Check whether a package or organization name is available on npm
$ npm install npm-name
import npmName from 'npm-name';
// Check a package name
console.log(await npmName('chalk'));
//=> false
// Check an organization name
console.log(await npmName('@ava'));
//=> false
console.log(await npmName('@abc123'));
//=> true
try {
await npmName('_ABC');
} catch (error) {
console.log(error.message);
// Invalid package name: _ABC
// - name cannot start with an underscore
// - name can no longer contain capital letters
}
Check whether a package/organization name is available (not registered) on npm.
An organization name should start with
@ and should not be a scoped package.
Returns a
Promise<boolean> of whether the given name is available.
Type:
string
Name to check.
Type:
object
Default: User's configured npm registry URL.
Registry URL to check name availability against.
Note: You're unlikely to need this option. Most use-cases are best solved by using the default. You should only use this option if you need to check a package name against a specific registry.
Check whether multiple package/organization names are available (not registered) on npm.
Returns a
Promise<Map> of name and status.
import {npmNameMany} from 'npm-name';
const result = await npmNameMany(['chalk', '@sindresorhus/is', 'abc123']);
console.log(result.get('chalk'));
//=> false
console.log(result.get('@sindresorhus/is'));
//=> false
console.log(result.get('abc123'));
//=> true
Type:
string[]
Multiple names to check.
Type:
object
Same as
npmName().