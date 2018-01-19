npm-logical-tree is a Node.js library that takes the contents of a package.json and package-lock.json (or npm-shrinkwrap.json ) and returns a nested tree data structure representing the logical relationships between the different dependencies.

Install

$ npm install npm-logical-tree

Example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const logicalTree = require ( 'npm-logical-tree' ) const pkg = require ( './package.json' ) const pkgLock = require ( './package-lock.json' ) logicalTree(pkg, pkgLock) LogicalTree { name : 'npm-logical-tree' , version : '1.0.0' , address : null , optional : false , dev : false , bundled : false , resolved : undefined , integrity : undefined , requiredBy : Set { }, dependencies : Map { 'foo' => LogicalTree { name : 'foo' , version : '1.2.3' , address : 'foo' , optional : false , dev : true , bundled : false , resolved : 'https://registry.npmjs.org/foo/-/foo-1.2.3.tgz' , integrity : 'sha1-rYUK/p261/SXByi0suR/7Rw4chw=' , dependencies : Map { ... }, requiredBy : Set { ... }, }, ... } }

API

> logicalTree(pkg, lock) -> LogicalTree

Calculates a logical tree based on a matching package.json and package-lock.json pair. A "logical tree" is a fully-nested dependency graph for an npm package, as opposed to a physical tree which might be flattened.

logical-tree will represent deduplicated/flattened nodes using the same object throughout the tree, so duplication can be checked by object identity.

Example

> logicalTree.node(name, [address, [opts]]) -> LogicalTree

Manually creates a new LogicalTree node.

Options

opts.version - version of the node.

- version of the node. opts.optional - is this node an optionalDep?

- is this node an optionalDep? opts.dev - is this node a devDep?

- is this node a devDep? opts.bundled - is this bundled?

- is this bundled? opts.resolved - resolved address.

- resolved address. opts.integrity - SRI string.

Example