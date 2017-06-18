openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
niv

npm-install-version

by Scott Hardy
6.0.2 (see all)

Installs node modules to versioned or custom directories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

695

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-install-version

npm-version build-status dependencies dev-dependencies

Installs node modules to versioned or custom directories.

Very useful if you want to use multiple versions of the same package as top-level dependencies.

CLI Usage

Install globally: npm install npm-install-version -g

Example Usage

$ niv csjs@1.0.0
# installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/csjs@1.0.0/

$ niv csjs@1.0.0 --destination csjs-v1
# installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/csjs-v1/

$ niv scott113341/csjs#some-branch --overwrite
# installs https://github.com/scott113341/csjs#some-branch to node_modules/scott113341-csjs#some-branch/
# notice how the installation directory is sanitized (the "/" is replaced with a "-")
# overwrites the previously installed version there, which is useful if I just updated "some-branch"

Full Usage

usage: niv <package> [options...]

required:

  package
    the package to be installed
    gets passed directly to "npm install <package>"

optional:

  --destination, -d
    the destination install directory inside node_modules/
    default: sanitized <package>

  --overwrite, -o
    overwrite if there is already a package at [destination]
    default: false

  --quiet, -q
    suppress informational output
    default: false

  --help, -h
    display this message

Programmatic Usage

Install locally: npm install npm-install-version --save-dev

Basic Example

Let's say we want to benchmark a few versions of csjs against each other:

const niv = require('npm-install-version');
const benchmark = require('./some-benchmark-function.js');

niv.install('csjs@1.0.0');
// installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/csjs@1.0.0/

niv.install('csjs@1.0.1');
// installs csjs@1.0.1 to node_modules/csjs@1.0.1/

const csjs_old = niv.require('csjs@1.0.0');
const csjs_new = niv.require('csjs@1.0.1');
// require the old and new versions of csjs

benchmark([csjs_old, csjs_new], 'some-test-input');
// run our fake benchmark function on the old and new versions of csjs

Advanced Example

const niv = require('npm-install-version');

niv.install('csjs@1.0.0', { destination: 'some-dir' });
// installs csjs@1.0.0 to node_modules/some-dir/

niv.install('csjs@1.0.1', { destination: 'some-dir' });
// doesn't do anything because node_modules/some-dir/ already exists

niv.install('csjs@1.0.1', { destination: 'some-dir', overwrite: true });
// installs csjs@1.0.1 to node_modules/some-dir/, overwriting the existing install

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial