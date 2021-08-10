CLI utility that checks whether a project's current node modules tree contains npm-link'ed packages.

So that you don't build a distributed bundle containing linked packages ever again!

npm-link-check even works with npm scoped packages. Big ups @Istenes for that PR 🍻

Install

npm install -g npm-link-check npm install npm-link-check

Usage

CLI

npm-link-check npm-link-check path/to/project/root

npm-link-check will log something like:

Some npm-link\'ed packaged were found: - package dummy (at node_modules/dummy) is linked

and exit with code 1 if one or many packages npm-link'ed are found. Big ups to @c-eliasson for cleaning that up!

As a pre-version check

In this era of bundled and transpiled javascript, it is common for projects to build a distributed version when running the npm version task. Using npm-link-check , the often neglected check for npm-link'ed packages can automated as follow:

In your project's package.json , add:

{ "scripts" : { "preversion" : "npm-link-check" } }

making npm-link-check run on npm version before your package's version is bumped. If an npm-link'ed package if found, the npm version task will be aborted.

Credits

2021 Étienne Tétreault-Pinard. MIT License