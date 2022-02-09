openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.8K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm-package-json-lint

A package.json linter for Node projects

license npm ci Netlify Status

What is npm-package-json-lint?

npm-package-json-lint helps enforce standards for your package.json file. Currently it can check for:

  • validity of data types in nodes. Ex: name should always be a string.
  • whether a string is a lowercase
  • whether a version number is a valid
  • the presence of a given module
  • the presence of a pre-release version of a module
  • and much more!

Please see the website for a list of rules.

How do I install it?

First thing first, let's make sure you have the necessary pre-requisites.

System Dependencies

Node

Use the cli

Use cli globally

  • npm install npm-package-json-lint -g

Use cli in project

  • npm install npm-package-json-lint

Documentation

Website

Quick links

CLI commands and configuration | Node.js API

Migrating from v4.x.x to 5.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v3.x.x to 4.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v2.x.x to 3.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v1.x.x to 2.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Migrating from v0.x.x to 1.x.x

Please see the migration guide.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

Please see CHANGELOG.md.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2022 Thomas Lindner. Licensed under the MIT license.

