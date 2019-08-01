NPM License Crawler is a wrapper around license-checker to analyze several node packages (package.json files) as part of your software project. This way, it is possible to create a list of third party licenses for your software project in one go. File paths containing ".git" or "node_modules" are ignored at the stage where 'package.json' files are matched to provide the entry points to calling license-checker.
Use global installation to be able to run npm-license-crawler from the command line.
npm i npm-license-crawler -g
--start directory-path: path to the directory the license search should start from.
If omitted the current working directory is assumed.
--exclude directory-path: path to a directory to be excluded (and its subdirectories) from the search.
--unknown: show only licenses that can't be determined or have been guessed.
--dependencies: show only third-party licenses, i.e., only list the dependencies defined in package.json.
--production: show only production dependencies
--development: show only development dependencies
--onlyDirectDependencies: show only direct dependencies licenses, i.e., don't list dependencies of dependencies.
--omitVersion: omit version numbers in result (e.g. "npm-license-crawler@0.1.5" becomes "npm-license-crawler")
--noColor: (or
--no-color) don't show colors in the console output
--relativeLicensePath: output the relative file path for license files.
--json /path/to/save.json: export data as JSON to the given file.
The path will be created if it does not exist.
--csv /path/to/save.csv: export the data as comma-separated values to the given file.
The path will be created if it does not exist.
Called from the
npm-license-crawler installation directory. If called in another directory
make sure the given exclude path exists (or omit the
--exclude option and argument).
npm-license-crawler --exclude ./lib --dependencies --csv licenses.csv
See the following example.
var crawler = require('npm-license-crawler'),
options = {
start: ['../..'],
exclude: ['.'],
json: 'licenses.json',
unknown: true
};
crawler.dumpLicenses(options,
function(error, res){
if (error) {
console.error("Error:", error);
}
else {
console.dir(res);
}
}
);
