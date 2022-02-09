A package.json linter for Node projects
npm-package-json-lint helps enforce standards for your package.json file. Currently it can check for:
name should always be a string.
Please see the website for a list of rules.
First thing first, let's make sure you have the necessary pre-requisites.
npm install npm-package-json-lint -g
npm install npm-package-json-lint
Quick links
CLI commands and configuration | Node.js API
Please see the migration guide.
Please see the migration guide.
Please see the migration guide.
Please see the migration guide.
Please see the migration guide.
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
Please see CHANGELOG.md.
Copyright (c) 2016-2022 Thomas Lindner. Licensed under the MIT license.