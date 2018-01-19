npm-logical-tree is a Node.js
library that takes the contents of a
package.json and
package-lock.json (or
npm-shrinkwrap.json) and returns a nested tree data structure representing the
logical relationships between the different dependencies.
$ npm install npm-logical-tree
const fs = require('fs')
const logicalTree = require('npm-logical-tree')
const pkg = require('./package.json')
const pkgLock = require('./package-lock.json')
logicalTree(pkg, pkgLock)
// returns:
LogicalTree {
name: 'npm-logical-tree',
version: '1.0.0',
address: null,
optional: false,
dev: false,
bundled: false,
resolved: undefined,
integrity: undefined,
requiredBy: Set { },
dependencies:
Map {
'foo' => LogicalTree {
name: 'foo',
version: '1.2.3',
address: 'foo',
optional: false,
dev: true,
bundled: false,
resolved: 'https://registry.npmjs.org/foo/-/foo-1.2.3.tgz',
integrity: 'sha1-rYUK/p261/SXByi0suR/7Rw4chw=',
dependencies: Map { ... },
requiredBy: Set { ... },
},
...
}
}
> logicalTree(pkg, lock) -> LogicalTree
Calculates a logical tree based on a matching
package.json and
package-lock.json pair. A "logical tree" is a fully-nested dependency graph
for an npm package, as opposed to a physical tree which might be flattened.
logical-tree will represent deduplicated/flattened nodes using the same object
throughout the tree, so duplication can be checked by object identity.
> logicalTree.node(name, [address, [opts]]) -> LogicalTree
Manually creates a new LogicalTree node.
opts.version - version of the node.
opts.optional - is this node an optionalDep?
opts.dev - is this node a devDep?
opts.bundled - is this bundled?
opts.resolved - resolved address.
opts.integrity - SRI string.
logicalTree.node('hello', 'subpath:to:@foo/bar', {dev: true})