An NPM module to reinstall missing dependencies.

I created this module after working on a project where deployments were failing due to missing module dependencies. An npm install would fail to install the required dependencies for an unknown reason and without error. Since npm install succeeds without error, there wasn't a way to tell if the dependency installation failed.

When running npm install for a second time on a project, npm will check the first level of modules to ensure they're installed, but not traverse the dependency tree to ensure all sub-module dependencies are installed. You can run npm outdated to check if modules are missing but npm won't install them for you.

This module combines npm outdated and npm install to install all missing dependencies within the dependency tree.

Installation

To be able to use this tool system-wide to install missing dependencies for all your node projects, install it globally.

npm install -g npm-install-missing

Usage

Within your project directory:

The script will check the current project directory for missing dependencies and install them automatically.

Dependencies

This module depends on the following modules:

async

npm

Testing

To install the devDependencies and run the test framework:

cd npm-install-missing npm install npm test

Support

Please file tickets and issues using GitHub Issues

License

Copyright 2013 Alex Cline alex.cline@gmail.com

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.