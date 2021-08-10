openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nlc

npm-link-check

by etpinard
4.0.0 (see all)

🏁 CLI utility that checks whether a project's current node modules tree contains npm-link'ed packages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

639

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-link-check

npm version

Build Status Coverage Status

CLI utility that checks whether a project's current node modules tree contains npm-link'ed packages.

So that you don't build a distributed bundle containing linked packages ever again!

npm-link-check even works with npm scoped packages. Big ups @Istenes for that PR 🍻

Install

# for CLI use:
npm install -g npm-link-check

# for npm-script use:
npm install npm-link-check

Usage

CLI

# to check current working directory
npm-link-check

# to check arbitrary project
npm-link-check path/to/project/root

npm-link-check will log something like:

Some npm-link\'ed packaged were found:
    - package dummy (at node_modules/dummy) is linked

and exit with code 1 if one or many packages npm-link'ed are found. Big ups to @c-eliasson for cleaning that up!

As a pre-version check

In this era of bundled and transpiled javascript, it is common for projects to build a distributed version when running the npm version task. Using npm-link-check, the often neglected check for npm-link'ed packages can automated as follow:

In your project's package.json, add:

{
  "scripts": {
    "preversion": "npm-link-check"
  }
}

making npm-link-check run on npm version before your package's version is bumped. If an npm-link'ed package if found, the npm version task will be aborted.

Credits

2021 Étienne Tétreault-Pinard. MIT License

Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial