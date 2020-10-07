npm link with extra features, such as:
--quick to link without installing dependencies
--save (/
--saveDev/
Peer/
Optional) to save the linked dependency in your package.json.
--copy to copy files individually instead of linking
Formerly npm-link-quick, npm-link-save, and npm-link-copy all now combined into this as a drop-in replacement.
npm install --global npm-link-better
npm-link-better --quick
# or
nlq
npm-link-better --save <dependency>
# or
nls <dependency>
npm-link-better --copy <dependency>
# or
nlc <dependency>
Bonus Features:
npm-link-quick --zelda flag to link all packages in a dir (inspired by https://github.com/feross/zelda))