Installs node modules to versioned or custom directories.

Very useful if you want to use multiple versions of the same package as top-level dependencies.

CLI Usage

Install globally: npm install npm-install-version -g

Example Usage

$ niv csjs@1.0.0 # installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/csjs@1.0.0/ $ niv csjs@1.0.0 --destination csjs-v1 # installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/csjs-v1/ $ niv scott113341/csjs#some-branch --overwrite # installs https://github.com/scott113341/csjs#some-branch to node_modules/scott113341-csjs#some-branch/ # notice how the installation directory is sanitized (the "/" is replaced with a "-") # overwrites the previously installed version there, which is useful if I just updated "some-branch"

Full Usage

usage: niv <package> [options...] required: package the package to be installed gets passed directly to "npm install <package>" optional: --destination, -d the destination install directory inside node_modules/ default: sanitized <package> --overwrite, -o overwrite if there is already a package at [destination] default: false --quiet, -q suppress informational output default: false --help, -h display this message

Programmatic Usage

Install locally: npm install npm-install-version --save-dev

Basic Example

Let's say we want to benchmark a few versions of csjs against each other:

const niv = require ( 'npm-install-version' ); const benchmark = require ( './some-benchmark-function.js' ); niv.install( 'csjs@1.0.0' ); niv.install( 'csjs@1.0.1' ); const csjs_old = niv.require( 'csjs@1.0.0' ); const csjs_new = niv.require( 'csjs@1.0.1' ); benchmark([csjs_old, csjs_new], 'some-test-input' );

Advanced Example