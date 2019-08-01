openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nlc

npm-license-crawler

by M Wittig
0.2.1 (see all)

Analyzes license information for multiple node.js modules (package.json files) as part of your software project.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

9

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM License Crawler

npm version Greenkeeper badge

NPM License Crawler is a wrapper around license-checker to analyze several node packages (package.json files) as part of your software project. This way, it is possible to create a list of third party licenses for your software project in one go. File paths containing ".git" or "node_modules" are ignored at the stage where 'package.json' files are matched to provide the entry points to calling license-checker.

Contributions

If you like npm-license-crawler, please consider ★ starring the project on github. Contributions to the project are welcome. You can simply fork the project and create a pull request with your contribution to start with.

Installation

Use global installation to be able to run npm-license-crawler from the command line.

npm i npm-license-crawler -g

Options

  • --start directory-path: path to the directory the license search should start from. If omitted the current working directory is assumed.

  • --exclude directory-path: path to a directory to be excluded (and its subdirectories) from the search.

  • --unknown: show only licenses that can't be determined or have been guessed.

  • --dependencies: show only third-party licenses, i.e., only list the dependencies defined in package.json.

  • --production: show only production dependencies

  • --development: show only development dependencies

  • --onlyDirectDependencies: show only direct dependencies licenses, i.e., don't list dependencies of dependencies.

  • --omitVersion: omit version numbers in result (e.g. "npm-license-crawler@0.1.5" becomes "npm-license-crawler")

  • --noColor: (or --no-color) don't show colors in the console output

  • --relativeLicensePath: output the relative file path for license files.

  • --json /path/to/save.json: export data as JSON to the given file. The path will be created if it does not exist.

  • --csv /path/to/save.csv: export the data as comma-separated values to the given file. The path will be created if it does not exist.

Example

Called from the npm-license-crawler installation directory. If called in another directory make sure the given exclude path exists (or omit the --exclude option and argument).

npm-license-crawler  --exclude ./lib --dependencies --csv licenses.csv

Using npm-license-crawler API

See the following example.

var crawler = require('npm-license-crawler'),
    options = {
        start: ['../..'],
        exclude: ['.'],
        json: 'licenses.json',
        unknown: true
    };

crawler.dumpLicenses(options,
    function(error, res){
        if (error) {
            console.error("Error:", error);
        }
        else {
            console.dir(res);
        }
    }
);

History

See Release History.

Build Status

Build Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial