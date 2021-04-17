Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm

Install

$ npm install npm- name

Usage

import npmName from 'npm-name' ; console .log( await npmName( 'chalk' )); console .log( await npmName( '@ava' )); console .log( await npmName( '@abc123' )); try { await npmName( '_ABC' ); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); }

API

Check whether a package/organization name is available (not registered) on npm.

An organization name should start with @ and should not be a scoped package.

Returns a Promise<boolean> of whether the given name is available.

name

Type: string

Name to check.

options

Type: object

registryUrl

Default: User's configured npm registry URL.

Registry URL to check name availability against.

Note: You're unlikely to need this option. Most use-cases are best solved by using the default. You should only use this option if you need to check a package name against a specific registry.

Check whether multiple package/organization names are available (not registered) on npm.

Returns a Promise<Map> of name and status.

import {npmNameMany} from 'npm-name' ; const result = await npmNameMany([ 'chalk' , '@sindresorhus/is' , 'abc123' ]); console .log(result.get( 'chalk' )); console .log(result.get( '@sindresorhus/is' )); console .log(result.get( 'abc123' ));

names

Type: string[]

Multiple names to check.

options

Type: object

Same as npmName() .

