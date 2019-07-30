[Unmaintained] We had a good run. It was such a good idea, now npm run does this natively. Use that instead.

List runnable npm scripts

Inspired by rake -T , which will show you all the tasks runnable by rake, this script will show you all the runnable scripts that npm's package.json knows about.

Usage

Npm lets you define scripts that npm can run. Your package.json will include:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "node app.js" , "job" : "node my/one-off/job.js" } }

You could cat package.json , but that's lame. Instead, install npm-ls-scripts :

npm install npm-ls-scripts --save

And run:

And see the scripts in a nice list:

NPM - ls scripts --- start - node app.js job - node my/one-off/job.js ---

Note: ls-scripts is the binary that comes with this package. To use, adjust your path to include:

export PATH=./node_modules/.bin: $PATH

Alternately, after installation, you could type:

Or different still, you make a script to run npm-ls-scripts in your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "ls" : "node_modules/.bin/ls-scripts" } }

And run with:

npm run ls

Config

You can make the output even nice by adding a verbal description to scripts that may be helped by it. Add config via your package.json :

{ "config" : { "scripts" : { "job" : "I would gladly do the job" } }, "scripts" : { "start" : "node app.js" , "job" : "node my/one-off/job.js" } }

Make sure the script names match between config and scripts .

Run with this config, and you should see:

NPM - ls scripts --- start - node app.js job - I would gladly do the job ---

Note that you do not need to specify a description for all scripts if it's not useful or your fingers are tired.