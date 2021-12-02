Speed up development by automatically installing & saving dependencies with Webpack.
It is inefficient to Ctrl-C your build script & server just to install a dependency you didn't know you needed until now.
Instead, use
require or
import how you normally would and installation
will happen automatically to install & save missing dependencies while you work!
$ npm install --save-dev install-webpack-plugin
In your
webpack.config.js:
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin()
],
This is equivalent to:
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
dependencies: {
peer: true,
},
packageManager: {
type: this.getDefaultPackageManager(),
options: {
dev: false,
quiet: false,
},
},
prompt: true,
});
],
Type:
Object
Dependencies related options.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Install missing peer dependencies.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
dependencies: {
peer: true,
}
}),
],
Type:
'npm' | 'yarn' | 'pnpm' | Object | Function
Package manager to use for installing dependencies.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
packageManager: 'yarn'
},
}),
],
You can provide a
Function to the
packageManager to make it dynamic:
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
packageManager: function(module, path) {
return [
"babel-preset-react-hmre",
"webpack-dev-middleware",
"webpack-hot-middleware",
].indexOf(module) !== -1;
},
}),
],
Type:
'npm' | 'yarn' | 'pnpm'
Name of package manager to use for installing dependencies.
Type:
Object
Package manager related options.
Type:
Array
Provide custom arguments to use with package manager.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
packageManager: {
type: 'npm',
options: {
arguments: ['--ignore-scripts']
}
}
},
}),
],
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Install as development dependencies.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
packageManager: {
type: 'npm',
options: {
dev: true,
}
}
},
}),
],
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Reduce the amount of console logging.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
packageManager: {
type: 'npm',
options: {
quiet: true,
}
}
},
}),
],
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show a prompt to confirm installation.
plugins: [
new InstallPlugin({
prompt: true,
},
}),
],
^v5.0.0.
.babelrc plugins & presets.
require,
import)
@cycle/dom)
lodash.capitalize)
@import "~bootstrap")
babel-loader,
file-loader, etc.)
require("bundle?lazy!./App")
peerDependencies.
(e.g.
@cycle/core will automatically install
rx@*)
resolve.alias &
resolve.root configuration.
(e.g.
require("react") can alias to
react-lite)
