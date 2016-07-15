NPM License

(Original credit to https://github.com/davglass/license-checker)

Ever needed to see all the license info for a module and it's dependencies?

It's this easy:

npm install -g npm-license mkdir foo cd foo npm install yui-lint npm-license

You should see something like this:

scanning ./yui-lint ├─ cli@0.4.3 │ ├─ repository: http://github.com/chriso/cli │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ glob@3.1.14 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ graceful-fs@1.1.14 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-graceful-fs │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ inherits@1.0.0 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/inherits │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ jshint@0.9.1 │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ lru-cache@1.0.6 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ lru-cache@2.0.4 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ minimatch@0.0.5 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ minimatch@0.2.9 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ sigmund@1.0.0 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/sigmund │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN └─ yui-lint@0.1.1 ├─ licenses: BSD └─ repository: http://github.com/yui/yui-lint

You can also specify --unknown to only show licenses that it can't determine or guessed at (from README)

Also supports --json /path/to/save.json to export the data.

Requiring

var checker = require ( 'npm-license' ); checker.init({ start : '/path/to/start/looking' }, function ( json ) { });

Options (Defaults)

Below are the list of defaults and their descriptions. You may pass them either as a module or through the command line (ie. npm-license --depth=3 )

{ unknown : false , start : '.' , depth : 'all' , include : 'dependencies' , meta : null }

Passing in additional metadata

With the meta option, you may pass in the path (relative to cwd) to a json file containing a structure similar to:

{ "mydep1@0.0.1" : "MIT" , "mydep2@0.10.1" : "WTFPL" , "mydep3@0.2.0" : { "licenses" : [ "BSD" , "Apache 2.0" ] }, "mydep4@0.5.10" : { "licenses" : "GPL" , "repository" : "http://path/to/repo" } }

Whatever you specify in this file overrides the inspection done by npm-license. This is particularly useful for cases where the license exists for a dependency, but the library wasn't able to pick it up with its usual methods.