NPM GROOVY LINT (+ Format & Auto-fix)

Groovy & Jenkinsfile Linter, Formatter and Auto-fixer

Based on CodeNarc , this out of the box package allows to track groovy errors and correct a part of them

Use option --format to format & prettify source code

to format & prettify source code Use option --fix to activate autofixing of fixable rules

Easy to integrate in a CD/CI process (Jenkins Pipeline,CircleCI...) to lint your groovy or Jenkinsfile at each build :)

You can also use this package in :

Usage

npm-groovy-lint OPTIONS

Parameter Type Description -p

--path String Directory containing the files to lint

Example: ./path/to/my/groovy/files -f

--files String Comma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be included.

Default: "**/*.groovy,**/Jenkinsfile,**/*.gradle"

Examples:

- "**/Jenkinsfile"

- "**/*.groovy"

- "**/*.gradle"

- "**/mySingleFile.groovy" -o

--output String Output format (txt,json,sarif,html,xml), or path to a file with one of these extensions

Default: txt

Examples:

- "txt"

- "json"

- "./logs/myLintResults.txt"

- "./logs/myLintResults.sarif"

- "./logs/myLintResults.html"

- "./logs/myLintResults.xml" -l

--loglevel String Log level (error,warning or info)

Default: info --failon String Defines the error level where CLI will fail (return code = 1). error,warning,info or none. Each failure level includes the more critical ones. -c

--config String Custom path to GroovyLint config file, or preset config `recommended --parse Boolean Try to compile the source code and return parse errors (since v5.7.0, default to true, use --no-parse to deactivate) --format Boolean Format source code --fix Boolean Automatically fix problems when possible

See Autofixable rules -x

--fixrules String Option for --fix argument: List of rule identifiers to fix (if not specified, all available fixes will be applied). See Autofixable rules

Examples:

- "SpaceBeforeClosingBrace,SpaceAfterClosingBrace,UnusedImport"

- "Indentation"

--nolintafter Boolean When format or fix is called, a new lint is performed after the fixes to update the returned error list. If you just want the updated source code and do not care about the error logs, use this parameter to improve performances -r

--rulesets String RuleSet file(s) to use for linting, if you do not want to use recommended rules or .groovylintrc.js defined rules.

If list of comma separated strings corresponding to CodeNarc rules, a RuleSet file will be dynamically generated

Examples:

- "./config/codenarc/RuleSet-Custom.groovy"

- "./path/to/my/ruleset/files"

- Indentation{"spacesPerIndentLevel":2,"severity":"warning"},UnnecessarySemicolon,UnnecessaryGString --rulesetsoverridetype String If list of rules sent in rulesets option, defines if they replace rules defined in .groovylintrc.json, or if they are appended

Values: replaceConfig (default), appendConfig -s

--source String If path and files are not set, you can directly send the source code string to analyze --verbose Boolean More outputs in console, including performed fixes -i

--ignorepattern String Comma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be ignored

Default: none

Example: "**/test/*"" --noserver Boolean npm-groovy-lint launches a microservice to avoid performance issues caused by loading java/groovy each time,that auto kills itself after 1h idle. Use this argument if you do not want to use this feature --returnrules Boolean Return rules descriptions and URL if set --javaexecutable String Override java executable to use

Default: java

Example: C:\Program Files\Java\jdk1.8.0_144\bin\java.exe --javaoptions String Override java options to use

Default: "-Xms256m,-Xmx2048m" --no-insight Boolean npm-groovy-lint collects anonymous usage statistics using amplitude, in order to make new improvements based on how users use this package.

Summary charts are available at https://tinyurl.com/groovy-stats.

Analytics obviously does not receive sensitive information like your code, as you can see in analytics.js.

If you want to disable anonymous usage statistics, use --no-insight option. --codenarcargs String Use core CodeNarc arguments (all npm-groovy-lint arguments will be ignored)

Doc: http://codenarc.github.io/CodeNarc/codenarc-command-line.html

Example: npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -maxPriority1Violations=0 -report="xml:ReportTestCodenarc.xml -h

--help Boolean Show help (npm-groovy-lint -h OPTIONNAME to see option detail with examples) -v

--version Boolean Show npm-groovy-lint version (with CodeNarc version)

Installation

npm install -g npm-groovy-lint

If you have issues with v9, install previous version with npm install -g npm-groovy-lint@8.2.0

Node.js >= 12 is required to run this package. If you can't upgrade, you can use nvm to have different node versions on your computer

If you do not have java (from 8 to 14) installed on your computer npm-groovy-lint will install them for you, so the first run may be long.

Configuration

Default rules definition ( recommended , based on all tracks a lot of errors, do not hesitate to ignore some of them (like NoDef ou RequiredVariableType) if they are too mean for your project.

Create a file named .groovylintrc.json in the current or any parent directory of where your files to analyze are located

your-repo-root-folder src groovy mygroovyfile.groovy Jenkinsfile .groovylintrc.json (do not forget the dot at the beginning of the file name)



If you are using VsCode Groovy Lint extension, just use QuickFix Ignore in all files and it will generate groovylintrc.json file

Format

extends : Name of a base configuration ( recommended , recommended-jenkinsfile , all )

: Name of a base configuration ( , , ) rules : List of rules definition, following format "RuleSection.RuleName": ruleParameters or "RuleName": ruleParameters RuleName: any of the CodeNarc rules ruleParameters: can be just a severity override ( "off" , "error" , "warning" , "info" ) , or a property list : severity : off,error,warning,info enabled : true (default) or false any of the rule advanced properties

: List of rules definition, following format or

OR

codenarcRulesets: Comma-separated string containing the list of .xml or .groovy CodeNarc RuleSet files (in case you already are a CodeNarc user and do not wish to switch to npm-groovy-lint config format)

Examples

{ "extends" : "recommended" , "rules" : { "comments.ClassJavadoc" : "off" , "formatting.Indentation" : { "spacesPerIndentLevel" : 4 , "severity" : "info" }, "UnnecessaryReturnKeyword" : "error" } }

{ "extends" : "recommended-jenkinsfile" , "rules" : { "CouldBeElvis" : "off" , "CouldBeSwitchStatement" : "off" , "VariableName" : { "severity" : "info" } } }

{ "codenarcRulesets" : "RuleSet-1.groovy,RuleSet-2.groovy" }

Example calls

Lint groovy with JSON output

npm-groovy-lint --output json

Advanced config

npm-groovy-lint --path "./path/to/my/groovy/files" --files "**/*.groovy" --config "./config/codenarc/.groovylintrcCustom.js" --loglevel warning --output txt

Lint using core CodeNarc parameters and generate HTML report file

npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -title="TestTitleCodenarc" -maxPriority1Violations=0' -report="html:ReportTestCodenarc.html"

Disabling rules in source

You can disable rules directly by adding comment in file, using eslint style

To temporarily disable rule warnings in your file, use block comments in the following format:

def variable = 1 ;

You can also disable or enable warnings for specific rules:

def variable = 1 ;

To disable rule warnings in an entire file, put a /* groovylint-disable */ block comment at the top of the file:

def variable = 1 ;

You can also disable or enable specific rules for an entire file:

def variable = 1 ;

To disable all rules on a specific line, use a line or block comment in one of the following formats:

def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ;

To disable a specific rule on a specific line:

def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ;

To disable multiple rules on a specific line:

def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ; def variable = 1 ;

Auto-Fixable rules

AssignmentInConditional

BlankLineBeforePackage

BlockEndsWithBlankLine

BlockStartsWithBlankLine

BracesForClass

BracesForForLoop

BracesForIfElse

BracesForMethod

BracesForTryCatchFinally

ClassEndsWithBlankLine

ClassStartsWithBlankLine

ClosingBraceNotAlone

ConsecutiveBlankLines

DuplicateImport

ElseBlockBraces

ExplicitArrayListInstantiation

ExplicitLinkedListInstantiation

FileEndsWithoutNewline

IfStatementBraces

Indentation

IndentationClosingBraces

IndentationComments

InsecureRandom

MisorderedStaticImports

MissingBlankLineAfterImports

MissingBlankLineAfterPackage

NoTabCharacter

SpaceAfterCatch

SpaceAfterComma

SpaceAfterFor

SpaceAfterIf

SpaceAfterOpeningBrace

SpaceAfterSemicolon

SpaceAfterSwitch

SpaceAfterWhile

SpaceAroundOperator

SpaceBeforeClosingBrace

SpaceBeforeOpeningBrace

TrailingWhitespace

UnnecessaryDefInFieldDeclaration

UnnecessaryDefInMethodDeclaration

UnnecessaryDefInVariableDeclaration

UnnecessaryDotClass

UnnecessaryFinalOnPrivateMethod

UnnecessaryGString

UnnecessaryGroovyImport

UnnecessaryPackageReference

UnnecessaryParenthesesForMethodCallWithClosure

UnnecessarySemicolon

UnnecessaryToString

UnusedImport

Latest npm-groovy-lint version is natively integrated in Mega-Linter, that you can use as GitHub action or in other CI tools This tool can also automatically apply fixes on Pull Request branches

CircleCI

version: 2.1 jobs: lint: docker: - image: nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint steps: - checkout - run: | npm-groovy-lint workflows: version: 2 "lint": jobs: - lint

Jenkins

node { checkout scm docker.image( 'nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint' ).inside { sh 'npm-groovy-lint' } }

Shell

Run with default settings

docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint

Run with additional flags by simply appending them at after docker image name:

docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint --failon warning --verbose

Other

You can run npm-groovy-lint using its official docker image

Use as module

You can import npm-groovy-lint into your NPM package and call lint & fix via module, using the same options than from npm-groovy-lint command line

Example

npm install npm-groovy-lint --save

const NpmGroovyLint = require ( "npm-groovy-lint/lib/groovy-lint.js" ); const fse = require ( "fs-extra" ); const npmGroovyLintConfig = { source : fse.readFileSync( './lib/example/SampleFile.groovy' ).toString(), fix : true , loglevel : 'warning' , output : 'none' }; const linter = new NpmGroovyLint(npmGroovyLintConfig, {}); await linter.run(); console .log( JSON .stringify(linter.lintResult));

Contribute

Contributions are very welcome !

Please follow Contribution instructions

Thanks

Other packages used

CodeNarc: groovy lint

java-caller: Easy call Java commands from Node

slf4j: logging for CodeNarc

log4j: logging for CodeNarc

GMetrics: Code measures for CodeNarc

Inspiration from eslint about configuration and run patterns

Contributors

Release notes

