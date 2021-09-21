openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npm-install-checks

by npm
4.0.0 (see all)

contains checks that npm runs during the installation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-install-checks

Check the engines and platform fields in package.json

API

Both functions will throw an error if the check fails, or return undefined if everything is ok.

Errors have a required and current fields.

.checkEngine(pkg, npmVer, nodeVer, force = false)

Check if node/npm version is supported by the package. If it isn't supported, an error is thrown.

force argument will override the node version check, but not the npm version check, as this typically would indicate that the current version of npm is unable to install the package properly for some reason.

Error code: 'EBADENGINE'

.checkPlatform(pkg, force)

Check if OS/Arch is supported by the package.

Error code: 'EBADPLATFORM'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial