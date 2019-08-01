NPM License Crawler

NPM License Crawler is a wrapper around license-checker to analyze several node packages (package.json files) as part of your software project. This way, it is possible to create a list of third party licenses for your software project in one go. File paths containing ".git" or "node_modules" are ignored at the stage where 'package.json' files are matched to provide the entry points to calling license-checker.

Contributions

Installation

Use global installation to be able to run npm-license-crawler from the command line.

npm i npm-license-crawler -g

Options

--start directory-path : path to the directory the license search should start from. If omitted the current working directory is assumed.

--exclude directory-path : path to a directory to be excluded (and its subdirectories) from the search.

--unknown : show only licenses that can't be determined or have been guessed.

--dependencies : show only third-party licenses, i.e., only list the dependencies defined in package.json.

--production : show only production dependencies

--development : show only development dependencies

--onlyDirectDependencies : show only direct dependencies licenses, i.e., don't list dependencies of dependencies.

--omitVersion : omit version numbers in result (e.g. "npm-license-crawler@0.1.5" becomes "npm-license-crawler")

--noColor : (or --no-color ) don't show colors in the console output

--relativeLicensePath : output the relative file path for license files.

--json /path/to/save.json : export data as JSON to the given file. The path will be created if it does not exist.

--csv /path/to/save.csv : export the data as comma-separated values to the given file. The path will be created if it does not exist.

Example

Called from the npm-license-crawler installation directory. If called in another directory make sure the given exclude path exists (or omit the --exclude option and argument).

npm-license-crawler

Using npm-license-crawler API

See the following example.

var crawler = require ( 'npm-license-crawler' ), options = { start : [ '../..' ], exclude : [ '.' ], json : 'licenses.json' , unknown : true }; crawler.dumpLicenses(options, function ( error, res ) { if (error) { console .error( "Error:" , error); } else { console .dir(res); } } );

History

