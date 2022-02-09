A package.json linter for Node projects

What is npm-package-json-lint?

npm-package-json-lint helps enforce standards for your package.json file. Currently it can check for:

validity of data types in nodes. Ex: name should always be a string.

should always be a string. whether a string is a lowercase

whether a version number is a valid

the presence of a given module

the presence of a pre-release version of a module

and much more!

Please see the website for a list of rules.

How do I install it?

First thing first, let's make sure you have the necessary pre-requisites.

System Dependencies

Node

Use the cli

Use cli globally

npm install npm-package-json-lint -g

Use cli in project

npm install npm-package-json-lint

Documentation

Website

Quick links

CLI commands and configuration | Node.js API

Migrating from v4.x.x to 5.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v3.x.x to 4.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v2.x.x to 3.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v1.x.x to 2.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v0.x.x to 1.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

Please see CHANGELOG.md.

Related

grunt-npm-package-json-lint: Grunt Wrapper for npm-package-json-lint

npm-package-json-lint-config-default: Shared default configuration module for npm-package-json-lint

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2022 Thomas Lindner. Licensed under the MIT license.