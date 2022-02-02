npm-gui is a handy tool for managing javascript project dependencies, which are listed in
package.json. Under the hood it will use transparently
npm,
bower or
yarn commands to install, remove or update dependencies
(to use yarn it requires yarn.lock file to be present in project folder.)
Simplest way to run
npm-gui is by using
npx:
~/$ npx npm-gui
It will run the newest version of
npm-gui without installing it on your system.
npm-gui could also be installed as global dependency:
npm install -g npm-gui
or locally:
npm install npm-gui
npm-gui app will be accessible in browser under address http://localhost:1337/. Remember to first use a command below:
When installed as global dependency you could run
npm-gui with command line:
~/$ npm-gui
Then you could navigate to folder containing your javascript project (including
package.json or
bower.json).
Or you could run
npm-gui command in you desired folder:
~/workspace/project1$ npm-gui
If you need to start app on another
host/port, you could add
host:port argument to command for example:
~/$ npm-gui localhost:9000
To change project press folder icon in top-right corner. Navigation panel will allow you to change folder - it must contain yarn.lock, package.json or bower.json file to be choosen.
To install new dependency you can use search/add button. After typing name of the dependency in input - press search button - results will appear on list below. You can switch here between npm/bower repository. You must also decide will dependency be installed as production or development. After successful installation of new dependency it will appear on project list.
To remove dependency from your project simply press trash icon on the right.
To do a batch dependencies update and save new versions to package.json, for example wanted, press one of the green button above list of project dependencies.
To get more readable log you can use enlarge button which will change width of console.
Consoles are not self-closing they will be visible until you close them with remove button
@q-nick