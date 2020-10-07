openbase logo
nlb

npm-link-better

by laggingreflex
0.6.0 (see all)

npm link alternative

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm-link-better

npm link with extra features, such as:

  • --quick to link without installing dependencies

  • --save (/--saveDev/Peer/Optional) to save the linked dependency in your package.json.

  • --copy to copy files individually instead of linking

Formerly npm-link-quick, npm-link-save, and npm-link-copy all now combined into this as a drop-in replacement.

Install

npm install --global npm-link-better

Usage

npm-link-better --quick
# or
nlq

npm-link-better --save <dependency>
# or
nls <dependency>

npm-link-better --copy <dependency>
# or
nlc <dependency>

Bonus Features:

