint" , "test" , "build" ) } };

Or in case you prefer YAML, here's an example of how that would look in a package-scripts.yml file:

scripts: default: node index.js lint: eslint . test: default: jest watch: script: jest --watch description: run in the amazingly intelligent Jest watch mode build: default: webpack prod: webpack -p validate: concurrent "nps lint" "nps test" "nps build"

To use nps , it's recommended that you either install it globally ( npm i -g nps ) or add ./node_modules/bin to your $PATH (be careful that you know what you're doing when doing this, find out how here).

Then you can run:

nps help

Which will output:

Usage: nps [options] <script>... Commands: init automatically migrate from npm scripts to nps completion generate bash completion script Options: --config, -c Config file to use (defaults to nearest package-scripts.yml or package-scripts.js) [default: "<path-to-your-project>/package-scripts.js"] --silent, -s Silent nps output [boolean] [default: false] --log-level, -l The log level to use [choices: "error", "warn", "info", "debug"] [default: "info"] --require, -r Module to preload --prefix, -p Prefix for each <script> name -h, --help Show help [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [boolean] --help-style, -y Style of help to use [choices: "all", "scripts", "basic"] [default: "all"] Examples: nps.js test build Runs the `test` script then the `build` script nps.js "test --cover" "build --prod" Runs the `test` script and forwards the "--cover" flag then the `build` script and forwards the "--prod" flag nps.js --prefix=test unit functional Runs the `test.unit` script then the `test.functional` script Available scripts (camel or kebab case accepted) lint - eslint . test - jest test.watch - run in the amazingly intelligent Jest watch mode - jest --watch build - webpack build.prod - webpack -p validate - concurrent "nps lint" "nps test" "nps build"

You can also use the help command with a script name

nps help test.watch

Which will output the details of the script test.watch :

test.watch - run in the amazingly intelligent Jest watch mode - jest --watch

Now, to run a script, you can run:

nps lint nps test.watch etc.

But the fun doesn't end there! You can use a prefix:

nps b # will run the build script nps help b # will display help for the build script

And these prefixes can go as deep as you like!

nps b.p # will run the production build script

Cool stuff right? And there's more on the roadmap.

Also check out the examples. You'll find some good stuff in there (including how to deal with windows and other cross-platform issues).

Note: If you don't like installing things globally and don't want to muck with your $PATH (or don't want to require that your co-workers or project contributors to do so), then you can add a single script to your package.json . We recommend that you use the start script because it requires less typing:

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "nps" } }

You don't have to use the start script if you don't want. Note that if you're writing a node application, you're likely using start for starting your server. In that case, you can create a default script which will be run when nps is run without arguments (so effectively it'll work just the same). But if you'd prefer, you can use whatever you wish. For example you could easily create a nps script and do: npm run nps b .

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev nps

global installation

You can install this module globally also (this is recommended):

npm install --global nps

From here you can use nps on the command line via one of the installed aliases: nps or nps .

If you do this, you may also be interested in installing the shell autocompletion script. See more about this below.

Getting started

If you're already using npm scripts, you can get up and going really quickly with the init command:

./node_modules/.bin/nps init

or

./node_modules/.bin/nps init -- type yml

This will use your package.json scripts to generate a package-scripts.js (respectively a package-scripts.yml ) file and update your scripts to utilize the nps binary.

API

CLI

Commands

help

If you have a help script, then your help script will be run. Otherwise, this will output the help.

Note: you can do this with nps --help , but if you're using the start script in your package.json this allows you to run npm start help rather than npm start -- --help

init

As indicated above, this will migrate your npm scripts to package-scripts.

completion

nps completion >> <your-bash-profile-file>

Normally <your-bash-profile-file> will be ~/.bash_profile , ~/.bashrc , or ~/.zshrc .

Note: you should probably only do this if you have the package installed globally. In that case you should probably also normally use the nps alias rather than nps because it's easier to type.

Note: for zsh support, you must enable zsh's bash completion script compatibility mode.

CLI options

Will print out the help you see above (the available scripts are colored 🌈 and come from the config specified/default config).

By default, nps will log out to the console before running the command. You can add -s to your command to silence this.

By default, the script's command text will log out to the console before running the command. You can add --no-scripts to prevent this.

Use a different config

nps -c ./other/ package -scripts.js lint

Normally, nps will look for a package-scripts.js file and load that to get the scripts. Generally you'll want to have this at the root of your project (next to the package.json ). But by specifying -c or --config , nps will use that file instead.

Specify the log level to use

You can specify a module which will be loaded before the config file is loaded. This allows you to preload for example babel-register so you can use all babel presets you like.

scripts

To run a script, you simply provide the name of the script like so:

nps cover

And you can run multiple scripts in series by simply adding more space-separated arguments.

nps cover check-coverage

And you can pass arguments to scripts by putting the scripts in quotes:

nps "test --cover" check-coverage

By default, nps will dump a very long help documentation to the screen based on your package-scripts.js file. You can modify this output with one of three help-style options:

all gives you the normal default output:

nps help "--help-style all"

scripts will give you only the help information built from your package-scripts.js file

nps help "--help-style scripts"

basic will give you only the name and description of the scripts from your package-scripts.js file

nps help "--help-style basic"

CLI Configuration File

Some of the options accepted by CLI can also be provided in a .npsrc or .npsrc.json JSON configuration file. It will search upwards starting in the directory the nps command was invoked from.

The accepted options are:

require

config

The other options can be provided in the specified configuration file (or the default package-scripts.js ) once it is loaded, but these options need to be provided in order to find and parse the configuration file.

This is can be useful when you have a reqular set of options you need to pass to nps , especially when using series.nps() or concurrent.nps() from nps-utils .

{ "require" : "ts-node/register/transpile-only" , "config" : "package-scripts.ts" }

That's all for the CLI.

Remember, this file is JavaScript, so you can write functions to make things more simple! See other/EXAMPLES.md for examples of cool things you can do with this.

nps expects to your package-scripts.js file to module.exports an object with the following properties:

scripts

This can be an object or a function that returns an object. See the annotated example below for what this object can look like (and different ways to run them):

module .exports = { scripts : { default : 'echo "This runs on `nps`"' , simple : 'echo "this is easy"' , hidden : { script : "debugging script" , hiddenFromHelp : true }, test : { default : { script : "jest" , description : "Run tests with jest" }, otherStuff : { script : 'echo "testing other things"' , description : "this is a handy description" } }, "kebab-case" : 'echo "kebab-case"' , series : "nps simple,test,kebabCase" } };

nps k # runs nps kebab-case

options

This object is used to configure nps with the following options:

silent

Setting this to true will prevent nps from outputting anything for your script (normally you'll get simple output indicating the command that's being executed). This effectively sets the logLevel to disable .

logLevel

This sets the logLevel of nps .

ENV variables

By setting LOG_LEVEL environment variable you can control the log level for nps

Log level

Log levels available:

error - errors only

- errors only warn - errors and warnings only

- errors and warnings only info - info, errors, and warnings (default)

Badge

Congratulations your repo is nps-friendly. Time to flaunt it! Add the nps-friendly badge to your README using the following markdown:

[ ![nps friendly ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/nps-friendly-blue.svg?style=flat-square )]( https://github.com/sezna/nps )

Your badge will look like this:

It may also make sense to change your README.md or CONTRIBUTING.md to include or link to the nps project so that your new contributors may learn more about installing and using nps.

FAQ

How do I do ___ ?

Have you looked at the examples in other/EXAMPLES.md?

Why npm start ?

Just to be clear: You do not have to use the start script. You can use whatever you like. But I recommend using the start . npm scripts are generally run with npm run <script-name> . There are some exceptions to this. For example:

npm run test === npm test === npm t npm run start === npm start

So, while you could use a script called script and run npm run script build , I just think it reads more clearly to just use the start script and run npm start build . It's also nice that it's fewer things to type. You could also use the test script and then type even less: npm t build , but thats just... odd.

Note, often servers are configured to run npm start by default to start the server. To allow for this case, you can provide a default script at the root of your scripts which will be run when npm start is run without any arguments. Effectively this will allow you to have a script run when npm start is executed.

Resources / Tutorials

Inspiration

This was inspired by a tweet by @sindresorhus.

Thanks

Big thank you to @tmpvar for giving up the name nps ! The original nps is now called npmsearch-cli .

Related Packages

nps-utils - a collection of utilities to make cross-platform scripts and many other patterns (like running concurrent/parallel scripts)

- a collection of utilities to make cross-platform scripts and many other patterns (like running concurrent/parallel scripts) nps-i - interactive mode for nps

Other Solutions

scripty has a solution for this problem as well. The reason I didn't go with that though is you still need a line for every script (one of the pains I'm trying to solve) and a each script requires its own file (one of the benefits of npm scripts I wanted to keep).

nabs is a compiler that turns a nicely structured YAML file into script entries in your package.json

FAQ

What happened to p-s?

This project is p-s! It was just renamed during a major version bump. There were a few breaking changes for this to happen and those are documented on the releases page.

LICENSE

MIT