New: The article about the story of npm-groovy-lint, and why you should dive in open-source community !
Based on CodeNarc , this out of the box package allows to track groovy errors and correct a part of them
Easy to integrate in a CD/CI process (Jenkins Pipeline,CircleCI...) to lint your groovy or Jenkinsfile at each build :)
You can also use this package in :
See CHANGELOG
Any question, problem or enhancement request ? Ask here :)
npm-groovy-lint OPTIONS
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|-p
--path
|String
|Directory containing the files to lint
Example:
./path/to/my/groovy/files
|-f
--files
|String
|Comma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be included.
Default:
"**/*.groovy,**/Jenkinsfile,**/*.gradle"
Examples:
-
"**/Jenkinsfile"
-
"**/*.groovy"
-
"**/*.gradle"
-
"**/mySingleFile.groovy"
|-o
--output
|String
|Output format (txt,json,sarif,html,xml), or path to a file with one of these extensions
Default:
txt
Examples:
-
"txt"
-
"json"
-
"./logs/myLintResults.txt"
-
"./logs/myLintResults.sarif"
-
"./logs/myLintResults.html"
-
"./logs/myLintResults.xml"
|-l
--loglevel
|String
|Log level (error,warning or info)
Default: info
|--failon
|String
|Defines the error level where CLI will fail (return code = 1). error,warning,info or none. Each failure level includes the more critical ones.
|-c
--config
|String
|Custom path to GroovyLint config file, or preset config `recommended
|--parse
|Boolean
|Try to compile the source code and return parse errors (since v5.7.0, default to true, use --no-parse to deactivate)
|--format
|Boolean
|Format source code
|--fix
|Boolean
|Automatically fix problems when possible
See Autofixable rules
|-x
--fixrules
|String
|Option for --fix argument: List of rule identifiers to fix (if not specified, all available fixes will be applied). See Autofixable rules
Examples:
-
"SpaceBeforeClosingBrace,SpaceAfterClosingBrace,UnusedImport"
-
"Indentation"
|--nolintafter
|Boolean
|When format or fix is called, a new lint is performed after the fixes to update the returned error list. If you just want the updated source code and do not care about the error logs, use this parameter to improve performances
|-r
--rulesets
|String
|RuleSet file(s) to use for linting, if you do not want to use recommended rules or .groovylintrc.js defined rules.
If list of comma separated strings corresponding to CodeNarc rules, a RuleSet file will be dynamically generated
Examples:
-
"./config/codenarc/RuleSet-Custom.groovy"
-
"./path/to/my/ruleset/files"
-
Indentation{"spacesPerIndentLevel":2,"severity":"warning"},UnnecessarySemicolon,UnnecessaryGString
|--rulesetsoverridetype
|String
|If list of rules sent in rulesets option, defines if they replace rules defined in .groovylintrc.json, or if they are appended
Values:
replaceConfig (default),
appendConfig
|-s
--source
|String
|If path and files are not set, you can directly send the source code string to analyze
|--verbose
|Boolean
|More outputs in console, including performed fixes
|-i
--ignorepattern
|String
|Comma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be ignored
Default: none
Example:
"**/test/*""
|--noserver
|Boolean
|npm-groovy-lint launches a microservice to avoid performance issues caused by loading java/groovy each time,that auto kills itself after 1h idle. Use this argument if you do not want to use this feature
|--returnrules
|Boolean
|Return rules descriptions and URL if set
|--javaexecutable
|String
|Override java executable to use
Default: java
Example: C:\Program Files\Java\jdk1.8.0_144\bin\java.exe
|--javaoptions
|String
|Override java options to use
Default: "-Xms256m,-Xmx2048m"
|--no-insight
|Boolean
|npm-groovy-lint collects anonymous usage statistics using amplitude, in order to make new improvements based on how users use this package.
Summary charts are available at https://tinyurl.com/groovy-stats.
Analytics obviously does not receive sensitive information like your code, as you can see in analytics.js.
If you want to disable anonymous usage statistics, use
--no-insight option.
|--codenarcargs
|String
|Use core CodeNarc arguments (all npm-groovy-lint arguments will be ignored)
Doc: http://codenarc.github.io/CodeNarc/codenarc-command-line.html
Example:
npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -maxPriority1Violations=0 -report="xml:ReportTestCodenarc.xml
|-h
--help
|Boolean
|Show help (npm-groovy-lint -h OPTIONNAME to see option detail with examples)
|-v
--version
|Boolean
|Show npm-groovy-lint version (with CodeNarc version)
npm install -g npm-groovy-lint
npm install -g npm-groovy-lint@8.2.0
Default rules definition (
recommended, based on
all tracks a lot of errors, do not hesitate to ignore some of them (like NoDef ou RequiredVariableType) if they are too mean for your project.
Create a file named .groovylintrc.json in the current or any parent directory of where your files to analyze are located
If you are using VsCode Groovy Lint extension, just use QuickFix Ignore in all files and it will generate groovylintrc.json file
recommended,
recommended-jenkinsfile,
all)
"RuleSection.RuleName": ruleParameters or
"RuleName": ruleParameters
"off",
"error",
"warning",
"info" ) , or a property list :
OR
.xml or
.groovy CodeNarc RuleSet files (in case you already are a CodeNarc user and do not wish to switch to npm-groovy-lint config format)
{
"extends": "recommended",
"rules": {
"comments.ClassJavadoc": "off",
"formatting.Indentation": {
"spacesPerIndentLevel": 4,
"severity": "info"
},
"UnnecessaryReturnKeyword": "error"
}
}
{
"extends": "recommended-jenkinsfile",
"rules": {
"CouldBeElvis": "off",
"CouldBeSwitchStatement": "off",
"VariableName": {
"severity": "info"
}
}
}
{
"codenarcRulesets": "RuleSet-1.groovy,RuleSet-2.groovy"
}
npm-groovy-lint --output json
npm-groovy-lint --path "./path/to/my/groovy/files" --files "**/*.groovy" --config "./config/codenarc/.groovylintrcCustom.js" --loglevel warning --output txt
npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -title="TestTitleCodenarc" -maxPriority1Violations=0' -report="html:ReportTestCodenarc.html"
You can disable rules directly by adding comment in file, using eslint style
To temporarily disable rule warnings in your file, use block comments in the following format:
/* groovylint-disable */
def variable = 1;
/* groovylint-enable */
You can also disable or enable warnings for specific rules:
/* groovylint-disable NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */
def variable = 1;
/* groovylint-enable NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */
To disable rule warnings in an entire file, put a
/* groovylint-disable */ block comment at the top of the file:
/* groovylint-disable */
def variable = 1;
You can also disable or enable specific rules for an entire file:
/* groovylint-disable NoDef */
def variable = 1;
To disable all rules on a specific line, use a line or block comment in one of the following formats:
def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line
// groovylint-disable-next-line
def variable = 1;
/* groovylint-disable-next-line */
def variable = 1;
def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line */
To disable a specific rule on a specific line:
def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line NoDef
// groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef
def variable = 1;
def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line NoDef */
/* groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef */
def variable = 1;
To disable multiple rules on a specific line:
def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon
// groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon
def variable = 1;
def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */
/* groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */
def variable = 1;
Contribute to add more rules fixes :)
Latest npm-groovy-lint version is natively integrated in Mega-Linter, that you can use as GitHub action or in other CI tools This tool can also automatically apply fixes on Pull Request branches
# .circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1
jobs:
lint:
docker:
- image: nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint
steps:
- checkout
- run: |
npm-groovy-lint
workflows:
version: 2
"lint":
jobs:
- lint
node {
checkout scm
docker.image('nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint').inside {
sh 'npm-groovy-lint'
}
}
Run with default settings
docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint
Run with additional flags by simply appending them at after docker image name:
docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint --failon warning --verbose
You can run npm-groovy-lint using its official docker image
You can import npm-groovy-lint into your NPM package and call lint & fix via module, using the same options than from npm-groovy-lint command line
Example
npm install npm-groovy-lint --save
const NpmGroovyLint = require("npm-groovy-lint/lib/groovy-lint.js");
const fse = require("fs-extra");
const npmGroovyLintConfig = {
source: fse.readFileSync('./lib/example/SampleFile.groovy').toString(),
fix: true,
loglevel: 'warning',
output: 'none'
};
const linter = new NpmGroovyLint(npmGroovyLintConfig, {});
await linter.run();
console.log(JSON.stringify(linter.lintResult));
Contributions are very welcome !
Please follow Contribution instructions
|Nicolas Vuillamy
|Dave Gallant
|Howard Lo
|Pawel Kopka
|docwhat
|CatSue
See complete CHANGELOG