nnc

npm-name-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm

Readme

Feedback about the squatter detection should be opened on the squatter repo.

Install

$ npm install --global npm-name-cli

Usage

$ npm-name --help

  Usage
    $ npm-name <name> …

  Examples
    $ npm-name chalk
    ✖ chalk is unavailable

    $ npm-name abc123
    ⚠ abc123 is squatted

    $ npm-name hello --similar
    ⚠ hello is squatted
    Similar names:
    ✔ hullo is available
    ✔ how-do-you-do is available

    $ npm-name unicorn-cake
    ✔ unicorn-cake is available

    $ npm-name @ava
    ✖ @ava is unavailable

    $ npm-name @abc123
    ✔ @abc123 is available

    $ npm-name @sindresorhus/is unicorn-cake
    ✖ @sindresorhus/is is unavailable
    ✔ unicorn-cake is available

  Exits with code 0 when all names are available or 2 when any names are taken

FAQ

  1. Nicer & simpler output

  2. Squatter detection

  3. Supports checking the availability of organization names

  4. Suggest other similar names if not available

  5. Performance

    Using npm 4.0.2

    $ time npm search unicorn-cake
No matches found for "unicorn-cake"
npm search unicorn-cake  55.50s user 0.82s system 101% cpu 55.380 total
$ time npm-name unicorn-cake
✔ unicorn-cake is available
npm-name unicorn-cake  0.17s user 0.02s system 35% cpu 0.535 total

