npm link with extra features, such as:

--quick to link without installing dependencies

--save (/ --saveDev / Peer / Optional ) to save the linked dependency in your package.json.

--copy to copy files individually instead of linking

Formerly npm-link-quick, npm-link-save, and npm-link-copy all now combined into this as a drop-in replacement.

Install

npm install --global npm-link-better

Usage

npm-link-better --quick nlq

npm-link-better --save < dependency > # or nls < dependency >

npm-link-better --copy < dependency > # or nlc < dependency >

Bonus Features: