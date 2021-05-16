Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm
Feedback about the squatter detection should be opened on the
squatter repo.
$ npm install --global npm-name-cli
$ npm-name --help
Usage
$ npm-name <name> …
Examples
$ npm-name chalk
✖ chalk is unavailable
$ npm-name abc123
⚠ abc123 is squatted
$ npm-name hello --similar
⚠ hello is squatted
Similar names:
✔ hullo is available
✔ how-do-you-do is available
$ npm-name unicorn-cake
✔ unicorn-cake is available
$ npm-name @ava
✖ @ava is unavailable
$ npm-name @abc123
✔ @abc123 is available
$ npm-name @sindresorhus/is unicorn-cake
✖ @sindresorhus/is is unavailable
✔ unicorn-cake is available
Exits with code 0 when all names are available or 2 when any names are taken
npm-name rather than npm's built-in search?
Nicer & simpler output
Supports checking the availability of organization names
Suggest other similar names if not available
Performance
Using npm 4.0.2
$ time npm search unicorn-cake
No matches found for "unicorn-cake"
npm search unicorn-cake 55.50s user 0.82s system 101% cpu 55.380 total
$ time npm-name unicorn-cake
✔ unicorn-cake is available
npm-name unicorn-cake 0.17s user 0.02s system 35% cpu 0.535 total