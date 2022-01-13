openbase logo
ngl

npm-groovy-lint

by Nicolas Vuillamy
9.1.0 (see all)

Lint, format and auto-fix your Groovy / Jenkinsfile / Gradle files using command line

Readme

NPM GROOVY LINT (+ Format & Auto-fix)

Version Downloads/week Downloads/total Test codecov Mega-Linter GitHub contributors GitHub stars Docker Pulls Docker Stars License PRs Welcome

Groovy & Jenkinsfile Linter, Formatter and Auto-fixer

New: The article about the story of npm-groovy-lint, and why you should dive in open-source community !

Based on CodeNarc , this out of the box package allows to track groovy errors and correct a part of them

  • Use option --format to format & prettify source code
  • Use option --fix to activate autofixing of fixable rules

Easy to integrate in a CD/CI process (Jenkins Pipeline,CircleCI...) to lint your groovy or Jenkinsfile at each build :)

You can also use this package in :

image

See CHANGELOG

Any question, problem or enhancement request ? Ask here :)

Usage

    npm-groovy-lint OPTIONS
ParameterTypeDescription
-p
--path		StringDirectory containing the files to lint
Example: ./path/to/my/groovy/files
-f
--files		StringComma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be included.
Default: "**/*.groovy,**/Jenkinsfile,**/*.gradle"
Examples:
- "**/Jenkinsfile"
- "**/*.groovy"
- "**/*.gradle"
- "**/mySingleFile.groovy"
-o
--output		StringOutput format (txt,json,sarif,html,xml), or path to a file with one of these extensions
Default: txt
Examples:
- "txt"
- "json"
- "./logs/myLintResults.txt"
- "./logs/myLintResults.sarif"
- "./logs/myLintResults.html"
- "./logs/myLintResults.xml"
-l
--loglevel		StringLog level (error,warning or info)
Default: info
--failonStringDefines the error level where CLI will fail (return code = 1). error,warning,info or none. Each failure level includes the more critical ones.
-c
--config		StringCustom path to GroovyLint config file, or preset config `recommended
--parseBooleanTry to compile the source code and return parse errors (since v5.7.0, default to true, use --no-parse to deactivate)
--formatBooleanFormat source code
--fixBooleanAutomatically fix problems when possible
See Autofixable rules
-x
--fixrules		StringOption for --fix argument: List of rule identifiers to fix (if not specified, all available fixes will be applied). See Autofixable rules
Examples:
- "SpaceBeforeClosingBrace,SpaceAfterClosingBrace,UnusedImport"
- "Indentation"
--nolintafterBooleanWhen format or fix is called, a new lint is performed after the fixes to update the returned error list. If you just want the updated source code and do not care about the error logs, use this parameter to improve performances
-r
--rulesets		StringRuleSet file(s) to use for linting, if you do not want to use recommended rules or .groovylintrc.js defined rules.
If list of comma separated strings corresponding to CodeNarc rules, a RuleSet file will be dynamically generated
Examples:
- "./config/codenarc/RuleSet-Custom.groovy"
- "./path/to/my/ruleset/files"
- Indentation{"spacesPerIndentLevel":2,"severity":"warning"},UnnecessarySemicolon,UnnecessaryGString
--rulesetsoverridetypeStringIf list of rules sent in rulesets option, defines if they replace rules defined in .groovylintrc.json, or if they are appended
Values: replaceConfig (default), appendConfig
-s
--source		StringIf path and files are not set, you can directly send the source code string to analyze
--verboseBooleanMore outputs in console, including performed fixes
-i
--ignorepattern		StringComma-separated list of Ant-style file patterns specifying files that must be ignored
Default: none
Example: "**/test/*""
--noserverBooleannpm-groovy-lint launches a microservice to avoid performance issues caused by loading java/groovy each time,that auto kills itself after 1h idle. Use this argument if you do not want to use this feature
--returnrulesBooleanReturn rules descriptions and URL if set
--javaexecutableStringOverride java executable to use
Default: java
Example: C:\Program Files\Java\jdk1.8.0_144\bin\java.exe
--javaoptionsStringOverride java options to use
Default: "-Xms256m,-Xmx2048m"
--no-insightBooleannpm-groovy-lint collects anonymous usage statistics using amplitude, in order to make new improvements based on how users use this package.
Summary charts are available at https://tinyurl.com/groovy-stats.
Analytics obviously does not receive sensitive information like your code, as you can see in analytics.js.
If you want to disable anonymous usage statistics, use --no-insight option.
--codenarcargsStringUse core CodeNarc arguments (all npm-groovy-lint arguments will be ignored)
Doc: http://codenarc.github.io/CodeNarc/codenarc-command-line.html
Example: npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -maxPriority1Violations=0 -report="xml:ReportTestCodenarc.xml
-h
--help		BooleanShow help (npm-groovy-lint -h OPTIONNAME to see option detail with examples)
-v
--version		BooleanShow npm-groovy-lint version (with CodeNarc version)

Installation

    npm install -g npm-groovy-lint
  • If you have issues with v9, install previous version with npm install -g npm-groovy-lint@8.2.0
  • Node.js >= 12 is required to run this package. If you can't upgrade, you can use nvm to have different node versions on your computer
  • If you do not have java (from 8 to 14) installed on your computer npm-groovy-lint will install them for you, so the first run may be long.

Configuration

Default rules definition (recommended, based on all tracks a lot of errors, do not hesitate to ignore some of them (like NoDef ou RequiredVariableType) if they are too mean for your project.

Create a file named .groovylintrc.json in the current or any parent directory of where your files to analyze are located

  • your-repo-root-folder
    • src
      • groovy
        • mygroovyfile.groovy
    • Jenkinsfile
    • .groovylintrc.json (do not forget the dot at the beginning of the file name)

If you are using VsCode Groovy Lint extension, just use QuickFix Ignore in all files and it will generate groovylintrc.json file

Format

  • extends: Name of a base configuration (recommended, recommended-jenkinsfile, all)
  • rules: List of rules definition, following format "RuleSection.RuleName": ruleParameters or "RuleName": ruleParameters
    • RuleName: any of the CodeNarc rules
    • ruleParameters: can be just a severity override ( "off", "error", "warning", "info" ) , or a property list :

OR

  • codenarcRulesets: Comma-separated string containing the list of .xml or .groovy CodeNarc RuleSet files (in case you already are a CodeNarc user and do not wish to switch to npm-groovy-lint config format)

Examples

{
    "extends": "recommended",
    "rules": {
        "comments.ClassJavadoc": "off",
        "formatting.Indentation": {
            "spacesPerIndentLevel": 4,
            "severity": "info"
        },
        "UnnecessaryReturnKeyword": "error"
    }
}

{
    "extends": "recommended-jenkinsfile",
    "rules": {
        "CouldBeElvis": "off",
        "CouldBeSwitchStatement": "off",
        "VariableName": {
            "severity": "info"
        }
    }
}

{
    "codenarcRulesets": "RuleSet-1.groovy,RuleSet-2.groovy"
}

Example calls

  • Lint groovy with JSON output
    npm-groovy-lint --output json
  • Advanced config
    npm-groovy-lint --path "./path/to/my/groovy/files" --files "**/*.groovy" --config "./config/codenarc/.groovylintrcCustom.js" --loglevel warning --output txt
  • Lint using core CodeNarc parameters and generate HTML report file
    npm-groovy-lint --codenarcargs -basedir="lib/example" -rulesetfiles="file:lib/example/RuleSet-Groovy.groovy" -title="TestTitleCodenarc" -maxPriority1Violations=0' -report="html:ReportTestCodenarc.html"

Disabling rules in source

You can disable rules directly by adding comment in file, using eslint style

To temporarily disable rule warnings in your file, use block comments in the following format:

/* groovylint-disable */

def variable = 1;

/* groovylint-enable */

You can also disable or enable warnings for specific rules:

/* groovylint-disable NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */

def variable = 1;

/* groovylint-enable NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */

To disable rule warnings in an entire file, put a /* groovylint-disable */ block comment at the top of the file:

/* groovylint-disable */

def variable = 1;

You can also disable or enable specific rules for an entire file:

/* groovylint-disable NoDef */

def variable = 1;

To disable all rules on a specific line, use a line or block comment in one of the following formats:

def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line

// groovylint-disable-next-line
def variable = 1;

/* groovylint-disable-next-line */
def variable = 1;

def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line */

To disable a specific rule on a specific line:

def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line NoDef

// groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef
def variable = 1;

def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line NoDef */

/* groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef */
def variable = 1;

To disable multiple rules on a specific line:

def variable = 1; // groovylint-disable-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon

// groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon
def variable = 1;

def variable = 1; /* groovylint-disable-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */

/* groovylint-disable-next-line NoDef, UnnecessarySemicolon */
def variable = 1;

Auto-Fixable rules

  • AssignmentInConditional
  • BlankLineBeforePackage
  • BlockEndsWithBlankLine
  • BlockStartsWithBlankLine
  • BracesForClass
  • BracesForForLoop
  • BracesForIfElse
  • BracesForMethod
  • BracesForTryCatchFinally
  • ClassEndsWithBlankLine
  • ClassStartsWithBlankLine
  • ClosingBraceNotAlone
  • ConsecutiveBlankLines
  • DuplicateImport
  • ElseBlockBraces
  • ExplicitArrayListInstantiation
  • ExplicitLinkedListInstantiation
  • FileEndsWithoutNewline
  • IfStatementBraces
  • Indentation
  • IndentationClosingBraces
  • IndentationComments
  • InsecureRandom
  • MisorderedStaticImports
  • MissingBlankLineAfterImports
  • MissingBlankLineAfterPackage
  • NoTabCharacter
  • SpaceAfterCatch
  • SpaceAfterComma
  • SpaceAfterFor
  • SpaceAfterIf
  • SpaceAfterOpeningBrace
  • SpaceAfterSemicolon
  • SpaceAfterSwitch
  • SpaceAfterWhile
  • SpaceAroundOperator
  • SpaceBeforeClosingBrace
  • SpaceBeforeOpeningBrace
  • TrailingWhitespace
  • UnnecessaryDefInFieldDeclaration
  • UnnecessaryDefInMethodDeclaration
  • UnnecessaryDefInVariableDeclaration
  • UnnecessaryDotClass
  • UnnecessaryFinalOnPrivateMethod
  • UnnecessaryGString
  • UnnecessaryGroovyImport
  • UnnecessaryPackageReference
  • UnnecessaryParenthesesForMethodCallWithClosure
  • UnnecessarySemicolon
  • UnnecessaryToString
  • UnusedImport

Contribute to add more rules fixes :)

CD/CI

Mega-Linter

Latest npm-groovy-lint version is natively integrated in Mega-Linter, that you can use as GitHub action or in other CI tools This tool can also automatically apply fixes on Pull Request branches

CircleCI

# .circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1
jobs:
  lint:
    docker:
      - image: nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint
    steps:
      - checkout

      - run: |
          npm-groovy-lint

workflows:
  version: 2
  "lint":
    jobs:
       - lint

Jenkins

node {
    checkout scm
    docker.image('nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint').inside {
        sh 'npm-groovy-lint'
    }
}

Shell

Run with default settings

docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint

Run with additional flags by simply appending them at after docker image name:

docker run --rm -u "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -w=/tmp -v "$PWD":/tmp nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint --failon warning --verbose

Other

You can run npm-groovy-lint using its official docker image

Use as module

You can import npm-groovy-lint into your NPM package and call lint & fix via module, using the same options than from npm-groovy-lint command line

Example

    npm install npm-groovy-lint --save

    const NpmGroovyLint = require("npm-groovy-lint/lib/groovy-lint.js");
    const fse = require("fs-extra");

    const npmGroovyLintConfig = {
        source: fse.readFileSync('./lib/example/SampleFile.groovy').toString(),
        fix: true,
        loglevel: 'warning',
        output: 'none'
    };
    const linter = new NpmGroovyLint(npmGroovyLintConfig, {});
    await linter.run();
    console.log(JSON.stringify(linter.lintResult));

Contribute

Contributions are very welcome !

Please follow Contribution instructions

Thanks

Other packages used

  • CodeNarc: groovy lint
  • java-caller: Easy call Java commands from Node
  • slf4j: logging for CodeNarc
  • log4j: logging for CodeNarc
  • GMetrics: Code measures for CodeNarc
  • Inspiration from eslint about configuration and run patterns

Contributors

nvuillamDave GallantwarhodpawelkopkadocwhatCatSue
Nicolas VuillamyDave GallantHoward LoPawel KopkadocwhatCatSue

Release notes

See complete CHANGELOG

