npm-merge-driver(1) -- git merge driver for automatic merging of lockfiles

Automatic Setup (recommended):

To start using it right away:

$ npx npm-merge-driver install

Or install it locally, per-project:

cd /path/to/git/repository npx npm-merge-driver install

...And you're good to go!

Next time your lockfile has a conflict, it will be automatically fixed. You don't need to do anything else.

Example

$ npx npm-merge-driver install $ git merge my-conflicting-branch npm WARN conflict A git conflict was detected in package- lock .json. Attempting to auto-resolve. added 1 package in 0.077 s Auto-merging package- lock .json Merge made by the 'recursive' strategy. package- lock .json | 6 +++ 1 file changed, 3 insertions(+), 3 deletions(-) $ git status <clean>

Advanced

The following section is only for advanced configuration of the driver if you have specific needs.

Setup Options

npm-merge-driver install supports a couple of config options:

--driver - string to install as the driver in the git configuration

--driver-name - string to use as the merge driver name in your configuration

--files - list of files that will trigger this driver

--no-legacy - disables retrying legacy commands on error

Merge Options

npm-merge-driver merge can also be configured:

-c, --command - command to execute when a lockfile is conflicted

--no-legacy - disables retrying legacy commands on error

Install as Dependency

To avoid regular npx installs, consider installing the driver:

$ npm install [-g|--save-dev] npm-merge-driver

Manual Setup (advanced):

npm-merge-driver requires two git configurations to work: a git configuration to add the driver to git, which is by default your local .git/config file, and a gitattributes(5) configuration, which is by default your local .git/info/attributes .

If you do not want npm-merge-driver to install itself for you:

Add the driver to .git/config :

$ git config merge. "npm-merge-driver" .name \ "Automatically merge npm lockfiles" $ git config merge. "npm-merge-driver" .driver \ "npx npm-merge-driver merge %A %O %B %P"

Add the relevant attributes to .gitattributes or .git/info/attributes :

package- lock .json merge=npm-merge-driver npm-shrinkwrap.json merge=npm-merge-driver

Using with other package managers

npm-merge-driver can be used with package managers other than npm! It's a bit more verbose, but works just as well, assuming the package manager has a command that can automatically resolve merge conflicts in its lockfile:

$ npx npm-merge-driver install \ - -driver-name yarn-merge-driver \ - -driver "npx npm-merge-driver merge %A %O %B %P -c yarn" \ - -files yarn.lock

...and now, any time yarn.lock has a conflict, it will be automatically resolved without you having to manually run yarn .

Uninstalling

To remove an installed merge driver, use npm-merge-driver uninstall :

$ npx npm-merge-driver uninstall [--global] [--driver-name=npm-merge-driver]

AUTHOR

Written by Kat Marchan

REPORTING BUGS

Please file any relevant issues on Github.

LICENSE

This work is released under the terms of the ISC license. See LICENSE.md for details.

SEE ALSO