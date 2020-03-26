This module will be deprecated once npm v7 is released. Please do not rely on it more than absolutely necessary.
The lifecycle script runner used in npm v7 is @npmcli/run-script. Please use that module moving forward.
npm-lifecycle is a standalone library for
executing packages' lifecycle scripts. It is extracted from npm itself and
intended to be fully compatible with the way npm executes individual scripts.
$ npm install npm-lifecycle
// idk yet
> lifecycle(name, pkg, wd, [opts]) -> Promise
opts.stdio - the stdio
passed to the child process.
[0, 1, 2] by default.
lifecycle()