CLI utility that checks whether a project's current node modules tree contains npm-link'ed packages.
So that you don't build a distributed bundle containing linked packages ever again!
npm-link-check even works with npm scoped packages. Big ups @Istenes for that PR 🍻
# for CLI use:
npm install -g npm-link-check
# for npm-script use:
npm install npm-link-check
# to check current working directory
npm-link-check
# to check arbitrary project
npm-link-check path/to/project/root
npm-link-check will log something like:
Some npm-link\'ed packaged were found:
- package dummy (at node_modules/dummy) is linked
and exit with code
1 if one or many packages npm-link'ed are found. Big ups to @c-eliasson for cleaning that up!
In this era of bundled and transpiled javascript, it is common for projects to
build a distributed version when running the
npm version task. Using
npm-link-check, the
often neglected check for npm-link'ed packages can automated as follow:
In your project's
package.json, add:
{
"scripts": {
"preversion": "npm-link-check"
}
}
making
npm-link-check run on
npm version before your package's version is
bumped. If an npm-link'ed package if found, the
npm version task will be
aborted.
2021 Étienne Tétreault-Pinard. MIT License