Get a list of npm packages with a certain keyword

Install

npm install npm-keyword

Usage

const npmKeyword = require ( 'npm-keyword' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await npmKeyword( 'gulpplugin' )); console .log( await npmKeyword.names( 'gulpplugin' )); console .log( await npmKeyword.count( 'gulpplugin' )); })();

Caveat

The list of packages will contain a maximum of 250 packages matching the keyword. This limitation is caused by the npm registry API.

API

Returns a promise for a list of packages having the specified keyword in their package.json keyword property.

keyword

Type: string string[]

Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number

Default: 250

Limits the amount of results.

Returns a promise for a list of package names. Use this if you don't need the description as it's faster.

keyword

Type: string string[]

Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number

Default: 250

Limits the amount of results.

Returns a promise for the count of packages.

keyword

Type: string string[]

Example: ['string', 'camelcase']

One or more keywords. Only matches packages that have all the given keywords.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus