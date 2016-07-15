(Original credit to https://github.com/davglass/license-checker)
Ever needed to see all the license info for a module and it's dependencies?
It's this easy:
npm install -g npm-license
mkdir foo
cd foo
npm install yui-lint
npm-license
You should see something like this:
scanning ./yui-lint
├─ cli@0.4.3
│ ├─ repository: http://github.com/chriso/cli
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ glob@3.1.14
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob
│ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN
├─ graceful-fs@1.1.14
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-graceful-fs
│ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN
├─ inherits@1.0.0
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/inherits
│ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN
├─ jshint@0.9.1
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ lru-cache@1.0.6
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ lru-cache@2.0.4
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ minimatch@0.0.5
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ minimatch@0.2.9
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
│ └─ licenses: MIT
├─ sigmund@1.0.0
│ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/sigmund
│ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN
└─ yui-lint@0.1.1
├─ licenses: BSD
└─ repository: http://github.com/yui/yui-lint
You can also specify
--unknown to only show licenses that it can't determine or guessed at (from README)
Also supports
--json /path/to/save.json to export the data.
var checker = require('npm-license');
checker.init({
start: '/path/to/start/looking'
}, function(json) {
//The sorted json data
});
Below are the list of defaults and their descriptions.
You may pass them either as a module or through the command line (ie.
npm-license --depth=3)
{
unknown: false, // Boolean: generate only a list of unknown licenses
start: '.', // String: path to start the dependency checks
depth: 'all', // Number | 'all': how deep to recurse through the dependencies
include: 'dependencies', // String | Array | 'all': recurse through various types of dependencies (https://npmjs.org/doc/json.html)
meta: null // String: path to a metadata json file (see below)
}
With the
meta option, you may pass in the path (relative to cwd) to a json file containing a structure similar to:
{
"mydep1@0.0.1": "MIT",
"mydep2@0.10.1": "WTFPL",
"mydep3@0.2.0": {
"licenses": ["BSD", "Apache 2.0"]
},
"mydep4@0.5.10": {
"licenses": "GPL",
"repository": "http://path/to/repo"
}
}
Whatever you specify in this file overrides the inspection done by npm-license. This is particularly useful for cases where the license exists for a dependency, but the library wasn't able to pick it up with its usual methods.