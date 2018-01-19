openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npm-logical-tree

by npm
1.2.1 (see all)

Calculates a nested logical tree using a package.json and a package lock.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

287K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-logical-tree npm version license Travis AppVeyor Coverage Status

npm-logical-tree is a Node.js library that takes the contents of a package.json and package-lock.json (or npm-shrinkwrap.json) and returns a nested tree data structure representing the logical relationships between the different dependencies.

Install

$ npm install npm-logical-tree

Table of Contents

Example

const fs = require('fs')
const logicalTree = require('npm-logical-tree')

const pkg = require('./package.json')
const pkgLock = require('./package-lock.json')

logicalTree(pkg, pkgLock)
// returns:
LogicalTree {
  name: 'npm-logical-tree',
  version: '1.0.0',
  address: null,
  optional: false,
  dev: false,
  bundled: false,
  resolved: undefined,
  integrity: undefined,
  requiredBy: Set { },
  dependencies:
   Map {
     'foo' => LogicalTree {
       name: 'foo',
       version: '1.2.3',
       address: 'foo',
       optional: false,
       dev: true,
       bundled: false,
       resolved: 'https://registry.npmjs.org/foo/-/foo-1.2.3.tgz',
       integrity: 'sha1-rYUK/p261/SXByi0suR/7Rw4chw=',
       dependencies: Map { ... },
       requiredBy: Set { ... },
     },
     ...
  }
}

Contributing

The npm team enthusiastically welcomes contributions and project participation! There's a bunch of things you can do if you want to contribute! The Contributor Guide has all the information you need for everything from reporting bugs to contributing entire new features. Please don't hesitate to jump in if you'd like to, or even ask us questions if something isn't clear.

All participants and maintainers in this project are expected to follow Code of Conduct, and just generally be excellent to each other.

Please refer to the Changelog for project history details, too.

Happy hacking!

API

> logicalTree(pkg, lock) -> LogicalTree

Calculates a logical tree based on a matching package.json and package-lock.json pair. A "logical tree" is a fully-nested dependency graph for an npm package, as opposed to a physical tree which might be flattened.

logical-tree will represent deduplicated/flattened nodes using the same object throughout the tree, so duplication can be checked by object identity.

Example
const pkg = require('./package.json')
const pkgLock = require('./package-lock.json')

logicalTree(pkg, pkgLock)
// returns:
LogicalTree {
  name: 'npm-logical-tree',
  version: '1.0.0',
  address: null,
  optional: false,
  dev: false,
  bundled: false,
  resolved: undefined,
  integrity: undefined,
  requiredBy: Set { },
  dependencies:
   Map {
     'foo' => LogicalTree {
       name: 'foo',
       version: '1.2.3',
       address: 'foo',
       optional: false,
       dev: true,
       bundled: false,
       resolved: 'https://registry.npmjs.org/foo/-/foo-1.2.3.tgz',
       integrity: 'sha1-rYUK/p261/SXByi0suR/7Rw4chw=',
       requiredBy: Set { ... },
       dependencies: Map { ... }
     },
     ...
  }
}

> logicalTree.node(name, [address, [opts]]) -> LogicalTree

Manually creates a new LogicalTree node.

Options
  • opts.version - version of the node.
  • opts.optional - is this node an optionalDep?
  • opts.dev - is this node a devDep?
  • opts.bundled - is this bundled?
  • opts.resolved - resolved address.
  • opts.integrity - SRI string.
Example
logicalTree.node('hello', 'subpath:to:@foo/bar', {dev: true})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial