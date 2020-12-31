openbase logo
npm-keyword

by Sindre Sorhus
6.1.0

Get a list of npm packages with a certain keyword

Readme

npm-keyword Build Status

Get a list of npm packages with a certain keyword

Install

$ npm install npm-keyword

Usage

const npmKeyword = require('npm-keyword');

(async () => {
    console.log(await npmKeyword('gulpplugin'));
    //=> [{name: 'gulp-autoprefixer', description: '…'}, …]

    console.log(await npmKeyword.names('gulpplugin'));
    //=> ['gulp-autoprefixer', …]

    console.log(await npmKeyword.count('gulpplugin'));
    //=> 3457
})();

Caveat

The list of packages will contain a maximum of 250 packages matching the keyword. This limitation is caused by the npm registry API.

API

npmKeyword(keyword, [options])

Returns a promise for a list of packages having the specified keyword in their package.json keyword property.

keyword

Type: string string[]
Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number
Default: 250

Limits the amount of results.

npmKeyword.names(keyword, [options])

Returns a promise for a list of package names. Use this if you don't need the description as it's faster.

keyword

Type: string string[]
Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number
Default: 250

Limits the amount of results.

npmKeyword.count(keyword)

Returns a promise for the count of packages.

keyword

Type: string string[]
Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

  • package-json - Get the package.json of a package from the npm registry
  • npm-user - Get user info of an npm user
  • npm-email - Get the email of an npm user

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

