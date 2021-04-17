openbase logo
npm-name

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98.5K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-name

Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm

Install

$ npm install npm-name

Usage

import npmName from 'npm-name';

// Check a package name
console.log(await npmName('chalk'));
//=> false

// Check an organization name
console.log(await npmName('@ava'));
//=> false

console.log(await npmName('@abc123'));
//=> true

try {
    await npmName('_ABC');
} catch (error) {
    console.log(error.message);
    // Invalid package name: _ABC
    // - name cannot start with an underscore
    // - name can no longer contain capital letters
}

API

npmName(name, options?)

Check whether a package/organization name is available (not registered) on npm.

An organization name should start with @ and should not be a scoped package.

Returns a Promise<boolean> of whether the given name is available.

name

Type: string

Name to check.

options

Type: object

registryUrl

Default: User's configured npm registry URL.

Registry URL to check name availability against.

Note: You're unlikely to need this option. Most use-cases are best solved by using the default. You should only use this option if you need to check a package name against a specific registry.

npmNameMany(names, options?)

Check whether multiple package/organization names are available (not registered) on npm.

Returns a Promise<Map> of name and status.

import {npmNameMany} from 'npm-name';

const result = await npmNameMany(['chalk', '@sindresorhus/is', 'abc123']);

console.log(result.get('chalk'));
//=> false

console.log(result.get('@sindresorhus/is'));
//=> false

console.log(result.get('abc123'));
//=> true

names

Type: string[]

Multiple names to check.

options

Type: object

Same as npmName().

