Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm

Feedback about the squatter detection should be opened on the squatter repo.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

$ npm-name --help Usage $ npm-name <name> … Examples $ npm-name chalk ✖ chalk is unavailable $ npm-name abc123 ⚠ abc123 is squatted $ npm-name hello --similar ⚠ hello is squatted Similar names: ✔ hullo is available ✔ how- do -you- do is available $ npm-name unicorn-cake ✔ unicorn-cake is available $ npm-name @ava ✖ @ava is unavailable $ npm-name @abc123 ✔ @abc123 is available $ npm-name @sindresorhus/ is unicorn-cake ✖ @sindresorhus/ is is unavailable ✔ unicorn-cake is available Exits with code 0 when all names are available or 2 when any names are taken

FAQ

Why would I use npm-name rather than npm's built-in search?

Nicer & simpler output Squatter detection Supports checking the availability of organization names Suggest other similar names if not available Performance Using npm 4.0.2 $ time npm search unicorn-cake No matches found for "unicorn-cake" npm search unicorn-cake 55.50 s user 0.82 s system 101 % cpu 55.380 total $ time npm- name unicorn-cake ✔ unicorn-cake is available npm- name unicorn-cake 0.17 s user 0.02 s system 35 % cpu 0.535 total

