Installs a set of local node modules into a target folder using
npm link. Links all dependencies of the local modules if they are listed in the source folder.
Blog post explaining this module.
npm install npm-link-shared -g
v0.5.2 (2017-09-07) - Updated dependencies. Added package-lock.json.
v0.5.1 (2017-05-19) - Support for
--include-peer which links peer dependencies if they are defined.
v0.5.0 (2017-03-29) - BREAKING CHANGES: The lib/api function's arguments have been revamped. The previously undocumented argument --includeDev is now --include-dev to be consistent with other arguments. We now print a warning and exit gracefully if either the shared or target directory do not exist.
v0.4.0 (2017-03-13) - Support for changing executable to yarn with
--yarn. Use at your own risk!
yarn link is not yet functionally equivalent to
npm link.
v0.3.3 (2016-07-01) - Support for npm link options, removed hardcoded usage of
--production.
v0.3.0 (2016-03-25) - Support for @scope packages. For example,
@scope/my-package.
v0.2.1 (2016-01-12) - Thanks to @barroudjo, module folder names are now de-coupled from the names in the package.json. So any name can be used as a folder name.
v0.2.0 (2015-10-30) - Links using
--production flag so that devDependencies should not be installed anymore. Tests added.
v0.1.6 (2015-04-20) - Removed unneeded npm dependency. Added a possibility to define which modules to install.
npm-link-shared <shared-modules-dir> <target-installation-dir> [<module1..> [, <module2..>]] [--yarn] [--include-dev] [--include-peer] [--<npm-link-option> [--<npm-link-option>]]
For example:
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project
This links all modules located in the
internal_modules directory to the
my-project dir.
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project my-module1 my-module2
This links modules
my-module1 and
my-module2 located in the
internal_modules directory to the
my-project dir. Only these two modules are installed but their dependencies are resolved against the entire
internal_modules directory.
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project --production
This prevents installation of devDependencies of shared modules by passing the production option to npm link (npm link --production).
NOTE:
yarn link is currently functionally different from
npm link, and should not be considered stable. Use at your own risk until the yarn project has stabilized.
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project --yarn
This works in conjunction with all other options.
devDependencies:
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project --include-dev
peerDependencies:
npm-link-shared /home/user/internal_modules/ /home/user/my-project --include-peer
Ordinarily, only packages found under the dependencies key in a project's
package.json are linked. With this option, devDependencies and/or peerDependencies are also linked.
To run tests successfully, you must have both npm and yarn in your
$PATH.
MIT