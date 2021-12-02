Install Webpack Plugin Speed up development by automatically installing & saving dependencies with Webpack.

It is inefficient to Ctrl-C your build script & server just to install a dependency you didn't know you needed until now.

Instead, use require or import how you normally would and installation will happen automatically to install & save missing dependencies while you work!

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev install-webpack-plugin

Usage

In your webpack.config.js :

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin() ],

This is equivalent to:

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ dependencies : { peer : true , }, packageManager : { type : this .getDefaultPackageManager(), options : { dev : false , quiet : false , }, }, prompt : true , }); ],

Options

dependencies

Type: Object

Dependencies related options.

peer

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Install missing peer dependencies.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ dependencies : { peer : true , } }), ],

packageManager

Type: 'npm' | 'yarn' | 'pnpm' | Object | Function

Package manager to use for installing dependencies.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ packageManager : 'yarn' }, }), ],

You can provide a Function to the packageManager to make it dynamic:

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ packageManager : function ( module, path ) { return [ "babel-preset-react-hmre" , "webpack-dev-middleware" , "webpack-hot-middleware" , ].indexOf( module ) !== -1 ; }, }), ],

type

Type: 'npm' | 'yarn' | 'pnpm'

Name of package manager to use for installing dependencies.

options

Type: Object

Package manager related options.

arguments

Type: Array

Provide custom arguments to use with package manager.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ packageManager : { type : 'npm' , options : { arguments : [ '--ignore-scripts' ] } } }, }), ],

dev

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Install as development dependencies.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ packageManager : { type : 'npm' , options : { dev : true , } } }, }), ],

quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Reduce the amount of console logging.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ packageManager : { type : 'npm' , options : { quiet : true , } } }, }), ],

prompt

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show a prompt to confirm installation.

plugins: [ new InstallPlugin({ prompt : true , }, }), ],

Demo

Features

Works with webpack ^v5.0.0 .

Works with webpack . Auto-installs .babelrc plugins & presets.

Auto-installs plugins & presets. Supports both ES5 & ES6 Modules. (e.g. require , import )

Supports both ES5 & ES6 Modules. (e.g. , ) Supports Namespaced packages. (e.g. @cycle/dom )

Supports Namespaced packages. (e.g. ) Supports Dot-delimited packages. (e.g. lodash.capitalize )

Supports Dot-delimited packages. (e.g. ) Supports CSS imports. (e.g. @import "~bootstrap" )

Supports CSS imports. (e.g. ) Supports webpack loaders. (e.g. babel-loader , file-loader , etc.)

Supports webpack loaders. (e.g. , , etc.) Supports inline webpack loaders. (e.g. require("bundle?lazy!./App" )

Supports inline webpack loaders. (e.g. ) Auto-installs missing peerDependencies . (e.g. @cycle/core will automatically install rx@* )

Auto-installs missing . (e.g. will automatically install ) Supports webpack's resolve.alias & resolve.root configuration. (e.g. require("react") can alias to react-lite )

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING